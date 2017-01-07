Short-handed Stanislaus can’t solve Sonoma defense in CCAA loss

Larry Reynolds, the veteran Cal State Stanislaus men’s basketball coach, probably grew a few more gray hairs Friday night.
The team he envisioned for this season has not materialized, and the Warriors are limping toward the business portion of the California Collegiate Athletic Association season. Sonoma State and its sticky defense, statistically the best in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, showed no sympathy in handing Stanislaus a 61-47 loss at Fitzpatrick Arena.
Stanislaus’ rocky CCAA start (1-5, 4-9) was compounded by the recent loss of senior point guard Stephen Evans due to academic issues. He’s the third Warrior in their projected top eight to become non-Warriors. Which is why Reynolds and his staff are shifting quickly to Plan B.
“Our ballclub right now is suffering a little bit,” Reynolds said. “We’re still kind of adjusting to that and trying to fit the pieces together as best we can.”
The Warriors are struggling to find offense, and their search collided with Sonoma’s rangy and active matchup zone. The Seawolves’ defense forced shotclock violations as they built a 32-18 halftime lead. They give up only 59.3 points a game, a number Stanislaus didn’t even approach.
The Warriors, who led for less than a minute early in the game, trailed by as many as 19 points and never got closer than 12 during the second half.
The loss, Stanislaus’ third straight, sobered the Warriors’ opening of a six-home-games-in-the-next-eight run. And 21st-ranked San Francisco State (5-1, 12-1) awaits Saturday night.
The Warriors are asking true freshman point guard Jaelen Ragsdale, the former all-state star from Weston Ranch High, to develop at warp-speed. He’s improving and his minutes are increasing, but he’s not yet ready to produce every night. He was limited by Sonoma to 7 points though he logged 29 minutes, the most on the team.
0-8 Stanislaus’ record when it scores fewer than 60 points
Kaelen Mitchell offered some perimeter punch with 14 points but only three after halftime. Kyle Gouveia, the Warriors’ 6-foot-8 enforcer from Calaveras High, was slowed by early foul trouble. He and burly 6-6 Vondel Faniel combined for only 11 points.
“Their defense is one of the best,” Gouveia said. “You sometimes don’t know who’s going to switch on you.”
Sonoma (9-4, 5-2), winner of three straight, pulled away during the first half on a flurry from 6-4 wing Jordan Fleck, who finished with 14 points (9 of 9 free throws). So much for scouting reports. He was averaging only 4 points a game.
That said, Stanislaus’ defense performed well overall. The Warriors seek shooters, points and anything to light up up the scoreboard. When they score fewer than 60 points, they’re 0-8.
“Our offense execution is the biggest thing,” Gouveia said. “If we can run our plays with the crispness we have in practice, we’ll be better off.”
Reynolds understands there’s more to solving the puzzle.
“We’re either going to have to slow the game down or speed it up tremendously. I really don’t think at this point in time we have the shooters,” Reynolds said. “We’ll rely on our defense and rebounding to carry us and our junior and senior big guys (Faniel and Gouveia) to have good games night in and night out.”
Cold shooting costs Warrior women – Stanislaus did not use its first home game in nearly a month as an excuse for an icy shooting touch. The Warriors shot only 28 percent from the floor and didn’t net a 3-pointer until late in the third quarter of a disappointing 71-55 loss to Sonoma State.
Stanislaus starts four seniors while the Sonora roster doesn’t list a single senior. The CCAA almost demands home teams to protect their house, which is why the Warriors (6-9, 4-2) will count Friday night as a chance missed. Not even a sizzling 16 of 18 free throws could save them.
“It was horrible efficiency on offense. Way too many people standing around on the perimeter,” Stanislaus coach Wayman Strickland said. “You can’t win a collegiate basketball game shooting 28 percent.”
It was actually worse during the first half. Stanislaus, sluggish on offense, trailed by as many as 19 points and was down 33-16 at halftime. The Warriors’ trademark press was beaten at times by the Seawolves (8-5, 4-3), whose balanced attack was led by guard Jessica Mitz with 17 points.
“With us on the road and their seniors, this was one of our better wins,” Sonoma coach Mark Rigby said. “You know he (Strickland) will press and run right at you. We have our spurts where we can score.”
Stanislaus senior forward Cassidy Sanders-Curry, last week’s CCAA Player of the Week honoree, embodied her team’s problems this night. She nursed a stomach virus but still gutted out 34 minutes. Still, she was held scoreless during the half and finished with 9 points on 1-of-11 shooting.
The Warriors, anchored by guard Reana Hardin with 21 points (8 of 8 free throws), rallied in the second half. Ana Burch hit the team’s first triple – after the Warriors missed their first 14 – and Stanislaus trailed by a manageable 44-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Hardin’s 3-pointer kept the Warriors within touch at 54-45 with 4:43 left. They soon forced a backcourt turnover but Burch couldn’t convert, and Kylie Kiech (13 points) parlayed the countering fast break into a basket. That was Stanislaus’ final opportunity.
“We’ll be fine,” Sanders-Curry said. “You have to lose some of these games to win the hard ones.”
Stanislaus won’t win, however, by making only 5-of-22 from beyond the arc.
“A lot of our shots went in and out, but that’s because we weren’t catching the ball shot-ready,” Strickland said.
Stanislaus’ Riley Holladay accounted for 11 rebounds to match a career high.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
