December 29, 2016 8:09 PM

Crunching numbers: Scoreboard sizzles in Belk, Birmingham Bowls

By Chris La Marr

Bee Sports staff

The South Florida Bulls worked overtime to beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 46-39 in the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday in Alabama. Not to be outdone, Virginia Tech pulled off the largest comeback in its 124-year history in beating Arkansas 35-24 in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. The four teams put up some impressive numbers. Here is a look behind the box scores of Thursday’s games.

0: Points scored by Arkansas in the second half.

1: The number of Virginia Tech comebacks from 24-points down in the 124-year history of its football program.

2: Touchdown runs for Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans.

2: Touchdown passes for Evans and South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers.

3: Touchdown runs for Flowers.

3: Touchdown passes for South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.

4: Turnovers by Arkansas.

5: Turnovers by South Carolina.

14: Catches for South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel.

24: Virginia Tech’s halftime deficit against Arkansas.

105: Rushing yards for Flowers.

115: Receiving yards for Virginia Tech’s Cam Phillips on six catches.

190: Receiving yards for Samuel.

390: Passing yards for Bentley.

716: Combined yards between Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

950: Combined yards between South Florida and South Carolina.

