College Roundup: Home games ahead for Stanislaus

The January schedule is full for the Cal State Stanislaus men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The California Collegiate Athletic Association season kicks into high gear for the Warriors, who will entertain opponents at Fitzpatrick Arena for six of eight games beginning Jan. 6.
For now, the Stanislaus men (4-6, 1-2) and women (5-7, 3-0) enjoy a holiday break before they hit the road on Dec. 29-30 against Cal State San Bernardino and UC San Diego.
The men have won two of their last three home games, topped by a 79-74 non-league victory over Fresno Pacific.
Freshman Jaelen Ragsdale, a graduate of Weston Ranch High, made his first major impact for Stanislaus by scoring 20 points, 16 in the second half.
“You got to stay ready when your number is called. I bounced back from last week. It was a good game,” said Ragsdale, who hit six of 12 shots, from the floor including two three-pointers and six of seven free throws.
Fresno Pacific (1-9) led 15-3 and extended its lead to 16 points before Stanislaus countered. Kyle Gouveia scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Vondel Faniel recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Volleyball
Academic honor – Stanislaus’ volleyball standout Maddi Seidl became the only CCAA representative and only one of three student-athletes from the West Region to earn a Co-SIDA Academic All-America award. Seidl, a senior setter from Castle Rock, Wash., was a selection on the Division II Academic All-America third team.
Comments