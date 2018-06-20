Five locals make it on the youth 2018 NorCal All-Star team

Five local youth bowlers have been named to the prestigious 2018 NorCal All Star Team.
- Roman Heath earned a spot on the Major Boys team. A repeat team member, Roman averaged 242 and recorded three 300 games and a high series of 806.
- Julia Serrano, also a repeat member, earned a spot on the Major Girls team. She averaged 180. She rolled a high game of 277 and series of 637.
- Jacob Gaddam was named to the Junior Boys team. Jacob had a 214 average. He posted a 300 high game and a 783 high series.
- Joseph Irvin was named to the Prep Boys team. Josh averaged 197, up from 175. His high game was 276 and high series was 686.
- Nolan Powell earned a spot on the Bantam Boys team. Nolan’s average was 144 and he posted a 185 high game and 499 high series.
Modesto also had two youth bowlers receiving scholarship money from the NorCal. Heath was awarded $250 for the 11th Annual Gerald Reed Scholarship. Koryn Marques was awarded the 32nd Annual NorCal scholarship for $250.
Meanwhile, Garrad Marsh, proprietor of McHenry Bowl, will be inducted into the NorCal Youth Bowling Association Hall of Fame under the Leadership category. Marsh was active in the NorCal association and the youth bowling program for many years. He sat on the NorCal and State youth bowling boards and helped establish programs that remain active today.
The All-Star team members, scholarship winners and Marsh will be officially honored during the All-Star Weekend festivities held Aug. 24-26 at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno. ...
Congratulations to Dave Bolles and Wayne Garber for their showing at the PBA Senior U.S. Open held at Suncoast Lanes in Las Vegas. The two were the only valley bowlers to make the Top 40 cut to the match-play finals. With a 6-6 record and 7,567 pins, Bolles finished 31st, earning $1,388. Garber won $1,300 for his 35th-place finish, going 7-5 with 7,558 pins. ... Sharon Gomes from Snelling won the Central Valley Bowling Club’s meet held last weekend at Yosemite Lanes. The top qualifier was Benny Sanchez Jr. from Tracy with a 1,028 total. Gomes (1,025) qualified second followed by Hanford’s Stanley Freitas Jr. (1,010). Gomes beat Freitas 230-193 in the first stepladder match then beat Sanchez 222-203 to win $210. Sanchez earned $185 and Freitas $155. ... Charlie Nishiguchi won the men’s Yosemite Senior No-Tap Tournament, scoring a 965 on games of 278-300-300 plus 87 pins for his handicap. Curtis Varvel (910) was second and Ed Rowan (869) third. TJ Rowen (950) won the women’s event followed by Betty Gerritsen (898) and Debbie Couch (880). ...
McHenry’s 69th Annual Peach Classic Tournament is entering its fifth weekend of competition of a nine-weekend run. Joshua Tajiri of San Jose is sitting in the top spot on the Main Prize list at 1,232. Miguel Nunez (1,200) is second. Tajiri, who averages 214, also is high for the Men’s Scratch Series list at 1,210. Vivian Cui (1,013) from Tulare leads the Women’s Scratch Series. Cui also leads the Women’s Game list with a 243. Robert Porovich from Altaville is high for Men’s Game with a 300. Squads are at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Entry Fee is $60 per person and includes all prize lists. Call McHenry to reserve your time at (209) 571-2695. ...
If you want to know what’s happening in your local bowling association, the annual meeting is July 15 at 10 a.m. It’s open to anyone who has bowled a league in Modesto and is holding a valid USBC Card.
