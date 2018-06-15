Local Digest: State Theater to show Mexico-Germany; Griggs reaches U.S. Junior Am

Yes, World Cup fever does exist in and around Stanislaus County even though the U.S. team is not participating.
The State Theatre in downtown Modesto will open its doors Sunday morning to televise the Mexico-Germany match at 8 a.m.
It'll be the tournament debut for both teams.
In addition to the action on the big screen, La Perla Tapatia will offer complimentary Pan Dulce. A full bar will be open from the time the doors open at 7 a.m. and throughout the match.
Cost is $20 per person if you take part in the catered brunch, $10 if you're just there to watch the match.
GRIGGS QUALIFIES — Recently named Modesto Bee All-District Golfer of the Year Tyler Griggs qualified for next month's U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at famed Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey.
Griggs shot a 4-under-par 68 on Monday at Copper River Country Club in Fresno to tie for medalist honors with Jack Rahon of Orange. He was one of four golfers to qualify out of Fresno — one of 10 qualifying sites across the United States. He had four birdies and an eagle to go along with two bogeys.
Baltrusrol has hosted several United States Golf Association events, including seven U.S. Opens. Two were won by Jack Nicklaus (1967, 1980) and the last there in 1993 was won by Lee Janzen, who out-dueled Payne Stewart on the back nine of Sunday's final round.
LIONS FOOTBALL GAME —The 45th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Tracy High School’s Wayne Schneider Stadium. Tickets are $10. The south team, coached by Hilmar's Frank Marquez, is made up of players from Stanislaus and Merced counties. The North, which leads the series 24-18-2, is made up of players from San Joaquin, Tuolumne, Calaveras and Amador counties. It's coach by Lincoln of Stockton's Anthony Martinez.
ROTARY BASEBALL — The Gold beat the Blue 11-5 in the 29th annual Modesto Sunrise Rotary High School All-Star Baseball Classic on June 9. Gold pitchers limited the Blue to just six hits. Gregori's Nick Urrutia and Big Valley Christian's Tyler Meyer won outstanding player honors. Urrutia scored two runs and made a diving catch in the outfield and Meyer struck out the side. Gold team member Brandon Pasion (4.36 GPA) of Gregori and Blue team member Nick Tullio (4.67 GPA) of Pitman earned academic honors.
Comments