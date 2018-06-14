Thursday’s Modesto area local golf results

LOCAL
Golf
Dryden Park Women’s Club
Guest Day - Teams
First: Ui Cha Iijima, Cathy Callistro, Jackie Wilson, Erlinda Martinez 120.
Second (Tie): Rosemary Hein, Caroline Haug, Nancy Boggs, Constance Theal 124 &
Cindy Klevmyer, Joann Adams, Patti Soiseth 124.
Third: Debby Becker, Carla Peterson, Jennie Clark, Juliana Weaver 129.
Closest-to-the-Pin #6: First - Shirley Keyser, 15’5 1/2”; Second - C. Kleymyr, 21’10”; Third - Pam Adams, 28’28”.
Okadale Golf and CC - 18 Hole Ladies
Low Net - Blind Draw
First Flight: 1. Andrea Skonovd 68, 2. Michelle Frias 72, 3. Pat Briscoe 73, 4. Addie Hansberry 74.
Second Flight: 1. Charlene Banducci 70, 2. Michelle Schilber 71, 3. Linda Haley 75, 4. Donna Uhler 77.
Third Flight: 1. Jan Ballard 62, 2. Diane Pohl 63, Judi O'Connell 75, 4. Lue O'Brien 79.
Closest-to-the-Pin #6: Diane Pohl - 3'-0"
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
First Flight - Low Gross: Patty Davis 83; First Low Net: Patti Gillihan 75; Second Low Net: Annette Schroen 77; Third Low Net: Doreen Olmo 77.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Karen Rake 113; First Low Net: Shirley Gahm 79; Second Low Net (Tie): Julia Heitman, Char Witke, Paula Kinch and Gail Sanders 87.
