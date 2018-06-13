Director positions up for election at next month’s Modesto USBC annual meeting

The annual Modesto USBC meeting will be held July 15 at McHenry Bowl.
Up for election are three adult director positions and one youth director position. Qualifications needed to run for a director’s position are simple – you need to have an active United States Bowling Congress card and be a member of the Modesto USBC. If you have bowled in a league in Modesto this past season or this summer, you should have an active card.
Applications are at the bowl desks and must be returned by July 8 either to the bowling center or mailed to Modesto USBC, 2617 El Charro Drive., Modesto, 95354.
Other agenda items usually are the election of representatives to the national and state conventions and general association business. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. ...
The team of Joyce Lewis, Kathy Ereso and Camilla Delgado (2,176) won the Yosemite Ladies Luncheon tournament. Sheri Cole, Marie Graves and Roxanne Grubb (2,157) were second followed by Roseann Martinez, Jackie Fried and Cindy James (2,130). ... Daisy Bringman (887) won the ladies’ McHenry No-tap Tournament ahead of Yolanda Walsh (883) and Betty Gerritsen (865). Gene Stamps (881) won the men’s event. Marion Roberts (859) finished second and Ed Rowen (844) third. ... Congratulations to Nick Kelley for his 806 series on games of 299-239-268 in the Sunday Funday League. ...
The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s next meet is Saturday at Yosemite Lanes. It starts at 1 p.m. and is open to men 55 and older and women 50 and older. After four games of qualifying, the top three will advance to a stepladder finals. Cost is $40 per event. Non-members may join at registration for $20. If you don’t want to join, guest fees are an additional $10, but bowlers must join if they cash in the event. Check-in is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call David Brown at (209) 549-2510 or Sheri Cole at (209) 578-6670 for more information. ... This Sunday the Yosemite Scratch 6 Gamer Tournament rolls at noon. Check-in is at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $60 and one of three will cash. Optional brackets, high game, last game pots, and senior insurance also will be available. Call Wayne Garber (209) 524-9161 for more information. ... The “50 & Older” No-tap Tournament is Friday at Yosemite. There will be men’s and women’s divisions. Check-in at 12:30 p.m., tournament at 1 p.m. ...
The 69th Annual Peach Classic is rolling at McHenry through July 29. The five-game handicap tournament has seven prize lists. This weekend is a Bonus Day weekend and will pay $100 to the top score each day and $50 to the second highest. Entry fee is $60 and there is a guaranteed prize fund of $25,000. First place is guaranteed at $2,500. Squad times are at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Call McHenry Bowl at (209) 571-2695 to sign up or for more information. ...
Entries are out for the first Open Modesto Junior Handicap/Scratch Tournament presented by the Modesto USBC. The youth tournament will run at Yosemite on June 23 at 9 a.m. The tournament will have three divisions by average including a scratch option. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. A dress code will be enforced. Entries are at the bowl desks or from your youth director. Contact Courtney Christensen (209) 681-5386, Koryn Marquez (209) 985-8395 or Roman Heath (209) 241-4311 for more information.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
