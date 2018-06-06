Dallas Kadry: Garbers – father and son – combine for a big week on the lanes

It was a big week for the Garbers – Wayne and Will.
Wayne Garber, Will’s dad, finished second in the 13th Annual Vanessa Brown Homes PBA Regional, winning three rounds in match play before coming up short to McKinleyville’s Warren Crawford 245-214. Unable to qualify for the PBA50, Garber competed in the regular event, making it through eight games of qualifying and three rounds of match play.
He won $1,000. Crawford won $2,000. Oregon’s Chris Warren won the concurrent PBA50.
Meanwhile, Will Garber won the last Yosemite Scratch six-gamer to take home $414. He qualified second at a plus-190 after rolling a 300 game. San Jose’s Dennis Horan, Jr. was the top qualifier at a plus-226. The stepladder came down to the two. Garber had a 279 in the semifinal stepladder victory against Lanndate Carnate and beat Horan 268-204 for an 847 series. ...
Rose Baker, Tena Cozey and Carol Hancock (2,429) teamed up to win the McHenry Ladies Trio Tournament. Hancock had a 742 series. Courtney MacPherson, Kelly Napuunoa and Janice Guenther (2,280) finished second and Carol Bowers, Lynelle Hains and Janie Casucci (2,228) third. ... Emma Rosen won the Girls/Ladies side of the fundraising tournament for the VA Palo Alto Golden Aged Bears held at McHenry with a 762 set. Dorene Klatt (749) was second and Khin Tha (734). Fritz Klatt topped the Boys/Men’s side, scoring an 868 total on games of 255-234-298 and 81 pins handicap. Terry McBride (786) was second and Bill Click (782) third. Of course, the real winners are the veterans who will represent Modesto 2018 Golden Age Games in Albuquerque, N.M. The event raised more than $500 for their expenses. ...
The Yosemite Ladies No-Tap Trios Luncheon competes Friday at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per person with an optional $3 side pot. Bring finger food to share. In the afternoon, the action moves to McHenry with Senior No-Tap Tournament at 1 p.m. Potluck at noon, check-in at 12:30 p.m. It will be a single event with separate divisions for men and women. ... Entries are out for the first Open Modesto Junior Handicap/Scratch Tournament presented by the Modesto USBC. The youth tournament will run at Yosemite on June 23 at 9 a.m. The tournament will have three divisions by average including a scratch option. The five-game qualifying is at 9. Entries are at the bowl desks or pick up one from your youth director. ... The Junior/Senior Firecracker Doubles at McHenry is July 4 at 1 p.m. The doubles teams are made up of one youth (age 18 and under) and one adult (age 55 and over). Call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for more information
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
