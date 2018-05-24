West Coast’s top bowlers converge on Yosemite Lanes this weekend

If you want to see some of the best bowlers in the west compete, this weekend is your chance.
The Vanessa Brown Homes PBA and PBA50 Western Region Tournament presented by Ebonite runs this weekend at Yosemite Lanes.
The PBA50, the senior tour, will roll an eight-game qualifier Friday morning at 8. The top 16 bowlers will return on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the match-play finals.
The PBA competition will have an eight-game qualifier on Saturday starting at 9 a.m., and the top 16 bowlers will return on Sunday for Bracket Match Play finals at 8 a.m.
Accompanying the tournament are three Pro-Ams set up for the locals to compete with the pros. They are scheduled for either Friday at 4 p.m. or Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There are three divisions – Adults, Seniors and Youth. Call Wayne Garber at 209-524-9161 for more information. ...
The team of Silva Insurance won the Tournament of Champions at McHenry Bowl and took home $1,000. Kyle Courtroul paced the team with a 752 series (234-239-279). Teammates and their scores include Kayley Olvera (673), Brett Cleary (632), Brittany Marckese (681) and Don Fowzer (517). The team added 179 pins handicap to tally their winning score of 3,434.
The SIR team (John Schamante, Joe Bradley, Manny Simas, Terry McChesney and Ron Halliday) was second at 3,386, winning $600. The Wednesday Mixed Five team of 3 Smith’s & 2 Outcast (3,311) finished third. Teammates Pam Smith, Sharon Santwier, Dana Worsham, Kirby Smith and Larry Smith shared $400. ...
McHenry’s 69th Annual Peach Classic Tournament kicks off its nine-weekend run this weekend with squads at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Peach is a singles handicap tournament that bowls five games over six lanes. The tournament guarantees a $25,000 prize fund with a guaranteed first place of $2,500. Call McHenry to reserve your time at 209-571-2695. ...
Ron Quintanal teamed up with Milo Coronado to win the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s Doubles Tournament at McHenry. Barbara Fuller and Greg Fusi (1,932) qualified in the top position. The Quintanal/Coronado team was second at 1,931. In a one-game roll off, Quintanal/Coronado rolled a 458 to win the title and $370. The Fuller/Fusi team (401) earned $270. Ed Suchman and John Olivan were third, winning $240. ...
The team of Courtney MacPherson, Ken Franklin and Don Fowzer won the Kegler Mixed Trio Team Tournament at McHenry with a 2,407 score. Fowzer (300-245-300) paced the team with an 845 set. Laurie Bodiford, Arthur Holt and Roger Farias (2,381) were second and Betty Gerritsen, Julie Frost and Charlie Nishiguchi (2,336) third. ...
The VA Palo Alto Golden Aged Bears are having their annual fundraiser at McHenry on June 2 at 1 p.m. The tournament fee is only $10 and your support helps send the local vets to the 2018 Golden Age Games in Albuquerque. The tournament is three games with a separate prize list for men and women.
