Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/14/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior mental health awareness
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: CareMore Care Center, 1801 H St., Suite C-1
Info: CareMore holds its free Senior Educational Series the third Tuesday of each month for seniors. Mental health awareness and mindfulness is the focus for March; prizes and refreshments. For more information, contact Courtney Morse at 209-530-7520 or email courtney.morse@caremore.com or visit caremore.com.
What: Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors
When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors will be meeting. There will be a closed board meeting at 5:30 p.m. with the regular board meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will give a commendation for the 2018 Stanislaus County Outstanding Senior Citizen of Year, recognize the 2018 Stanislaus County Recycling Poster Contest winners and more. For more information, call 209-525-4494 or visit www.stancounty.com.
What: Special Needs in My City parent support meeting
When: Thursday
Where: RSVP at: snimc@snimcity.com for details
Info: Special Needs In My City Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is a one-stop online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events for your child of all ages, or their special needs podcast, attend their monthly parent support meetings or simply connect with other parent, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email snimc@snimcity.com.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School information meeting
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Meeting will give information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club field trip
When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Oakdale city parking lot (South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street)
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club invites the gardening public to take part in a field trip on to the newest nursery in Stanislaus County, the Frantz Garden Center in Hickman. Those interested should meet at the Oakdale city parking lot (adjacent to Wood Park) by 9:30 a.m. From there, attendees will caravan to the Frantz Wholesale Nursery office, then take a short drive to the Frantz Garden Center. At the conclusion of the tour, the group will have lunch at the Fruit Yard Restaurant, no host. For more information, call Karen at 209-848-2231 or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause, and meets the second Monday of each month. First-time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
