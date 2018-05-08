All is Peachy for Will Garber heading into 69th annual event in late May

Will Garber looks in prime shape for this month’s 69th Annual Peach Tournament in Modesto.
He recently won the Scratch Mini Peach Tournament at McHenry Bowl by averaging 245 and tallying 2,450 pins. His victory earned him $555. Santa Clara’s Jake O’Dell (2,402, $260) was second followed by San Francisco’s Mike Redus (2,397, $210).
The big Peach starts Memorial Day and runs every weekend through the end of July. The squad book is open and taking reservations now. ...
The team of Bernice Smith, Lina Carlson and Carol Riggs won the Mother’s Day Ladies No-Tap Tournament with a score of 2,404. Carol Bowers, Lynelle Hains and Janie Casucci (2,366) were second followed by ,Jennifer Kadry, Gloria Stamps and Char Moscato (2,313). This Friday, the Yosemite Ladies Luncheon rolls in the morning starting at 9:30 a.m. Bring finger foods to share. The action moves to McHenry at 1 p.m. for the Senior No-Tap. Potluck at noon, check-in at 12:30 p.m. ...
Winter leagues are sweeping out this week and the summer league program is gearing to start the week of May 14 and runs through the end of August. Local centers are offering a complete line-up of beginner to advanced handicap and scratch leagues. Spots are open for singles, couples, or teams in youth, adult and senior leagues. For Yosemite Lanes, contact Wayne at (209) 524-9161 or at www.yosemitelanes.com, and for McHenry Bowl contact Theresa or Raymond at (209) 571-2695 or at www.mchenrybowl.com. ...
The 13th Annual Vanessa Brown Homes PBA West Region Pro-Am Tournament is Memorial Day Weekend, coinciding with the PBA Region tournament competing at Yosemite. Three No-Tap Pro-Am tournaments will accompany the event for local bowlers to compete with the pros in town for the tour stop. The two squads offered are either on Friday, May 25 at 4 p.m. or May 26 at 7:30 p.m. Bowlers will be divided into three divisions – adults, seniors and youth. Adult entry fee is $40 will have a guaranteed $300 first place prize. Seniors will pay $25 and have a $250 guarantee. Youth bowlers will pay $20 and earn scholarship prizes. Ball packages also are being offered for all entrants. Call Wayne Garber at (209) 524-9161 for more information. Entry forms are at the local bowling centers. ...
Entries are out for the first Open Modesto Junior Handicap/Scratch Tournament presented by the Modesto USBC. The youth tournament will run at Yosemite on June 23 at 9 a.m. The tournament will have three divisions by average including a scratch option. The five-game qualifying is at 9. The top eight bowlers in each division advances to the single elimination match play finals starting at 3 p.m. One in every four entrants will receive scholarship money. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $40 and is open to all youth USBC members in good standing. A dress code will be enforced. Entries are at the bowl desks or from your youth director. ...
At the annual convention of the United States Bowling Congress (USBC), the Equipment and Specifications Committee announced new specifications regarding bowling ball technology that will be implemented over the next two years.
As stated by Andrew Cain, chair of the USBC Equipment and Specifications Committee, “Technology impacts every sport, but it is our role as the National Governing Body to ensure the skill of the competitors on the lanes remains the deciding factor. The research presented revealed the impact technology has made on the sport’s playing environment and the committee determined there was a need to enact these specifications.”
The first specification involves the cover stock and its ability to absorb oil. The second is to eliminate balance holes while increasing static weight allowances. With the elimination of balance holes, bowlers may have up to five holes for gripping purposes and all gripping holes must be used on every delivery.
In addition, new rules will be put into place to allow only a dry towel to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and to keep bowlers from changing the static weight (i.e. drilling grip holes deeper) of bowling balls during competition.
Visit bowl.com technology study for specifics.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
