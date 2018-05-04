Sports

Friday’s Modesto area high school, college and local golf results

May 04, 2018 10:13 PM

Local

Baseball

College

CCAA

Stanislaus 4, Chico State 3 (Game 1)

Stanislaus State

020

000

200

4

9

3

Chico State

000

000

120

3

7

1

Joe Ryan, Jarrett Veiga (8), Chase Wheatcroft (8) and Ethan Utler. Hilario Tovar, Christian Stiegele (7), Andrew Schantz (8), Jae Wagner (9) and Tyler Stofiel. WP – Ryan (8-1). LP – Tovar (6-6). S – Wheatcroft (11).

Stanislaus State (22-27, 18-25 CCAA) – Michael Wyatt (run), Jack Large 1-3 (RBI), John Holleran 2-5 (run, RBI), Andrew Wheat (run), Jarrett Veiga 2-4, Ethan Utler 1-3 (2 RBIs), Vinny Margiotta 2-4 (run).

Chico State (29-20, 25-18 CCAA) – Kyle Blakeman (run), Louis Canjura 1-4 (RBI), Cameron Santos 1-4 (run), Alex DeVito 1-4 (RBI), RJ Hassey 1-4, Tyler Stofiel 1-3, Casey Henderson 2-3 (run).

Game 2

Chico State 5, Stanislaus 1 (7 Inn)

Stanislaus

000

010

0

1

2

1

Chico State

040

001

x

5

4

3

Tyler Murphy, Cody Kruip (6) and Anthony Enwiya. Grant Larson, Dan Beavers (6) and Tyler Stofiel. WP – Larson (6-2). LP – Murphy (3-5). S – Beavers (5).

Stanislaus State (22-28, 18-26 CCAA) – Anthony Enwiya (run), B. De La Guardia 1-3, Nikko Delgado 1-1 (RBI).

Chico State (30-20, 26-18 CCAA) – Kyle Blakeman 1-3 (2 RBIs), Alex DeVito (run), Brian Pozos (run), RJ Hassey 1-2 (run), Turner Olson 1-3 (run), Casey Henderson 1-1 (run, RBI),

Golf

Local Clubs

Escalon Lady Chippers

1st Flight – Low Net: Marilyn McRitchie 28; Low Gross: Deb Penero 44.

2nd Flight – Low Net: Blanche Maguire 26, 2nd Low Net: Margie Lopes 29; Low Gross: Sylvia Nimphuis 45.

3rd Flight – Low Net: Carol Knoll 27; Low Gross: Clare Buchanan 47.

Chip-ins – Monica Gonzales #3; #8.

Tennis

High School Boys

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs

Divison I

Friday (Quarterfinals)

Granite Bay 9, Enochs 0

Division II

Friday (Quarterfinals)

Gregori 8, Pitman 1

Tuesday/Semifinals

No. 4 Cosumnes Oaks at No. 1 Rio Americano

No. 3 Gregori at No. 2 Laguna Creek

Division III

Friday (Quarterfinals)

No. 8 El Capitan at No. 1 Kimball, late

Division IV

Friday (Quarterfinals)

Vista del Lago 9, Patterson 0

Livingston 5, Oakdale 4

Central Catholic 6, Los Banos 3

Singles – Quentin Barcellos (LB) d. Dane Juarez 6-2, 6-1; John Dunn (CC) d. Andy Liu 6-4, 6-3; Jared Hang (LB) d. Will Lyons 6-2, 6-0; Justin Traina (CC) d. Will Marchese 6-2, 6-2; Ethan Machado (LB) d. Sing Lau 6-3, 6-1; Will Grimes (CC) d. Parker Smith 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles – Ryan Wagner/Peter Fogarty (CC) d. Kyle Jackson/Patrick Martines 6-7, 6-2, 10-7; Robert Wagner/Evan Consiglia (CC) d. Felix Sanchez/Joseph Fagundes 6-2, 6-2; Moises Nunez/Adrian Cuevas (CC) d. Israel Lira/Derrick Valencia 6-1, 6-1.

Tuesday/Semifinals

No. 4 Livingston at No. 1 Vista del Lago

No. 7 Central Catholic at No. 3 Vanden

Volleyball

High School Boys

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs

all start times at 7 p.m. unless noted

Division I

Tuesday–First Round

No. 9 Franklin EG at No. 8 Buhach Colony

Division II

Tuesday–First Round

No. 9 East Union at No. 8 Los Banos

No. 12 Lathrop at No. 5 Golden Valley

No. 11 Patterson at No. 6 Manteca

Division III

Tuesday–First Round

No. 9 West Campus at No. 8 Hilmar

No. 13 Woodland Christian at No. 4 Livingston

No. 12 Holt Academy at No. 5 Stone Ridge Christian

No. 11 Venture Academy at No. 6 Ripon Christian

