Friday’s Modesto area high school, college and local golf results

Stanislaus 4, Chico State 3 (Game 1)
Stanislaus State
020
000
200
—
4
9
3
Chico State
000
000
120
—
3
7
1
Joe Ryan, Jarrett Veiga (8), Chase Wheatcroft (8) and Ethan Utler. Hilario Tovar, Christian Stiegele (7), Andrew Schantz (8), Jae Wagner (9) and Tyler Stofiel. WP – Ryan (8-1). LP – Tovar (6-6). S – Wheatcroft (11).
Stanislaus State (22-27, 18-25 CCAA) – Michael Wyatt (run), Jack Large 1-3 (RBI), John Holleran 2-5 (run, RBI), Andrew Wheat (run), Jarrett Veiga 2-4, Ethan Utler 1-3 (2 RBIs), Vinny Margiotta 2-4 (run).
Chico State (29-20, 25-18 CCAA) – Kyle Blakeman (run), Louis Canjura 1-4 (RBI), Cameron Santos 1-4 (run), Alex DeVito 1-4 (RBI), RJ Hassey 1-4, Tyler Stofiel 1-3, Casey Henderson 2-3 (run).
Game 2
Chico State 5, Stanislaus 1 (7 Inn)
Stanislaus
000
010
0
—
1
2
1
Chico State
040
001
x
—
5
4
3
Tyler Murphy, Cody Kruip (6) and Anthony Enwiya. Grant Larson, Dan Beavers (6) and Tyler Stofiel. WP – Larson (6-2). LP – Murphy (3-5). S – Beavers (5).
Stanislaus State (22-28, 18-26 CCAA) – Anthony Enwiya (run), B. De La Guardia 1-3, Nikko Delgado 1-1 (RBI).
Chico State (30-20, 26-18 CCAA) – Kyle Blakeman 1-3 (2 RBIs), Alex DeVito (run), Brian Pozos (run), RJ Hassey 1-2 (run), Turner Olson 1-3 (run), Casey Henderson 1-1 (run, RBI),
Golf
Local Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
1st Flight – Low Net: Marilyn McRitchie 28; Low Gross: Deb Penero 44.
2nd Flight – Low Net: Blanche Maguire 26, 2nd Low Net: Margie Lopes 29; Low Gross: Sylvia Nimphuis 45.
3rd Flight – Low Net: Carol Knoll 27; Low Gross: Clare Buchanan 47.
Chip-ins – Monica Gonzales #3; #8.
Tennis
High School Boys
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
Divison I
Friday (Quarterfinals)
Granite Bay 9, Enochs 0
Division II
Friday (Quarterfinals)
Gregori 8, Pitman 1
Tuesday/Semifinals
No. 4 Cosumnes Oaks at No. 1 Rio Americano
No. 3 Gregori at No. 2 Laguna Creek
Division III
Friday (Quarterfinals)
No. 8 El Capitan at No. 1 Kimball, late
Division IV
Friday (Quarterfinals)
Vista del Lago 9, Patterson 0
Livingston 5, Oakdale 4
Central Catholic 6, Los Banos 3
Singles – Quentin Barcellos (LB) d. Dane Juarez 6-2, 6-1; John Dunn (CC) d. Andy Liu 6-4, 6-3; Jared Hang (LB) d. Will Lyons 6-2, 6-0; Justin Traina (CC) d. Will Marchese 6-2, 6-2; Ethan Machado (LB) d. Sing Lau 6-3, 6-1; Will Grimes (CC) d. Parker Smith 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles – Ryan Wagner/Peter Fogarty (CC) d. Kyle Jackson/Patrick Martines 6-7, 6-2, 10-7; Robert Wagner/Evan Consiglia (CC) d. Felix Sanchez/Joseph Fagundes 6-2, 6-2; Moises Nunez/Adrian Cuevas (CC) d. Israel Lira/Derrick Valencia 6-1, 6-1.
Tuesday/Semifinals
No. 4 Livingston at No. 1 Vista del Lago
No. 7 Central Catholic at No. 3 Vanden
Volleyball
High School Boys
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
all start times at 7 p.m. unless noted
Division I
Tuesday–First Round
No. 9 Franklin EG at No. 8 Buhach Colony
Division II
Tuesday–First Round
No. 9 East Union at No. 8 Los Banos
No. 12 Lathrop at No. 5 Golden Valley
No. 11 Patterson at No. 6 Manteca
Division III
Tuesday–First Round
No. 9 West Campus at No. 8 Hilmar
No. 13 Woodland Christian at No. 4 Livingston
No. 12 Holt Academy at No. 5 Stone Ridge Christian
No. 11 Venture Academy at No. 6 Ripon Christian
