Monday’s Modesto area high school and local results

LOCAL
Baseball
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 10, Beyer 0 (5)
Beyer
000
00
—
0
2
0
Modesto
010
63
—
10
12
0
Carlos Castillo and RJ Berumen. Matthew Scott, Justin George (4) and Derek Gonzalez. WP – Castillo. LP – Scott.
Modesto (19-6, 13-3 MMC) – Castillo 3-3 (2 runs); Evan Klump 2-2 (2 runs); Berumen 2-3 (2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs); RJ Soria 2-3 (2 runs); Tyler Shafer (2 RBI); Trent Prokes (2B).
Beyer (17-8, 13-3 MMC) – Brady Cardozo (2B).
Central California Conference
Turlock 4, Buhach Colony 0
Turlock
300
001
0
—
4
8
2
Buhach
000
000
0
—
0
5
0
Dallin Tilby and Tyler Soderstrom. Clay Abrams, John Tutjillo (1), Lucio Sotelo (5), Justin Flores (6), Roman Gurr (7) and Ruben Garcia. WP – Tilby. LP – Abrams.
Turlock (17-4, 6-2 CCC) – T. Soderstrom 3-4 (2B, RBI, run); Justin Hines 2-3 (2B RBI); Clayton Souza 1-1; Casey Carr 1-2 (2B, RBI, run), Alden Norquist 1-3 (2B).
Buhach Colony (16-7, 6-2 CCC) – Seth Reyes 2-3; Jake Sapien 1-2; R. Garcia 1-3; R. Gurr 1-3; Brandon Ruiz 1-3.
Golf
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
League Tournament
at Dryden Park GC, Par 72
Results: Gregori 389, Beyer 439, Enochs 471, Modesto 473, Downey 509, Johansen 517, Davis 544
Gregori: KJ Dieker 70, Adam Williams 76, Michael Doll 76 , Josh Imatong 78, Michael Nuccio 89
Beyer: Brady Smith 91, Ethan Zapien 81, Chad Habelt 82, Jacob Bogdon 89, Kevin Richardson 96
Enochs: Sody Veras 88 , Alex Larsen 86 , Matt Price 90, Nico Navarro 104, Nick Cox 90
Johansen: Collin Taylor 91, Jose Alvarez 87, Dylan Sharma 98, Daniel Rodriguez 110, Allen Rosas 131
Modesto: Chase Rodriguez 92, Dakota Nicholson 95, Shivam Patel 94, Robin Walia 99, Rahul Walia 93
Downey: Eric Norris 82 , Preston Souza 83, Tyler Touchstone 120, James Morad 115, Zach McGhee 109
Davis: Seth Fischer 101, Brady Wilson 97, Adalan Salinas 97, Marcus Shelton 134, Keegan Thrasher 115
Central California Conference
League Tournament
at Turlock Country Club, Par 72
Results: Turlock 409, Buhach Colony 450, El Capitan 462, Pitman 478, Atwater 541, Merced 564, Golden Valley 663
Individual results: Chris Giardina ECHS 73; Justin Pasley BCHS 79; Sacha Thompson THS 80; Connor Old THS 81; Fletcher Bacon THS 81; Preston Magina THS 82; Jonathan Valencia BCHS 83; Jake Leonardo ECHS 83; Estevan Lopez THS 85; Wei-Cheng Chang ECHS 86.
Shooting Sports
Late Sunday
Central Trap League - Final Regular Shoot
at Newman Swamp Rats
Singles - 25 straights: Bailey Nelson Underdogs 1; Bill Green TSC Popeye's Chicken; Bruce Peters OFC Old #7; Chris Lopes Mariposa Alarm & Video Knuckleheads; Cory Wing Riff Raff; Gary Bettencourt, Jr. Escalon Souza Hay; Heath Brower Hunt's Water Services 2; Jake Smith Oakdale Lazy SB; Johnny Smith Oakdale Lazy SB; Larry Azevedo Waterford ET Abatement; Marc Lee OFC Old #7; Mark Thomas, Jr. Newman Swamp Rats; Michaela Kissinger Fresno Wannabees; Mike Gary Hunt's Water Services; Mike Kissinger Fresno Wannabees; Mike Malone Waterford ET Abatement; Paul Lima Fresno Wannabees; Ronnie Hammonds TSC Popeye's Chicken; Zac Azevedo Waterford ET Abatement.
The top 3 handicap scores - out of 50: M. Lee OFC Old #7 48; Jack Oliver Hunt's Water Services 47; John Dashner Riff Raff 47; R. Hammonds TSC Popeye's Chicken 47; Z. Azevedo Waterford ET Abatement 47; Kevin Waddell Newman Swamp Rats 46; Mike Kissinger Fresno Wannabees 46; Rick Gass TSC Popeye's Chicken 46; Troy Guenthart Troy Guenthart Construction 46.
The top 3 doubles scores - out of 50: Kevin Waddell Newman Swamp Rats 50; Z. Azevedo Waterford ET abatement 50; M. Thomas, Jr. Newman Swamp Rats 49; Ronnie Connel, Jr. Hunt's Water Services 49; Jason Nelson Newman Swamp Rats 48; Ted Tsuda OFC Bird Dogs 48.
Top 5 High Over All individual - out of 125: Z. Azevedo Waterford ET Abatement 122; K. Waddell Newman Swamp Rats 120; M. Thomas, Jr. Newman Swamp Rats 119; Heath Brower Hunt's Water Services 2 117; T. Tsuda OFC Bird Dogs 116.
Top 5 team scores - out of 625: Hunt's Water Services - 556; TSC Popeye's Chicken - 554; Escalon Souza Hay - 550; Newman Swamp Rats - 547; Oakdale Lazy SB - 545.
Final Team Results
High Over All: TSC Popeye's Chicken
Division 1 Champion: Hunt's Water Services
Division 1 Runner-up: Escalon Souza Hay
Division 2 Champion: Oakdale Lazy SB
Division 2 Runner-up: Newman Swamp Rats
Division 3 Champion: OFC Kingsmen
Division 3 Runner-up: Motherlode Gun Club
Division 4 Champion: OFC Bird Dogs
Division 4 Runner-up: Los Banos Trap Stars
Division 5 Champion: OFC Old #7
Division 5 Runner-up: Mariposa Alarm & Video Knuckleheads
Junior Division Champion: Underdogs 2
Junior Division Runner-up: Underdogs 1
Tennis
High School
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs - Boys
Monday
Division I - First Round
No. 8 Vacaville 5, No. 9 Turlock 4
No. 3 Davis, Sr. 8, No. 14 Modesto 1
No. 10 Enochs 5, No. Pleasant Grove 4
Division II - First Round
No. 3 Gregori 8, No. 14 Bear Creek 1
No. 6 Pitman 8, No. 11 Tracy 1
Friday
Division I - Quarterfinals
No. 10 Enochs at No. 2 Granite Bay, 4 p.m.
Division II - Quarterfinals
No. 6 Pitman at No. 3 Gregori, 4 p.m.
Division III - Quarterfinals
No. 8 El Capitan at No. 1 Kimball, 4 p.m.
Division IV - Quarterfinals
No. 8 Patterson at No. 1 Vista del Lago, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Oakdale at No. Livingston, 4 p.m.
No. 7 Central Catholic at No. 2 Los Banos, 4 p.m.
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs - CoEd
Monday
Division I - First Round
No. 8 Mountain House 7, No. 9 Orestimba 2
No. 7 Delhi 6, No. 10 Ripon 3
Wednesday
Division II - Quarterfinals
No. 8 Waterford at No. 2 Riverbank, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Argonaut at No. 4 Bear River, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Amador at No. 3 Forest Lake Chr., 4 p.m.
Friday
Division I - Quarterfinals
No. 7 Delhi at No. 2 West Campus, 4 p.m.
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs - Boys
Division II - Monday
Gregori 8, Bear Creek 1
At Gregori
Singles - Logan Sam (BC) d. Brian Felton, 6-3, 6-1; Cole Whang (G) d. Jonathan Paz, 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Switzer (G) d. Jello Bulahan, 6-0, 6-0; Ian Felton (G) d. Kade Henry, 6-1, 6-0; Thai Nguyen (G) d. David Dinh-Lopez, 6-0, 6-1; Justin Lynch (G) d. Ryan Flores, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles - Colin Soderstrom/Alex Jensen (G) d. Duc Nguyen/Manny Dhaliwal, 6-1, 6-1; Haruto Maejima/Akshay Chowdharry (G) d. Harry Singh/Ruben Gomez, 6-0, 6-1; Pratham Shah/Shengkai Su (G) d. Jan Payoyo/Joey Manivong, 6-3, 6-0.
Comments