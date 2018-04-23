Defending champion Nuts look to escape Cal League cellar with homestand this week

The Modesto Nuts will begin a six-game homestand with the team mired in last place in the California League's North Division with the worst record (6-12) in the loop, north or south.
Modesto is coming off a brief four-game road trip to San Jose which saw the team drop three straight games after taking the series opener 13-6 on April 19.]
The Nuts open Tuesday with a three-game series against Inland Empire and then wrap with a three-game weekend series against San Jose. The first five games of the series get underway at 7:05 p.m., while Sunday's game starts at 2:05 p.m.
Despite the slow start out of the gate, Nuts second baseman Bryson Brigman continues to be a bright spot, leading the Cal League with a .415 average, while teammates Nick Zammarelli III (.348) and Logan Taylor (.338) are fifth and sixth in the league.
The Nuts' pitching ranks third to last in the league with a 5.03 team ERA and a 1.54 team WHIP. Modesto is dead last in the league with 154 strikeouts in 159.1 innings played.
Tuesday at John Thurman Field is Taco Tuesday, where fans can purchase discounted tacos from Wally's Wagon. On Wednesday, it's Wiener Wednesday (hot dogs for a buck) and Silver Sluggers Night, where fans enrolled in the team's Silver Sluggers program get into the game for free. On Thursday, fans can get discounts on beers from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Friday fans can enjoy a fireworks demonstration after the game. Saturday is Leukemia and Lyphoma Night. Nuts players will wear special jerseys during the game and they'll be auctioned off after the game to help fight and raise awareness for leukemia and lymphoma. And on Sunday, fans can play catch on the field for 30 minutes after the gates open.
