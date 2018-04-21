Saturday’s Modesto area high school and college results

Local
Baseball
College
CCAA
Game 1
CP Pomona 10, Stanislaus 9
CP Pomona
140
220
001
—
10
14
2
Stanislaus
001
051
002
—
9
9
2
Dylan Francis, Peter Beattie (5), Darin May (7), Brian Conley (9) and Cody Martin. Nicholas Gonzalez, Micah Hall (2), Ryan Paramo (5), Blake Wilson (6), Brandon Scott (6), Kevin Hahn (9) and Anthony Enwiya. WP – May (1-0). LP – Gonzalez (1-4). S – Conley (2).
Stanislaus State (21-21, 17-19 CCAA) – Braeden Oki (2 runs), Michael Wyatt (run), Jack Large 1-4 (run, 2 RBIs), John Holleran 3-5 (2 runs, 3 RBIs), Andrew Wheat (run), Jarrett Veiga 1-3 (RBI), Anthony Enwiya 1-2 (run, 2 RBIs), B. De La Guardia (run, RBI), Vinny Margiotta 2-5.
Cal Poly Pomona (21-19, 17-16 CCAA) – Matt Manskar (2 runs, RBI), Cody Martin 3-5 (4 runs, 2 RBIs), Cesar Lopez 3-5 (run, 3 RBIs), Nic Hernandez 2-5 (2 RBIs), .Drew Cowley (RBI), Brennan McKenzie 2-4 (RBI), Bryce Graddy (run), Logan Gopperton 1-3 (run), Jacob Bernardy (run).
Game 2
CP Pomona 2, Stanislaus 1
Cal Poly Pomona
101
000
0
—
2
10
2
Stanislaus State
010
000
x
—
1
3
2
Tim Holdgrater and Cody Martin. Jarrett Veiga, Cody Kruip (3), Chase Wheatcroft (6) and Ethan Utler. WP – Holdgrater (3-1). LP – Kruip (2-4).
Stanislaus State (21-22, 17-20 CCAA) – Jack Large 1-3, John Holleran 1-2 (run), Michael Wyatt 1-2.
Cal Poly Pomona (22-19, 19-16 CCAA) – Cody Martin 3-4 (2 runs), Cesar Lopez 1-3, Nic Hernandez 1-3, Drew Cowley 1-3 (RBI), Brennan McKenzie 1-3, Bryce Graddy 1-2, Logan Copperton 2-2.
Late Friday
Stanislaus St. 2, CP Pomona 0
Cal Poly Pomona
000
000
000
—
0
2
1
Stanislaus State
000
020
00x
—
2
7
1
Ryan Alsworth and Alex Kline. Joe Ryan and Ethan Utler. WP – Ryan (7-1). LP – Alsworth (6-4).
Stanislaus State (21-20, 17-18 CCAA) – Braeden Oki 1-4 (RBI), Michael Wyatt (RBI), John Holleran 1-3, Jarrett Veiga 1-3, Ethan Utler 1-3 (run), B. De La Guardia 2-3 (run), Vinny Margiotta 1-3.
Cal Poly Pomona (20-19, 17-16 CCAA) – Matt Manskar 1-4, Cesar Lopez 1-4.
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 8, Gregori 7
Modesto
010
061
0
—
8
9
3
Gregori
400
000
3
—
7
3
0
Trent Prokes, Adan Perez (1), Evan Klump (7) and RJ Berumen; Matt Rhodes, Nick Urrutia (6), Hunter Kriese (6) and Dylan Boney. WP – Perez. LP – Rhodes. S – Klump
Modesto (17-4, 11-1 MMC) – Grant Sutter 2-3; Prokes (HR, 3 RBIs); Berumen 2-3 (3b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs); Colton Cruce (2b, 2 runs).
Gregori (9-11, 6-5 MMC) – Colton MacCaughtry 2-3 (3 RBIs); Hayden Holloway (2 RBI); Urrutia (2 runs); Brett Zimmerman (2 runs)
Softball
College
CCAA
Stanislaus 7, Dom. Hills 3 (Gm. 1)
Dominguz Hills
000
102
0
—
3
5
1
Stanislaus
001
303
x
—
7
10
1
Alyssa Valinches and Rachael Sandoval. Karina Callazo and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Callazo (3-1). LP – Valinches (8-14).
Stanislaus State (29-18, 19-13 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 1-4 (2 runs, 3 RBIs), Jill Costa 2-4 (run, RBI), Aliyah Garvin 2-4 (2 RBIs), Katelyn McDonald 1-4, Alanah Laupua-Vanisi 1-2, Makenzie Sylvester (run), Desiree Gonzalez 1-2 (run), Deja Guzman (run), Bryanna Menor 2-3 (run, RBI).
CS Dominguez Hills (15-32, 11-24 CCAA) – Kelcy Telles 2-4 (run), Rachael Sandoval 1-4 (run), Doreen Corella 1-2 (run, 2 RBIs), Kayla Lock 1-1 (RBI).
Stanislaus 4, Dom. Hills 3 (Gm. 2)
Dominguz Hills
300
000
0
—
3
4
1
Stanislaus
200
200
x
—
4
8
2
Alyssa Olague, Jade Loe (1) and Rachael Sandoval. Kristin Borst and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Borst (5-4). LP – Loe (1-7).
Stanislaus State (30-18, 20-13 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 1-4 (runs), Jill Costa 1-2 (run), Aliyah Garvin 1-3 (run), Katelyn McDonald 2-3 (2 RBIs), Bryanna Menor 2-3 (run).
CS Dominguez Hills (15-33, 11-25 CCAA) – Kelcy Telles 1-3 (run), Rachael Sandoval 2-3 (run), Doreen Corella (run), Kendelle Messersmith (RBI), Damari Simon 1-3 (2 RBIs).
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday
Gregori 116, Enochs 52
200 Medley Relay – (G) 1:46.95; 200 Free – Gutowski, (G) 1:52.32; 200 IM – Britton, (G) 1:58.33; 50 Free – Wong, (G) 22.73; 100 Fly – Wong, (G) 58.03; 100 Free – Wong, (G) 50.72; 500 Free – Wong, (G) 5:05.78; 200 Free Relay – Gregori, 1:30.16; 100 Back – Gutowski, (G) 59.67; 100 Breast – Britton, Gregori, 1:00.16; 400 Free Relay – Gregori, 3:34.39.
JV – Enochs won.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday
Enochs 93, Gregori 77
200 Medley Relay – Enochs, 2:04.84; 200 Free – Lizarraga, (G) 2:13.18; 200 IM – Sharpe, (E) 2:32.04; 50 Free – Taylor, (E) 27.58; 100 Fly – Viss, (E) 1:10.69; 100 Free – Taylor, (E) 1:01.30; 500 Free – Rousseau, (G) 5:43.89; 200 Free Relay – Enochs, 1:51.54; 100 Back – Kim, (G) 1:07.85; 100 Breast – Hartley, (E) 1:19.14; 400 Free Relay – Gregori, 4:10.73.
JV – Gregori Won
Comments