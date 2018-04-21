Sports

Saturday’s Modesto area high school and college results

April 21, 2018 10:49 PM

Local

Baseball

College

CCAA

Game 1

CP Pomona 10, Stanislaus 9

CP Pomona

140

220

001

10

14

2

Stanislaus

001

051

002

9

9

2

Dylan Francis, Peter Beattie (5), Darin May (7), Brian Conley (9) and Cody Martin. Nicholas Gonzalez, Micah Hall (2), Ryan Paramo (5), Blake Wilson (6), Brandon Scott (6), Kevin Hahn (9) and Anthony Enwiya. WP – May (1-0). LP – Gonzalez (1-4). S – Conley (2).

Stanislaus State (21-21, 17-19 CCAA) – Braeden Oki (2 runs), Michael Wyatt (run), Jack Large 1-4 (run, 2 RBIs), John Holleran 3-5 (2 runs, 3 RBIs), Andrew Wheat (run), Jarrett Veiga 1-3 (RBI), Anthony Enwiya 1-2 (run, 2 RBIs), B. De La Guardia (run, RBI), Vinny Margiotta 2-5.

Cal Poly Pomona (21-19, 17-16 CCAA) – Matt Manskar (2 runs, RBI), Cody Martin 3-5 (4 runs, 2 RBIs), Cesar Lopez 3-5 (run, 3 RBIs), Nic Hernandez 2-5 (2 RBIs), .Drew Cowley (RBI), Brennan McKenzie 2-4 (RBI), Bryce Graddy (run), Logan Gopperton 1-3 (run), Jacob Bernardy (run).

Game 2

CP Pomona 2, Stanislaus 1

Cal Poly Pomona

101

000

0

2

10

2

Stanislaus State

010

000

x

1

3

2

Tim Holdgrater and Cody Martin. Jarrett Veiga, Cody Kruip (3), Chase Wheatcroft (6) and Ethan Utler. WP – Holdgrater (3-1). LP – Kruip (2-4).

Stanislaus State (21-22, 17-20 CCAA) – Jack Large 1-3, John Holleran 1-2 (run), Michael Wyatt 1-2.

Cal Poly Pomona (22-19, 19-16 CCAA) – Cody Martin 3-4 (2 runs), Cesar Lopez 1-3, Nic Hernandez 1-3, Drew Cowley 1-3 (RBI), Brennan McKenzie 1-3, Bryce Graddy 1-2, Logan Copperton 2-2.

Late Friday

Stanislaus St. 2, CP Pomona 0

Cal Poly Pomona

000

000

000

0

2

1

Stanislaus State

000

020

00x

2

7

1

Ryan Alsworth and Alex Kline. Joe Ryan and Ethan Utler. WP – Ryan (7-1). LP – Alsworth (6-4).

Stanislaus State (21-20, 17-18 CCAA) – Braeden Oki 1-4 (RBI), Michael Wyatt (RBI), John Holleran 1-3, Jarrett Veiga 1-3, Ethan Utler 1-3 (run), B. De La Guardia 2-3 (run), Vinny Margiotta 1-3.

Cal Poly Pomona (20-19, 17-16 CCAA) – Matt Manskar 1-4, Cesar Lopez 1-4.

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Modesto 8, Gregori 7

Modesto

010

061

0

8

9

3

Gregori

400

000

3

7

3

0

Trent Prokes, Adan Perez (1), Evan Klump (7) and RJ Berumen; Matt Rhodes, Nick Urrutia (6), Hunter Kriese (6) and Dylan Boney. WP – Perez. LP – Rhodes. S – Klump

Modesto (17-4, 11-1 MMC) – Grant Sutter 2-3; Prokes (HR, 3 RBIs); Berumen 2-3 (3b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs); Colton Cruce (2b, 2 runs).

Gregori (9-11, 6-5 MMC) – Colton MacCaughtry 2-3 (3 RBIs); Hayden Holloway (2 RBI); Urrutia (2 runs); Brett Zimmerman (2 runs)

Softball

College

CCAA

Stanislaus 7, Dom. Hills 3 (Gm. 1)

Dominguz Hills

000

102

0

3

5

1

Stanislaus

001

303

x

7

10

1

Alyssa Valinches and Rachael Sandoval. Karina Callazo and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Callazo (3-1). LP – Valinches (8-14).

Stanislaus State (29-18, 19-13 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 1-4 (2 runs, 3 RBIs), Jill Costa 2-4 (run, RBI), Aliyah Garvin 2-4 (2 RBIs), Katelyn McDonald 1-4, Alanah Laupua-Vanisi 1-2, Makenzie Sylvester (run), Desiree Gonzalez 1-2 (run), Deja Guzman (run), Bryanna Menor 2-3 (run, RBI).

CS Dominguez Hills (15-32, 11-24 CCAA) – Kelcy Telles 2-4 (run), Rachael Sandoval 1-4 (run), Doreen Corella 1-2 (run, 2 RBIs), Kayla Lock 1-1 (RBI).

Stanislaus 4, Dom. Hills 3 (Gm. 2)

Dominguz Hills

300

000

0

3

4

1

Stanislaus

200

200

x

4

8

2

Alyssa Olague, Jade Loe (1) and Rachael Sandoval. Kristin Borst and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Borst (5-4). LP – Loe (1-7).

Stanislaus State (30-18, 20-13 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 1-4 (runs), Jill Costa 1-2 (run), Aliyah Garvin 1-3 (run), Katelyn McDonald 2-3 (2 RBIs), Bryanna Menor 2-3 (run).

CS Dominguez Hills (15-33, 11-25 CCAA) – Kelcy Telles 1-3 (run), Rachael Sandoval 2-3 (run), Doreen Corella (run), Kendelle Messersmith (RBI), Damari Simon 1-3 (2 RBIs).

Swimming

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday

Gregori 116, Enochs 52

200 Medley Relay – (G) 1:46.95; 200 Free – Gutowski, (G) 1:52.32; 200 IM – Britton, (G) 1:58.33; 50 Free – Wong, (G) 22.73; 100 Fly – Wong, (G) 58.03; 100 Free – Wong, (G) 50.72; 500 Free – Wong, (G) 5:05.78; 200 Free Relay – Gregori, 1:30.16; 100 Back – Gutowski, (G) 59.67; 100 Breast – Britton, Gregori, 1:00.16; 400 Free Relay – Gregori, 3:34.39.

JV – Enochs won.

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday

Enochs 93, Gregori 77

200 Medley Relay – Enochs, 2:04.84; 200 Free – Lizarraga, (G) 2:13.18; 200 IM – Sharpe, (E) 2:32.04; 50 Free – Taylor, (E) 27.58; 100 Fly – Viss, (E) 1:10.69; 100 Free – Taylor, (E) 1:01.30; 500 Free – Rousseau, (G) 5:43.89; 200 Free Relay – Enochs, 1:51.54; 100 Back – Kim, (G) 1:07.85; 100 Breast – Hartley, (E) 1:19.14; 400 Free Relay – Gregori, 4:10.73.

JV – Gregori Won

  Comments  