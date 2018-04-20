Friday’s Modesto area high school, college and local golf results

Local
Baseball
College
CCAA/Late Friday
Stanislaus St. 2, Cal Poly Pomona 0
Cal Poly Pomona
000
000
000
—
0
2
1
Stanislaus State
000
020
00x
—
2
7
1
Ryan Alsworth and Alex Kline. Joe Ryan and Ethan Utler. WP – Ryan (7-1). LP – Alsworth (6-4).
Stanislaus State (21-20, 17-18 CCAA) – Braeden Oki 1-4 (RBI), Michael Wyatt (RBI), John Holleran 1-3, Jarrett Veiga 1-3, Ethan Utler 1-3 (run), B. De La Guardia 2-3 (run), Vinny Margiotta 1-3.
CS Dominguez Hills (20-19, 17-16 CCAA) – Matt Manskar 1-4, Cesar Lopez 1-4.
High School
Modesto Metro Conference/Late Friday
Modesto 4, Gregori 0
Gregori
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
Modesto
130
000
x
—
4
6
1
Mateo Cisneros and Dylan Boney; Tyler Shafer and RJ Berumen. WP – Shafer. LP -- Cisneros.
Gregori (9-10, 6-4 MMC) – Brandon Pasion 2-3 (2b).
Modesto (16-4, 10-1 MMC) – Evan Klump 1-3 (3b); RJ Berumen 1-2 (3b)..
Golf
Local Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
1st Flight – Susan Neubaum 43-12-31; Marilyn McRitchie 44-10-31.
2nd Flight – Blanche Maguire 43-14-29; Shirley Keyser 46-14-32; Clare Buchanan 48-15-33.
3rd Flight – Carol Knoll 51-19-32.
Birdie – Knoll #2.
Softball
College
CCAA/Late Friday
Stanislaus 3, CS Dom. Hills 2 (Gm.1)
Dominguz Hills
000
000
20
—
2
3
0
Stanislaus
000
200
01
—
3
10
0
Alyssa Valinches and Rachael Sandoval. Kylie Ragsdale and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Ragsdale (9-7). LP – Valinches (8-13).
Stanislaus State (27-18, 18-13 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 1-3, Kaitlyn Doyle 2-3, Aliyah Garvin 1-4, Katleyn McDonald 1-3 (run), Makenzie Sylvester (run), Anyssa Garvin 2-4 (run, RBI), Kylie Ragsdale 1-2, Desiree Gonzalez 2-3 (2 RBIs).
CS Dominguez Hills (15-30, 11-22 CCAA) – Doreen Corella 1-3, Kendelle Messersmith (run), Chloe Wenger 1-2 (run), Jade Loe 1-3.
Stanislaus 8, CS Dom. Hills 0(Gm. 2)
Dominguez Hills
000
00
—
0
3
2
Stanislaus
004
31
—
8
11
0
Alyssa Olague, Jade Loe (4) and Rachael Sandoval. Megan Stacy and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Stacy (10-4). LP – Olague (5-11).
Stanislaus State (28=18, 19-13 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 2-3 (2 runs, RBI), Kaitlyn Doyle 2-3 (2 runs), Aliyah Garvin 2-3 (run, 2 RBIs), Ruby Quiralte (run, RBI), Katelyn McDonald 1-3 (2 RBIs), Lanah Laupua-Vanisi 1-2 (RBI), Desiree Gonzalez 1-3, Deja Guzman 1-2 (run), Makenzie Sylvester 1-2 (RBI).
CS Dominguez Hills (15-31, 11-23 CCAA) – Jessica Lane 1-2, Rachael Sandoval 1-2, Dameri Simon 1-2.
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday
Downey 101, Davis 62
200 Medley Relay – Downey 1:53.61; 200 Free – Taylor, B., (Dow) 2:16.32; 200 IM – Najera, A., (Dow) 2:14.26; 50 Free – Hernande, J., (Dav) 24.53; 100 Fly – Cline, P., (Dow) 1:08.43; 100 Free – Hernande, J., (Dav) 58.84; 500 Free – Najera, A., (Dow) 5:25.22; 200 Free Relay – Downey 1:49.94; 100 Back – Romano, J., (Dow) 1:10.46; 100 Breast – Burch, L., (Dow) 1:05.01; 400 Free Relay – Downey 3:54.39.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday
Downey 95, Davis 75
200 Medley Relay – Downey, 2:15.83; 200 Free – Bauer, A., Davis, 2:32.86; 200 IM – Pinto, G., (Dow) 2:51.04; 50 Free – Silveria, E., (Dow) 28.61; 100 Fly – Vickery, E., (Dow) 1:17.62; 100 Free – Silveria, E., (Dow) 1:03.76; 500 Free – Jackson, T., (Dow) 6:52.57; 200 Free Relay – Grace Davis 2:05.95; 100 Back – Lehman, G., (Dow) 1:25.04; 100 Breast – Fife, L., (Dow) 1:27.16; 400 Free Relay – Downey 4:33.73
JV – Downey won.
Tennis
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday
Enochs 5, Modesto 4
Singles – Coby McCaig (M) d. Brian Pham 6-2, 6-0; Noah Raj (M) d. Michael Apostol 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Darshan Vijaykumar 7-6 (7-4),4-6, 6-2; George Dominise (E) d. Kadmiel Gwasira 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-4); Austin Zheng (M) d. Nathan Pineda 6-4, 6-0; Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Alexis Vigil 7-5, 6-0
Doubles – Sahil Sanghera/Josh Doyle (E) d. Sumeet Singh/Daniel ChoAhn (M) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Troy Temple/Dash Von Stade (E) d. Ibrahim Dagher/Natinderpal Sandhu (M) 7-5, 6-1; Ricky Garcia/Cole Snyder (E) d. Derek In/Anthony Lopes (M) 6-3, 6-3
Records – Enochs 10-2, Modesto 8-4
Gregori 9, Johansen 0
Singles – Brian Felton (G) d. Francisco Ramirez 6-2, 6-1; Cole Whang (G) d. Elias Kruse 6-0, 6-2; Ethan Switzer (G) d. Syad Ali 6-3, 6-0; Ian Felton (G) d. Oscar Chavez 6-0, 6-0; Thai Nguyen (G) d. Alex Aguirre Roa 6-0, 6-1; Colin Soderstrom (G) d. Fabian Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles – Alex Jensen/Haruto Maejima (G) d. Logan Park/Hunter Simmons 6-2, 6-0; Pratham Shah/Akshay Chowdharry (G) d. Michael Ordaz/Isaac Medina 6-0, 6-1; Shengkai Su and/Tristan Davis (G) d. Johnny Saengphachanh/Leopoldo Ramirez 6-1, 6-1.
Records – Johansen (3-9 MMC), Gregori (13-0, 12-0 MMC).
Valley Oak League/Late Thursday
Manteca 6, Central Catholic 3
Singles – Solman Anis (M) def Dane Juarez 6-0, 6-2; Kurtis Ma (M) def John Dunn 7-6, 6-2; Justin Traina (CC) def Kevin Lin 6-2, 6-4; DeAngelo Caldera (M) def Alan Tam 6-3, 6-2; Harshawn Singh (M) def Sing Lau 6-1, 6-2; Nick Pio (M) def Will Grimes 6-2, 6-1
Doubles – Ryan Wagner/Peter Fogarty (CC) def Niko Plares/Tait Houton 6-4, 6-2; Ravpreet Grewel/Kayson Neduvakkattu (M) def Robert Wagner/Evan Corsiglia 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Moises Nunez /Adrian Cuevas (CC) def Ryan Foo/Kiersten Melan 5-7, 7-6, 10-6.
Volleyball
High School Boys
CCAA/Late Thursday
Brookside Christian 3, Big Valley Christian 2
(25-22, 25-20, 26-28, 23-25, 15-8)
Big Valley – Kills: Daniel Madsen 5, Izaiha Homa 5. Assists: Kyler Wampler 7. Aces: Wampler 5. Blocks: Wampler 4. Digs: Homa 15
Brookside Chr. – no stats reported
