Sports

Friday’s Modesto area high school, college and local golf results

April 20, 2018 10:25 PM

Local

Baseball

College

CCAA/Late Friday

Stanislaus St. 2, Cal Poly Pomona 0

Cal Poly Pomona

000

000

000

0

2

1

Stanislaus State

000

020

00x

2

7

1

Ryan Alsworth and Alex Kline. Joe Ryan and Ethan Utler. WP – Ryan (7-1). LP – Alsworth (6-4).

Stanislaus State (21-20, 17-18 CCAA) – Braeden Oki 1-4 (RBI), Michael Wyatt (RBI), John Holleran 1-3, Jarrett Veiga 1-3, Ethan Utler 1-3 (run), B. De La Guardia 2-3 (run), Vinny Margiotta 1-3.

CS Dominguez Hills (20-19, 17-16 CCAA) – Matt Manskar 1-4, Cesar Lopez 1-4.

High School

Modesto Metro Conference/Late Friday

Modesto 4, Gregori 0

Gregori

000

000

0

0

4

2

Modesto

130

000

x

4

6

1

Mateo Cisneros and Dylan Boney; Tyler Shafer and RJ Berumen. WP – Shafer. LP -- Cisneros.

Gregori (9-10, 6-4 MMC) – Brandon Pasion 2-3 (2b).

Modesto (16-4, 10-1 MMC) – Evan Klump 1-3 (3b); RJ Berumen 1-2 (3b)..

Golf

Local Clubs

Escalon Lady Chippers

1st Flight – Susan Neubaum 43-12-31; Marilyn McRitchie 44-10-31.

2nd Flight – Blanche Maguire 43-14-29; Shirley Keyser 46-14-32; Clare Buchanan 48-15-33.

3rd Flight – Carol Knoll 51-19-32.

Birdie – Knoll #2.

Softball

College

CCAA/Late Friday

Stanislaus 3, CS Dom. Hills 2 (Gm.1)

Dominguz Hills

000

000

20

2

3

0

Stanislaus

000

200

01

3

10

0

Alyssa Valinches and Rachael Sandoval. Kylie Ragsdale and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Ragsdale (9-7). LP – Valinches (8-13).

Stanislaus State (27-18, 18-13 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 1-3, Kaitlyn Doyle 2-3, Aliyah Garvin 1-4, Katleyn McDonald 1-3 (run), Makenzie Sylvester (run), Anyssa Garvin 2-4 (run, RBI), Kylie Ragsdale 1-2, Desiree Gonzalez 2-3 (2 RBIs).

CS Dominguez Hills (15-30, 11-22 CCAA) – Doreen Corella 1-3, Kendelle Messersmith (run), Chloe Wenger 1-2 (run), Jade Loe 1-3.

Stanislaus 8, CS Dom. Hills 0(Gm. 2)

Dominguez Hills

000

00

0

3

2

Stanislaus

004

31

8

11

0

Alyssa Olague, Jade Loe (4) and Rachael Sandoval. Megan Stacy and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Stacy (10-4). LP – Olague (5-11).

Stanislaus State (28=18, 19-13 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 2-3 (2 runs, RBI), Kaitlyn Doyle 2-3 (2 runs), Aliyah Garvin 2-3 (run, 2 RBIs), Ruby Quiralte (run, RBI), Katelyn McDonald 1-3 (2 RBIs), Lanah Laupua-Vanisi 1-2 (RBI), Desiree Gonzalez 1-3, Deja Guzman 1-2 (run), Makenzie Sylvester 1-2 (RBI).

CS Dominguez Hills (15-31, 11-23 CCAA) – Jessica Lane 1-2, Rachael Sandoval 1-2, Dameri Simon 1-2.

Swimming

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday

Downey 101, Davis 62

200 Medley Relay – Downey 1:53.61; 200 Free – Taylor, B., (Dow) 2:16.32; 200 IM – Najera, A., (Dow) 2:14.26; 50 Free – Hernande, J., (Dav) 24.53; 100 Fly – Cline, P., (Dow) 1:08.43; 100 Free – Hernande, J., (Dav) 58.84; 500 Free – Najera, A., (Dow) 5:25.22; 200 Free Relay – Downey 1:49.94; 100 Back – Romano, J., (Dow) 1:10.46; 100 Breast – Burch, L., (Dow) 1:05.01; 400 Free Relay – Downey 3:54.39.

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday

Downey 95, Davis 75

200 Medley Relay – Downey, 2:15.83; 200 Free – Bauer, A., Davis, 2:32.86; 200 IM – Pinto, G., (Dow) 2:51.04; 50 Free – Silveria, E., (Dow) 28.61; 100 Fly – Vickery, E., (Dow) 1:17.62; 100 Free – Silveria, E., (Dow) 1:03.76; 500 Free – Jackson, T., (Dow) 6:52.57; 200 Free Relay – Grace Davis 2:05.95; 100 Back – Lehman, G., (Dow) 1:25.04; 100 Breast – Fife, L., (Dow) 1:27.16; 400 Free Relay – Downey 4:33.73

JV – Downey won.

Tennis

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference/Late Thursday

Enochs 5, Modesto 4

Singles – Coby McCaig (M) d. Brian Pham 6-2, 6-0; Noah Raj (M) d. Michael Apostol 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Darshan Vijaykumar 7-6 (7-4),4-6, 6-2; George Dominise (E) d. Kadmiel Gwasira 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-4); Austin Zheng (M) d. Nathan Pineda 6-4, 6-0; Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Alexis Vigil 7-5, 6-0

Doubles – Sahil Sanghera/Josh Doyle (E) d. Sumeet Singh/Daniel ChoAhn (M) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Troy Temple/Dash Von Stade (E) d. Ibrahim Dagher/Natinderpal Sandhu (M) 7-5, 6-1; Ricky Garcia/Cole Snyder (E) d. Derek In/Anthony Lopes (M) 6-3, 6-3

Records – Enochs 10-2, Modesto 8-4

Gregori 9, Johansen 0

Singles – Brian Felton (G) d. Francisco Ramirez 6-2, 6-1; Cole Whang (G) d. Elias Kruse 6-0, 6-2; Ethan Switzer (G) d. Syad Ali 6-3, 6-0; Ian Felton (G) d. Oscar Chavez 6-0, 6-0; Thai Nguyen (G) d. Alex Aguirre Roa 6-0, 6-1; Colin Soderstrom (G) d. Fabian Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles – Alex Jensen/Haruto Maejima (G) d. Logan Park/Hunter Simmons 6-2, 6-0; Pratham Shah/Akshay Chowdharry (G) d. Michael Ordaz/Isaac Medina 6-0, 6-1; Shengkai Su and/Tristan Davis (G) d. Johnny Saengphachanh/Leopoldo Ramirez 6-1, 6-1.

Records – Johansen (3-9 MMC), Gregori (13-0, 12-0 MMC).

Valley Oak League/Late Thursday

Manteca 6, Central Catholic 3

Singles – Solman Anis (M) def Dane Juarez 6-0, 6-2; Kurtis Ma (M) def John Dunn 7-6, 6-2; Justin Traina (CC) def Kevin Lin 6-2, 6-4; DeAngelo Caldera (M) def Alan Tam 6-3, 6-2; Harshawn Singh (M) def Sing Lau 6-1, 6-2; Nick Pio (M) def Will Grimes 6-2, 6-1

Doubles – Ryan Wagner/Peter Fogarty (CC) def Niko Plares/Tait Houton 6-4, 6-2; Ravpreet Grewel/Kayson Neduvakkattu (M) def Robert Wagner/Evan Corsiglia 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Moises Nunez /Adrian Cuevas (CC) def Ryan Foo/Kiersten Melan 5-7, 7-6, 10-6.

Volleyball

High School Boys

CCAA/Late Thursday

Brookside Christian 3, Big Valley Christian 2

(25-22, 25-20, 26-28, 23-25, 15-8)

Big Valley – Kills: Daniel Madsen 5, Izaiha Homa 5. Assists: Kyler Wampler 7. Aces: Wampler 5. Blocks: Wampler 4. Digs: Homa 15

Brookside Chr. – no stats reported

  Comments  