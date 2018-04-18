Sports

Wednesday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

April 18, 2018 10:09 PM

LOCAL

Baseball

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Modesto 3, Gregori 2

Modesto

000

210

0

3

5

2

Gregori

000

100

1

2

2

2

Carlos Castillo, Adan Perez (7) and RJ Berumen. Brandon Pasion, Julian Favela (7) and Dylan Boney. WP – Castillo. LP – Pasion. S – Perez.

Modesto (15-4, 9-1 MMC) – C. Castillo 1-1 (Run, RBI).

Gregori (9-9, 6-3 MMC) – Brett Zimmerman 1-2 (run).

Enochs 3, Downey 1

Enochs

000

012

0

3

5

1

Downey

100

000

0

1

4

0

Jacob Bower, Christopher Butterfield (6) and Jon Silva. Anderson G and Zach C. WP – Bower. LP – Grover.

Enochs (4-11, 4-3 MMC) – Nick Beck 2-3 (run, HR, 2 RBI); Hunter Brown 2-3 (run); Ethan Beaudette 1-3 (run, RBI).

Downey (6-14-1, 5-7 MMC) – Connor Trester 1-2 (RBI); Jordan Wilson 1-2; Anderson Grover 1-3; Austin Newman 1-3.

JV: Enochs 11-1. Frosh: Downey 4-2.

Central California Conference

Turlock 5, Golden Valley 4 (8)

G. Valley

101

010

10

4

7

2

Turlock

020

200

01

5

7

3

Dallin Tilby, Garret Fountain (7) and Tyler Soderstrom. Jason Raine and Robert Saltos. WP – G. Fountain. LP – J. Raine.

Turlock (14-2, 3-0 CCC) – Kayleb Beccera 2-4; G. Fountain 1-2 (2B RBI); Case Pacheco 1-2; Balden Norquist 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI).

Golden Valley (7-11, 1-3 MMC) – Joe Flores 2-3; J. Raine 1-4 (2 RBI); Sean Bowler 1-1 (run); Jack Solis 1-1.

JV: Turlock Won.

Golf

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 229, Johansen 267

Beyer – Ethan Zapien 49, Brady Smith 45, Kevin Richardson 49, Chad Habelt 43, Michael Hodges 43.

Johansen – Collin Taylor 43, Dylan Sharma 45, Jose Alvarez 54, Daniel Rodriguez 59, Jonathan 61.

Downey 248, Davis 266

Muni Golf Course

Downey – Eric Norris 36, Preston Souza 45, Tyler Touchstone 60, Ryan Schut 50, Noah Borelli 57.

Davis – Seth Fischer 42, Brady Wilson 56, Adalan Salinas 56, Keegan Thrasher 51, Marcus Shelton 61.

Trans Valley League

Escalon 229, Hughson 251

at Oakdale G&CC, Par 36

Escalon (10-0 TVL) – Nolan Rockwell 41, Nathan Sarkozy 45, Nick Lattig 47, Danny Bava 47, Steven Gately 49, Matt Spurgeon 49.

Hughson (8-3 TVL) – Chase Shears 46, Caleb Thornhill 47, Matthew Walton 50, Jack Kundert 54, Jason Vinh 54, Alec Rasmussen 57.

Late Tuesday

Southern League

Mariposa 196, Gustine 218

at St. Stanislaus, Par 28

Mariposa (3-3, 4-3 SL) – Sawyer Shaddix 36, Chase Dubbake 37, Matthew Fryer 39, Braydon Heard 41, Cael Harry 43, Thomas Smoth 46.

Gustine (0-6, 0-7 SL) – Brian Miske 39, Clayton Alamo 40, Roman Moran 45, Daniel Quinn 46, Brannon Olsen 48.

Local Clubs

Escalon Seniors

Men’s Flight – Jerry Emery 34-6-28; Glen Carrington 36-7-29; Dave Martin 39-10-29.

Women’s Flight – Linda Spengler 45-14-31; Judy Eubank 48-14-34.

Swimming

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 95, Modesto 75

Results – 200 Medley Relay: Modesto 1:51.11. 200 Free: Mason Kramer (B) 1:53.51. 200 IM: Trenton Jones (B) 2:09.01. 50 Free: Trevor Matthews (B) 24.56. 100 Fly: Ben Berry (B) 58.34. 100 Free: T. Jones (B) 51.17. 500 Free: Topher Corgiat (B) 5:26.87. 200 Free Relay: Beyer 1:36.28. 100 Back: T. Corgiat (B) 1:02.38. 100 Breaststroke: Michael Thompson 1:08.25. 400 Free Relay: Beyer 3:30.21.

JV: Modesto won

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 99, Modesto 71

Results – 200 Medley Relay: Beyer 2:06.17. 200 Free: Christine Berry (B) 2:10.04. 200 IM: Bailey Hamilton (B) 2:28.44. 50 Free: Grace Stein (M) 26.84. 100 Fly: Erika Gonzalez (M) 1.21.11. 100 Free: B. Hamilton (B) 58.08. 500 Free: C. Berry (B) 5:47.24. 200 Free Relay: Modesto 1:54.32. 100 Back: Kaylin Obrien (B) 1:11.14. 100 Breaststroke: Naomi Wenstrup (M) 1:20.71. 400 Free Relay: Beyer 4:17.77.

JV: Beyer won

Tennis

College Women

PacWest Championship

Surprise Tennis & Racquet Center, Surprise, Ariz.

First Round

#9 Stanislaus State 5, #8 Hawaii Hilo 4

Singles – Cassidy Ferrell (Stan St) d. Devanshi Bhimjiyani, 7-5, 6-3; Daniela Sanz (UHH) d. Kayla Nguyen, 6-2, 6-4; Sara Marin (UHH) d. Miliaana Proft, 6-0, 6-0; Marina Colvee Debrot (UHH) d. Megan Hagerty, 6-2, 6-1; Ebone Qualls (Stan St) d. Carmelle Joyner, 7-6, 6-0; Taylor Galya (Stan St) d. Irena Le, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles – C. Ferrell/K. Nguyen (Stan St) d. D. Bhimjiyani/D. Sanz, 8-5; M. Hagerty/T. Galya (Stan St) d. M. Colvee Debrot/C. Joyner, 8-7; I. Le/S. Marin (UHH) d. E. Qualls/M. Proft, 8-3.

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Johansen 8, Davis 1

Singles – Francisco Ramirez (J) d. Logan Brownlee, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4; Elias Kruse (J) d. (Jonathan) Zijun Zeng, 6-0, 6-3; Syed Ali (J) d. Damian Medrano, 6-1, 6-0; Oscar Chave (J) d. Dustin Hiatt, 6-1, 6-3; Alex Aguirre Roa (J) d. David Mendoza, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; Fabian Ramirez (J) by Forfeit.

Doubles – Logan Park/Hunter Simmons (J) d. Michael Rascon/Andrew Rich, 6-0, 6-0; Eduardo Alcaraz/Ethan Taylor (D) d. Michael Ordaz/Leopoldo Ramirez, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5; Johnny Saengphachanh/Cesar Castro (J) by Forfeit.

Valley Oak League

Kimball 7, Central Catholic 2

Singles – Logan Le (K) d. Dane Juarez, 6-0, 6-3; Lance Le (K) d. John Dunn, 6-1, 6-0; Sahil Thakur (K) d. Reff Hsu, 6-0, 6-0; Jonathan Loayza (K) d. Justin Traina, 7-5, 6-3; Chance Mizuno (K) d. Sing Lau, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Robert Dunhouse (K) d. Will Grimes, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles – Paulo Acosta/Brandon Basto (K) d. Ryan Wagner/Peter Fogarty, 6-3, 6-3; Robert Wagner/Evan Consiglia (CC) d. Austin Almranez/Jacob Febre, 6-2, 7-5; Moises Nunez/Jack Rice (CC) d. Jashan Singh/Connor Sweeney, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

