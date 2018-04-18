Wednesday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

LOCAL
Baseball
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 3, Gregori 2
Modesto
000
210
0
—
3
5
2
Gregori
000
100
1
—
2
2
2
Carlos Castillo, Adan Perez (7) and RJ Berumen. Brandon Pasion, Julian Favela (7) and Dylan Boney. WP – Castillo. LP – Pasion. S – Perez.
Modesto (15-4, 9-1 MMC) – C. Castillo 1-1 (Run, RBI).
Gregori (9-9, 6-3 MMC) – Brett Zimmerman 1-2 (run).
Enochs 3, Downey 1
Enochs
000
012
0
—
3
5
1
Downey
100
000
0
—
1
4
0
Jacob Bower, Christopher Butterfield (6) and Jon Silva. Anderson G and Zach C. WP – Bower. LP – Grover.
Enochs (4-11, 4-3 MMC) – Nick Beck 2-3 (run, HR, 2 RBI); Hunter Brown 2-3 (run); Ethan Beaudette 1-3 (run, RBI).
Downey (6-14-1, 5-7 MMC) – Connor Trester 1-2 (RBI); Jordan Wilson 1-2; Anderson Grover 1-3; Austin Newman 1-3.
JV: Enochs 11-1. Frosh: Downey 4-2.
Central California Conference
Turlock 5, Golden Valley 4 (8)
G. Valley
101
010
10
—
4
7
2
Turlock
020
200
01
—
5
7
3
Dallin Tilby, Garret Fountain (7) and Tyler Soderstrom. Jason Raine and Robert Saltos. WP – G. Fountain. LP – J. Raine.
Turlock (14-2, 3-0 CCC) – Kayleb Beccera 2-4; G. Fountain 1-2 (2B RBI); Case Pacheco 1-2; Balden Norquist 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI).
Golden Valley (7-11, 1-3 MMC) – Joe Flores 2-3; J. Raine 1-4 (2 RBI); Sean Bowler 1-1 (run); Jack Solis 1-1.
JV: Turlock Won.
Golf
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 229, Johansen 267
Beyer – Ethan Zapien 49, Brady Smith 45, Kevin Richardson 49, Chad Habelt 43, Michael Hodges 43.
Johansen – Collin Taylor 43, Dylan Sharma 45, Jose Alvarez 54, Daniel Rodriguez 59, Jonathan 61.
Downey 248, Davis 266
Muni Golf Course
Downey – Eric Norris 36, Preston Souza 45, Tyler Touchstone 60, Ryan Schut 50, Noah Borelli 57.
Davis – Seth Fischer 42, Brady Wilson 56, Adalan Salinas 56, Keegan Thrasher 51, Marcus Shelton 61.
Trans Valley League
Escalon 229, Hughson 251
at Oakdale G&CC, Par 36
Escalon (10-0 TVL) – Nolan Rockwell 41, Nathan Sarkozy 45, Nick Lattig 47, Danny Bava 47, Steven Gately 49, Matt Spurgeon 49.
Hughson (8-3 TVL) – Chase Shears 46, Caleb Thornhill 47, Matthew Walton 50, Jack Kundert 54, Jason Vinh 54, Alec Rasmussen 57.
Late Tuesday
Southern League
Mariposa 196, Gustine 218
at St. Stanislaus, Par 28
Mariposa (3-3, 4-3 SL) – Sawyer Shaddix 36, Chase Dubbake 37, Matthew Fryer 39, Braydon Heard 41, Cael Harry 43, Thomas Smoth 46.
Gustine (0-6, 0-7 SL) – Brian Miske 39, Clayton Alamo 40, Roman Moran 45, Daniel Quinn 46, Brannon Olsen 48.
Local Clubs
Escalon Seniors
Men’s Flight – Jerry Emery 34-6-28; Glen Carrington 36-7-29; Dave Martin 39-10-29.
Women’s Flight – Linda Spengler 45-14-31; Judy Eubank 48-14-34.
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 95, Modesto 75
Results – 200 Medley Relay: Modesto 1:51.11. 200 Free: Mason Kramer (B) 1:53.51. 200 IM: Trenton Jones (B) 2:09.01. 50 Free: Trevor Matthews (B) 24.56. 100 Fly: Ben Berry (B) 58.34. 100 Free: T. Jones (B) 51.17. 500 Free: Topher Corgiat (B) 5:26.87. 200 Free Relay: Beyer 1:36.28. 100 Back: T. Corgiat (B) 1:02.38. 100 Breaststroke: Michael Thompson 1:08.25. 400 Free Relay: Beyer 3:30.21.
JV: Modesto won
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 99, Modesto 71
Results – 200 Medley Relay: Beyer 2:06.17. 200 Free: Christine Berry (B) 2:10.04. 200 IM: Bailey Hamilton (B) 2:28.44. 50 Free: Grace Stein (M) 26.84. 100 Fly: Erika Gonzalez (M) 1.21.11. 100 Free: B. Hamilton (B) 58.08. 500 Free: C. Berry (B) 5:47.24. 200 Free Relay: Modesto 1:54.32. 100 Back: Kaylin Obrien (B) 1:11.14. 100 Breaststroke: Naomi Wenstrup (M) 1:20.71. 400 Free Relay: Beyer 4:17.77.
JV: Beyer won
Tennis
College Women
PacWest Championship
Surprise Tennis & Racquet Center, Surprise, Ariz.
First Round
#9 Stanislaus State 5, #8 Hawaii Hilo 4
Singles – Cassidy Ferrell (Stan St) d. Devanshi Bhimjiyani, 7-5, 6-3; Daniela Sanz (UHH) d. Kayla Nguyen, 6-2, 6-4; Sara Marin (UHH) d. Miliaana Proft, 6-0, 6-0; Marina Colvee Debrot (UHH) d. Megan Hagerty, 6-2, 6-1; Ebone Qualls (Stan St) d. Carmelle Joyner, 7-6, 6-0; Taylor Galya (Stan St) d. Irena Le, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles – C. Ferrell/K. Nguyen (Stan St) d. D. Bhimjiyani/D. Sanz, 8-5; M. Hagerty/T. Galya (Stan St) d. M. Colvee Debrot/C. Joyner, 8-7; I. Le/S. Marin (UHH) d. E. Qualls/M. Proft, 8-3.
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Johansen 8, Davis 1
Singles – Francisco Ramirez (J) d. Logan Brownlee, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4; Elias Kruse (J) d. (Jonathan) Zijun Zeng, 6-0, 6-3; Syed Ali (J) d. Damian Medrano, 6-1, 6-0; Oscar Chave (J) d. Dustin Hiatt, 6-1, 6-3; Alex Aguirre Roa (J) d. David Mendoza, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; Fabian Ramirez (J) by Forfeit.
Doubles – Logan Park/Hunter Simmons (J) d. Michael Rascon/Andrew Rich, 6-0, 6-0; Eduardo Alcaraz/Ethan Taylor (D) d. Michael Ordaz/Leopoldo Ramirez, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5; Johnny Saengphachanh/Cesar Castro (J) by Forfeit.
Valley Oak League
Kimball 7, Central Catholic 2
Singles – Logan Le (K) d. Dane Juarez, 6-0, 6-3; Lance Le (K) d. John Dunn, 6-1, 6-0; Sahil Thakur (K) d. Reff Hsu, 6-0, 6-0; Jonathan Loayza (K) d. Justin Traina, 7-5, 6-3; Chance Mizuno (K) d. Sing Lau, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Robert Dunhouse (K) d. Will Grimes, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles – Paulo Acosta/Brandon Basto (K) d. Ryan Wagner/Peter Fogarty, 6-3, 6-3; Robert Wagner/Evan Consiglia (CC) d. Austin Almranez/Jacob Febre, 6-2, 7-5; Moises Nunez/Jack Rice (CC) d. Jashan Singh/Connor Sweeney, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Comments