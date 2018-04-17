Corning man wins Modesto’s annual City Masters tournament

A Corning man claimed the title in the Modesto USBC 22nd Annual City Masters tournament after working his way through the Loser’s Bracket.
Anthony Thompson finished 28th after Saturday’s qualifying round, where the top 32 advanced to Sunday’s finals. Top qualifier on Saturday was Michael Pixley from Modesto at 1,886 – an amazing 269 average for the seven games.
In Sunday’s double-elimination final round, Oakland’s Stephen Kuykendall sailed through the first four matches when he met Thompson. Kuykendall sent Thompson to the Loser’s Bracket on a 458-437 match. Kuykendall earned the Winner’s Bracket title and waited in the wings while the Loser’s Bracket winner was decided.
In the roll-off match for the Losers, Thompson met Ray Lussier of San Jose, last year’s defending champion. Thompson prevailed 512-486. The stage was set for Thompson to have a second chance at Kuykendall in the Winners-Losers final match-up.
Kuykendall had to win one match for the title, and Thompson had to win two matches. Thompson won the both matches – the first 447-418 and the second 505-453.
Thompson earned $3,000. Kuykendall pocketed $1,564. Lussier finished third to take home $1,050 and Michael Pixley won $900 for fourth place and high qualifier.
Other local cashers were Will Garber, Wayne Garber, Lanndyn Carnate, Robert Wrachford, Jr., Rich Custer, Donnie Marquardt, Wil Hackett and Jason Walton. Nick Kelley won the top local league bowler out-of-the-cash and received $135.
Total prize fund paid out was nearly $16,000 thanks to Brunswick and local sponsors Cal-West Roofing, Bowling Outfitters, McHenry Bowl, Yosemite Lanes, Mark Baker Bowling and the Modesto USBC Association.
Earlier this season, Thompson’s wife, Tona, won the Modesto USBC 3rd annual Queen’s tournament. ...
Team spots are available in the upcoming NorCal YBA Jr/Adult Travel League. The league will have seven meets over the next seven months at area bowling centers. The first meet is on April 28 at Manteca Bowl. Other venues include Delta Bowl-Antioch, Cloverleaf-Fremont, Valley Center-Salinas, McHenry-Modesto, Double Decker-Rohnert Park and Earl Anthony’s Dublin Bowl. Teams are five members – two adults and three youth bowlers. Cost is $15 per meet per person. Entries are at the local bowls or contact Nor-Cal at 925-485-1855. ...
Gary Lytle won the men’s side of the “Swing Into Spring Crazy Bowl” Tournament with a 1,014 score on no-tap games 300-300-279. He added 135 pins handicap to his total. Eddie Mello (63) finished second and Jim Wirowek (950) was third. Bernice Smith (988) topped the ladies list, including a no-tap 300 game. Laverne Howe (954) was second and Dolores Bavaro (954) third.
This Thursday, the Mixed Kegler No-Tap competes at McHenry starting at 9:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. The trio team can be any combination of men and women. Bring a team or come by yourself and be placed on a team. .., On Friday the “50 amd Older” No-tap tournament runs at Yosemite starting at 1:00 p.m. Check-in at 12:30 p.m. The singles event has a separate prize fund for men and women. ... This Sunday, the April edition of the Yosemite Scratch six-gamer competes starting at noon. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. Entry Fee is $60 with optional Brackets, High Game Pots, Last Game Pot, and Senior Insurance available.
Also running this Sunday is the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club (CVSBC) April meet. The club will be hosted by West Lane Bowl in Stockton. The tournament is open to male bowlers age 55 and over and women age 50 and over. The format is a four-game qualifying round with the top three in a stepladder final round. Check-in begins 11 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Tournament entry fee is $40 for members. You can bowl as a guest for an additional $10 or join the club for $20. To sign up or for more information call Dave Brown – 209-549-2510 or Sheri Cole at 209-578-6670.
