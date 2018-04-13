‘Odds weren’t in my favor.’ Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo humbles even the world’s best cowboys.

If rodeo cowboy Ryle Smith were a country music star, this week’s cross-country adventure could be the backdrop for a No. 1 hit.
The Oakdale High graduate left Kissemmee, Fla., on Monday, pointing his truck and trailer west toward Nevada and California.
After a successful showing at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale, Nev., on Thursday, Smith and his father drove through the night, braving heavy gusts of wind to make Friday’s slack events at the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo.
Along the way, though, Smith’s truck broke down – it wouldn’t shift out of fourth gear – and he had to hitch a ride with another cowboy. Smith pulled into Oakdale at 5:30 a.m., leaving him just enough time grab a bite.
With tired eyes shaded by blue-tinted glasses, Smith, the world’s second-best rodeo cowboy, finished well outside the money in the first go-around of his signature events: calf roping and steer wrestling.
“This morning could have went better,” he said. “In the calf roping, I got a late start and the calf got the jump on me, and more or less outran me. I didn’t have a great throw and took a low-percentage shot and didn’t catch.”
Smith no-timed in tie-down roping, and finished nearly eight seconds back of steer wrestling’s leader, Trevor Knowles of Mount Vernon, Ore. Knowles set the bar with a lightning-quick 3.7-second takedown. He earned $1,028.09 for his performance.
Kyle Dickens of Loveland, Co., won tie-down roping with the only sub-nine second finish. Dickens set the bar early, stringing his calf in 8.4 seconds.
J. Cody Jones of Ukiah was second at nine seconds, while Chant DeForest of Wheatland was third. Dickens was awarded a purse of $965.78.
Behind the corral area, Smith, riding a borrowed horse, lamented his missed opportunity. In the world of professional rodeo, losing represents a substantial cost. Cowboys and cowgirls generally pay to enter rodeos, big and small. It’s but a small fraction of the tens of thousands of dollars they must invest in themselves each season.
“The steers here had never been touched,” Smith said. “You have no idea what they’re going to do, and they have no idea what they’re going to do. There’s a lot of moving parts. The odds weren’t in my favor today.”
Smith begins the PRCA’s West Coast swing in second place in the world all-around standings, trailing only Tuf Cooper ($83,672). The 31-year-old Oakdale native and eighth-year pro is having a career season, despite carrying a lighter schedule.
He’s entered seven rodeos, earning $50,275, and winning the tie-down competition at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo ($18,928), the largest indoor rodeo of the season.
With a chance to shine in front of family, friends and sponsors on Friday morning, Smith struggled – and he’s learned to be OK with the sport’s ups and downs.
“I don’t feel pressure right now,” said Smith, referring to his place in the world all-around standings. He sits one place ahead of a rodeo icon, Trevor Brazile ($41,281). “The big part of the season is yet to come.
“I feel more pressure at a rodeo like this because I want to do good for my family and friends, who are all excited to be here. I’ve rodeod in this arena since I was 5 years old, so I want to show up and do good.”
Early in his career, Smith says a poor performance, like Friday’s, would have left him frustrated and angry. Today, he better understands rodeo’s fickle nature. It’s a roller coaster ride “and a marathon,” Smith said, moving his hand up and down, and you’ve got endure the lows to truly enjoy the highs.
Smith still has a chance to finish on a high.
There are two days of action-packed rodeo left along Highway 108, including the main performances and roughstock events Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Smith is also scheduled to compete in Logandale, a more lucrative rodeo, on Sunday.
“I’ve got good momentum and want to ride that out,” said Smith, the Oakdale all-around champion in 2012. “It’s good to be at the top of the standings. I love where I’m at.”
Former NFL tight end catching on in rodeo
Former NFL tight end and Super Bowl champion Bear Pascoe is used to hearing his name echoed about an arena, but none this small.
Pascoe was the last to compete in Friday’s first go-around in steer wrestling and team roping at the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo. He no-timed in steer wrestling, an event he’s excelled at early on in his post-NFL career.
The former Fresno State standout and San Francisco 49ers draft pick later returned for team roping with teammate Justin Farr, clocking a 15.7-second finish.
Pascoe, who won a Super Bowl championship with the New York Giants and retired from the game in 2016, wasn’t available for comment.
With his natural athleticism and access to coaching — Pascoe’s father-in-law John W. Jones is a three-time PRCA world champion in the 1970s — many believe Pascoe could be a force on the pro rodeo circuit.
He just needs to acquire experience and technique, Jones said, and both come with time.
“He grew up on a ranch and so riding, and roping and horsemanship is not new to him. He picked it up pretty quick,” Jones said in an article in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “His technique gets better all of the time. He just has to find the right horse that can fit his style. When that can all click, I think he’s got great potential. He just has to find his way in the sense of his horse, his style and experience. If he doesn’t get hurt, I wouldn’t be surprised if I see him at the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) because his work ethic is good.”
