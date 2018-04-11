Cowboys converging on Oakdale know the risk of the rodeo lifestyle. Is it worth it?

The world’s best rodeo cowboys drive rental cars through the night, chasing checks across county and state lines.
They sleep on couches, crowd into bunkhouses and mortgage their futures each time they enter an arena.
Don’t be blinded by the gold buckles, large purses and thousands of fans that line the road to Las Vegas, the site of the National Finals Rodeo every year.
The cowboy lifestyle is rewarded in small riches and fame, sure, but success is often by measured by the ride: Did you escape with your health? Did you make friends along the way? And did you experience enough thrilling moments inside the arena to sustain you outside of it?
With calloused hands, mud-stained jeans and thousand of miles in their rear view, rodeo is far less sexier than America's other professional sports.
“It’s not as glamorous as everyone thinks it is,” said Oakdale native Ryle Smith, 31, No. 2 in the PRCA’s all-around world standings, one spot ahead of rodeo icon Trevor Brazile.
"You deal with everything. You get hurt. Your horse gets hurt. Your truck breaks down. You might be struggling. You’re spending money (on entry fees). You have to stay even-keeled through it all, treat people fairly, and realize it’s all just a process.”
The process has arrived in "The Cowboy Capital of the World" as the PRCA makes its way west from Florida for the 67th annual Oakdale Rodeo.
For three days, cowboys will compete for thousands of dollars in seven events, beginning with Friday morning's slack.
Each night, when the lights go out and the crowds head to the H-B Saloon, many of the cowboys will point their trucks or rentals cars toward Logandale, Nev., where the chance to make even more money beckons.
“They’re not here for the fun of it or the challenge,” said Bo Bacigalupi, a former professional bull rider and Oakdale resident. "They’re here to support themselves and their families.
"It's an investment," he added. "They're putting up their own money. It's like gambling."
Smith will be one of those playing hands in two states this week.
He'll compete Thursday and Sunday at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale, and Friday and Saturday in Oakdale.
A world-class steer wrestler and calf roper, Smith has grown accustomed to life on the road. He started the cross-country drive from the National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissemmee, Fla., on Monday.
There was a pit stop in Texas, where he dropped off his wife, Nika, and their 10-month-old daughter, Remy, and picked up his next traveling companion.
Dad.
“The rodeo lifestyle, it’s hard for people with normal jobs and structure, because a lot of our stuff is spontaneous and spur of the moment,” Smith said. "It’s hard for my wife, and for my mom and dad, because they want answers and I usually have no idea.
"You can have weeks or months when you don’t win much. On paper, you can look horrible, but the next month, you can win $70,000. My wife says it’s professional gambling. Honestly, the life is hard to understand for a person that isn’t in it all the way like I am.”
Bacigalupi hasn’t been on a bull since 2014, when he finished third at the Oakdale Rodeo. Life intervened, drawing the Oakdale High graduate into the “real world.”
Still, the relationships endure.
What the rodeo takes in health, time and money, it repays in camaraderie amongst cowboys, friendships as strong as the leather on their boots and belt.
“The whole sport of rodeo is a big family,” Bacigalupi said. "I can leave here tomorrow and go to Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma and call a buddy and stay with them.”
The door swings both ways.
In the past, the Bacigalupi family has housed as many as 10 cowboys — and their horses — as they competed on the PRCA’s California circuit.
The Bacigalupi ranch has a bunkhouse.
For nearly two months, he said "The Cowboy Capital of the World" lived up to its name. Guests would fill their week with golf, roping at the ranch, swimming, and entering rodeos all over the state.
By the weekend, they were gone, roping and riding in Red Bluff (Roundup Rodeo), Auburn (Gold Country Pro Rodeo) or Springville (Sierra Springville Rodeo).
“I’ve got five or six buddies that I rodeoed with and I still talk to them two or three times a week,” Bacigalupi said. “I’ve got buddies from high school that I don’t even talk to anymore. It’s crazy how things change.”
Rodeo may be a gamble, but cowboys like Bacigalupi and Smith insist the risk is worth the reward.
"I've been here, there and everywhere. I've been to Texas, Mississippi, South Dakota and Florida," Bacigalupi said. "I've spent a lot of money, but I would never take any of it for granted. I got to see a lot of nice things and meet a lot of nice people. It's something I hope my kids get to experience one day."
67th annual Oakdale Rodeo
Tuesday-Sunday, April 10-15
Schedule of events
Thursday
Queen coronation, 6 p.m.: Rodeo royalty will be crowned at the Oakdale Cowboy Museum. The queen candidates will compete in areas of speech, horsemanship, ticket sales and photos. The winner will represent the Oakdale Rodeo at events throughout the state. Admission: Free.
Friday
Timed-event slack, 8 a.m.: Team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling will be a featured at the rodeo grounds. Admission: $2.
Barrel racing slack, 1 p.m.: The ladies will take center stage at the rodeo grounds. Admission: $2.
Saturday
Oakdale Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m.: Starts at Oakdale High School and travels down East F Street before finishing at Save Mart. The parade will feature a grand marshal, horses, local businesses, bands and classic cars. Admission: Free.
Timed-event slack, 8 a.m.: A continuance of Friday's events, the action at the rodeo grounds will include team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Rodeo, 1 p.m.: From the grand entry until the last bull has bucked, the Oakdale Rodeo promises an action-packed opening day. Admission: $20, gate; $15, presale.
Rodeo dance, 7 p.m.: The clubhouse at the rodeo grounds will be the site of the Oakdale Rodeo Dance, an event open to those 21 and older. Will feature live music, dancing and adult beverages. Admission: $10.
Sunday
"Cowboy Church," 10 a.m.: Coy Huffman will deliver the invocation to a congregation of the world's top cowboys at the rodeo grounds.Admission: Free.
Rodeo, 1 p.m.: From the grand entry until the last bull has been bucked, the Oakdale Rodeo promises an action-packed opening day. Admission: $20, gate; $15, presale.
