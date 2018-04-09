Your guide to the Oakdale Rodeo this week

The Cowboy Capital of the World is, once again, ready for its close-up.
The 67th annual Oakdale Rodeo will kick off Tuesday evening with the local team roping competition, setting the pace for an action-packed six days at the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo Grounds and surrounding community.
After eight decades of roping and riding, the allure remains: the Oakdale Rodeo is the launching point for the PRCA's California Circuit and a destination for many of the world's top cowboys, including Oakdale High graduate Ryle Smith, No. 2 in the PRCA's all-around standings, and in past years, Trevor Brazile, whose legend is framed by his longevity in a sport designed to break bones and shatter confidence.
Mother Nature will also make an appearance.
Threatening skies will be replaced by sunshine just in time for the timed-slack events on Friday morning. There's a 40-percent chance Oakdale will see some rain Wednesday evening into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Otherwise, it's clear skies through the weekend with temperatures in the 70s.
Here's a closer look at the Oakdale Rodeo's calendar of events:
67th annual Oakdale Rodeo
Tuesday-Sunday, April 10-15
Schedule of events
Tuesday
Local team roping, 6 p.m.: Will feature amateur ropers that live within 25 miles of Oakdale. Winner will receive a cash prize and belt buckle. Admission: Free.
Thursday Queen coronation, 6 p.m.: Rodeo royalty will be crowned at the Oakdale Cowboy Museum. The queen candidates will compete in areas of speech, horsemanship, ticket sales and photos. The winner will represent the Oakdale Rodeo at events throughout the state. Admission: Free.
Friday
Timed-event slack, 8 a.m.: Team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling will be a featured at the rodeo grounds. Admission: $2.
Barrel racing slack, 1 p.m.: The ladies will take center stage at the rodeo grounds. Admission: $2. Saturday Oakdale Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m.: Starts at Oakdale High School and travels down East F Street before finishing at Save Mart. The parade will feature a grand marshal, horses, local businesses, bands and classic cars. Admission: Free.
Timed-event slack, 8 a.m.: A continuance of Friday's events, the action at the rodeo grounds will include team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Rodeo, 1 p.m.: From the grand entry until the last bull has bucked, the 67th annual Oakdale Rodeo promises an action-packed opening day. Admission: $20, gate; $15, presale.
Rodeo dance, 7 p.m.: The clubhouse at the rodeo grounds will be the site of the Oakdale Rodeo Dance, an event open to those 21 and older. Will feature live music, dancing and adult beverages. Admission: $10.
Sunday
"Cowboy Church," 10 a.m.: Coy Huffman will deliver the invocation to a congregation of the world's top cowboys at the rodeo grounds. Admission: Free.
Rodeo, 1 p.m.: From the grand entry until the last bull has been bucked, the 67th annual Oakdale Rodeo promises an action-packed opening day. Admission: $20, gate; $15, presale.
