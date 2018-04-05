Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

Local
Baseball
High School
Windemuth Tournament
Davis 11, Big Valley Chr. 4
Davis
104
203
1
—
11
12
0
Big Valley Chr.
022
000
0
—
4
6
4
Irwin, Morris (4), Gonzalez (7) and Boyarsky. Alavezos, Braley (6) and Franks, McDonald (7). WP – Morris. LP – Alavezos.
Davis – Cervantez 4-4 (2b), Gulley 2-3 (2b), Rodriguez 2-5.
Big Valley Christian – Sheg 3-4 (2-2b), Alavezos 1-2, Grabowski 1=1.
Golf
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 239, Downey 270
Modesto – Shivam Patel 41, Chase Rodriguez 44, Rahul Walia 48, Rohin Walia 53, Dakota Nicholson 53, Mark Powell 55.
Downey – Eric Norris 41, Preston Sousa 50, Zach McGhee 55, Ryan Schut 60, Noah Borelli 64, James Morad 73.
Gregori 190, Enochs 235
at Muni (par 35)
Gregori (6-0) – Michael Doll 36, K.J. Dieker 37, Adam Williams 37, Josh Imatong 38, Aaron Gill 42.
Enochs (3-3) – Sody Veras 39, Arlan Ismail 47, Matt Price 49,Nicka Navarro 49, Nick Cox 51.
Beyer 227, Davis 264
at Dryden (par 36)
Beyer – Brady Smith 40 , Ethan Zapien 41, Noah Hayes 47, Chad Habelt 49, Kevin Richardson 50.
Davis – Seth Fischer 48, Brady Wilson 52, Dylan Shaw 53, Adalan Salinas 54, David Ramirez 57.
Local Clubs
Creekside Ladybugs
Club Trophy – Marilyn McRitchie 65.
1st. Flight – Elma Savage 79.
2nd. Flight – Marilyn McRitchie 65.
3rd Flight – Shirley Keyser 78; Rebecca Lane 86.
Dryden Park Women
Captain's Trophy - Caroline Haug 69
1st Flight – Caroline Haug 69; Doreen Gray 72; Joann Adams 74.
2nd Flight – Joanne Alvernaz 73; Rosemary Hein 74; Bobbie Sesma, Karen Burch 75.
Chip ins – Jackie Wilson, Rosemary Hein, Karen Burch.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Individual Low Net and Spring Tournament Qualifying
1st Flight – Paulette Aldrich 67, Claudia Matthys 69, Tomi Spor 70.
2nd Flight – Lisa Cope 69, Brenda Joslin 72, Charlene Banducci 79.
3rd Flight – Diane Pohl 62, Lue O'Brien 70, Sally Oblauskii 72.
Spring Creek Country Club
MEMBER/GUEST FLIGHT
First Place: Team of Laura Moore, Cathy Callistro, Shelly Zeff, Mary Ellen Lazarus
Second Place: Team of Gail Sanders, Sandi Dempster, Karen West, Kathy Barton
Third Place Tie: Jan Whol, Rosie Figuroa, Beth Bruegger, Jan Smith
Sonja Scott, Anna Lynn Barton, Pam Stiles, Camille Nelson.
MEMBER/MEMBER FLIGHT
First Place: Kristi Green, Frannie Lay, Paula Kinch.
Second Place: Donna Tomlinson, Adeline Schaapman, Joyce VanVuren.
Closest to Pin Member: Hole #7 Annette Schroem 7 inches.
Closest to Pin Guest: Hole #12 Sandi Dempster 7 feet 6 inches.
Turlock Women Golf
1st Flight – B Romero, S Freeberg, C Berry, M Ferreira 132; A Falk, M Lucas, M Sisk 134; K Heller, P Jarrett, E Goiburn 138; P Glattke, L Gonsalves, A Pollard 140.
2nd Flight – B Beasley, E Gomes, M Castro, P Briscoe 127; M Kelly, S Simonds, T Newcomb, M Brown 145.
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Johansen 100, Davis 66
200 Medley Relay – Johansen 2:15.24; 200 Free – Will Johnson (J) 2:04.24; 200 IM – Juarez (J) 2:33.08; 50 Free – Shelby Johnson (J) 24.93; 100 Fly – Sabatini (J) 1:11.74; 100 Free – Shelby Johnson (J) 56.42; 500 Free – Will Johnson (J) 6:36.20; 200 Free Relay – Johansen 1:43.59; 100 Back – Kaufman (J) 1:13.99; 100 Breast – Cameron (D) 1:21.02; 400 Free Relay – Johansen 3:53.29.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Davis 109, Johansen 48
200 Medley Relay – Johansen 2:28.85; 200 Free – Bauer (D) 2:30.47; 200 IM – Darla Garcia (D) 3:08.46; 50 Free – Baurer (D) 29.07; 100 Fly – Daisy Garcia (D) 1:35.75; 100 Free – Daly (D) 1:08.40; 500 Free – Peacock (D) 7:19.74; 200 Free Relay – Davis 2:08.01; 100 Back – Sisco (J) 1:22.25; 100 Breast – Felt (J) 1:31.73; 400 Free Relay – Davis 4:48.21.
JV – Johansen won.
Tennis
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Enochs 9, Davis 0
Singles – Michael Apostol (E) d. Logan Brownlee 6-0, 6-0; Brian Pham (E) d. Jonathan Zeng 6-0, 6-0; George Dominise (E) d. Dustin Hiatt 6-0, 6-1; Alexi Vigil (E) d. Damian Medrano 6-1, 6-3; Sahil Sanghera (E) d. Kenneth Fabela 6-4, 6-3; Troy Temple (E) d. Jesus Duarte (Forfeit).
Doubles – Josh Doyle/Eric Miao (E) d. Eduardo Alcaraz/Andrew Rich 6-1, 6-3; Jose Favetto/Jagger Morton (E) d. David Mendoza/Ethan Taylor 6-1, 4-6, 11-9 (T); Lawrence Esguerra/Ricky Garcia (E) (Davis Forfeit).
Records – Enochs 6-2 Davis 0-9.
Modesto 9, Johansen 0
Singles – Coby McCaig (M) d. Francisco Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Noah Raj (M) d. Elias Kruse 6-1, 6-3; Darshan Vijaykumar (M) d. Oscar Chavez 6-0, 6-0; Kadmiel Gwasira (M) d. Alex Aguirre Roa 6-2, 6-1; Austin Zheng (M) d. Fabian Ramirez 6-1, 6-0; Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Hunnter Simmons 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles – Sumeet Singh/Daniel ChoAhn (M) d. Michael Ordaz/Logan Park 6-1, 6-1; Ibrahim Dagher/Natinderpal Sandhu (M) d. Daniel Tackett/Cesar Castro 6-1, 6-3; Anthony Lopes/Joey Johnson (M) d. Leopoldo Ramirez/Johnny Saengphachanh 6-3, 6-3.
Downey 8, Beyer 1
Singles – Matthew Ciccarelli (D) d. Jared Clark 6-1, 6-0; Jared Dixon (D) d. Ashton Tutorow 6-3, 6-3; Jacob Manalo (B) d. Kole Gilbert 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; Jairus Lovell (D) d. Tu Ngo 6-4, 6-3; John Swisegood (D) d. Vinal Chand 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; Joseph Besselo(D) d. Daniel Vermeulen 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles – Giancarlo Garcia/Blake Sutter (D) d. Lev Grinman/Camello Garma 6-0, 6-2; Michael Shallow/Micah Tez (D) d. Elias Padilla/Regan Garma 6-1, 6-0
Records – Downey 6-3, Beyer 1-8.
