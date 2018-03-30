Ceres' Bates named Pac-12 Player of the Week at No. 1 University of Washington

Former Ceres High standout Nicole “Sis” Bates, The Bee’s Stanislaus District Player of the Year in 2016 who now starts at second base for the Washington Huskies, was named Pac-12 Player of the Week of March 19-25.
Bates, a sophomore who starts at second base, had a slash line of .455/.571/.636 as Washington swept visiting Arizona in a three-game set for the first time since 2010. She joins teammates Taylor Van Zee, Julia DePonte and Kirstyn Thomas who have claimed the honor this season for the No. 1 Huskies.
In the first game of the series, Bates lined a single to left field with outs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, starting a stretch in which she’d reach base in six consecutive plate appearances and eight of nine to end the weekend.
Bates led Washington in batting (.438) heading into this weekend’s Pac-12 games against Stanford in Palo Alto. She’s already established new career highs in home runs (five), walks (17) and stolen bases (five). She is sixth in the nation with 37 runs scored.
Bates guided Ceres High to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship in her senior season, hitting .571 with 60 hits, 33 RBIs and five home runs. She struck out just three times in 113 plate appearances.
Bates has also been named to the U.S. national team, and will play during this summer’s Japan All-Star Series.
