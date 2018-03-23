Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

LOCAL
Baseball
Modesto Metro Conference
Late Friday
Downey 8, Beyer 7
Beyer
100
100
5
—
7
4
1
Downey
000
700
1
—
8
9
3
Cooper, Wilson (2), Trammel (5), Grouker (7). Wheeler, Bundy (4), Ward (5).
WP – Cooper. LP – Bundy.
Downey (2-7-1, 1-4 MMC) – Diaz 1-1 (run, RBI), Newman 2-4 (run, RBI), Difuntorum 1-2 (run, RBI), Grouker 1-2 (run).
Beyer (6-4, 4-1 MMC) – Polack 1-2 (run), Wheeler 1-2 (RBI), Gonzalez 1-3 (run, RBI), Cardozo 1-4 (2 runs).
Modesto 4, Johansen 0
Johansen
000
000
0
—
0
1
0
Modesto
030
100
x
—
4
5
1
Trent Prokes and RJ Soria, Micah Buckelew (7). Elias Gray, Marco Valadez (3), Carson Gonzalez (5) and Clifford Williams.
WP – Prokes. LP – Gray.
Modesto (9-2, 6-0 MMC) – Colton Cruce 1-1 (2B, 2 runs), Carson Hull 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI).
Johansen (1-8, 0-5 MMC) – Efrain Solano (1-3).
Non Conference
Turlock 10, Gregori 8
Turlock
114
002
2
—
10
11
4
Gregori
012
401
0
—
8
5
2
J. Hill, A. Garcia (4), L. Couchman (6), G. Fountain (6) and C. Pacheco, T. Soderstrom (5). M. Rhodes, K. Dumlaio (3), J. Favela (7) and D. Boney.
WP – Fountain. LP – Favela.
Turlock (8-0) – T. Soderstrom 3-5 (HR, 3 RBI), K. Beccera 3-4 (3 RBI),T. Etharidge (2B).
Gregori (6-3) – D. Boney 3-4 (RBI), C. MacCaughtry 2-2 (2B, RBI).
JV: Turlock Won
Golf
Local Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight: Elma Savage 41-11-30, Blanche Maguire 44-13-31.
Second Flight: Lana Hammons 44-14-30, Sylvia Nimphuis 45-14-31.
Third Flight: Monica Gonzales 55-18-37.
Birdie: Hammons.
Chip-ins: Gonzales; Kindorf.
Softball
Tournament of Champions
at Stanislaus State, Turlock
Stanislaus 5, Billings 4 (Gm. 2)
Billings
310
000
0
—
4
10
1
Stanislaus
101
300
x
—
5
13
2
K. Ragsdale and R. Quiralte. M. Lincoln, H. Couch (5) and S. Felix.
WP – Ragsdale (5-5). LP – Lincoln (6-7).
Stanislaus State (15-13) – D. Guzman 3-3 (run), R. Quiralte 3-3 (3 RBI), A. Garvin 2-4 (run, RBI), D. Gonzalez 2-4 (2 runs, sb), K. Ragsdale (CG).
Montana St. Univ. - Billings (11-15) – K. Bushell 2-3 (bb), H. Tracy 2-4 (run, 2 RBI, sb), A. Barham 1-2 (bb), A. Hughes 1-3 (2 runs).
W. Oregon 4, Stanislaus 3 (Gm. 1)
W. Oregon
300
000
01
—
4
10
2
Stanislaus
000
003
00
—
3
4
0
C. Bishop, L. Dominguez (7) and M. Deleon. M. Stacy and R. Quiralte.
WP – Dominguez (7-3). LP – Stacy (7-3).
Western Oregon (14-11) – Z. Clark 2-4 (2 RBI), T. Creach 2-4 (run, sb), A. Arceneaux 1-2 (RBI), C. Rimer 1-3 (run, RBI, 2B), R. Huffman 1-4 (run).
Stanislaus State (14-13) – R. Quiralte 2-3, A. Martinez 1-3 (run, bb), K. McDonald 1-4, K. Doyle (run), A. Garvin (run), D. Gonzalez (RBI), M. Stacy (CG).
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 90, Johansen 70
Results
200 Yard Medley Relay: Downey, 2:06.44. 200 Yard Freestyle: Will Johnson (J), 2:01.28. 200 Yard IM: Levi Burch (D), 2:27.67. 50 Yard Freestyle: Blake Taylor (D), 26.64. 100 Yard Butterfly: Dominic Sabatini (J), 1:10.27.100 Yard Freestyle: Seth Jaurez (J), 56.56. 500 Yard Freestyle: W. Johnson (J), 5:25.78. 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Johansen 1:42.13. 100 Yard Backstroke: Joshua Romano (D), 1:10.01. 100 Yard Breaststroke: Evan Burch (D), 1:13.56. 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Johansen 3:51.61.
Gregori 122, Davis 23
Results
200 Medley Relay: Gregori 1:27.27. 200 Free: A. Wong (G), 1:51.55. 200 I.M.: Oh (G), 2:29.0. 50 Free: Jacob (G), 22.57. 100 Fly: A. Wong (G), 1:01.79. 100 Free: Britton (G), 52.97. 500 Free: Eve (G), 6:37.60. 200 Free Relay: Gregori 1:35.35. 100 Back: Jacob (G), 1:09.03. 100 Breast: Oh (G), 1:24.86. 400 Free Relay: Gregori 3:35.14.
F/S: Gregori Won
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 104, Johansen 46
Results
200 Yard Medley Relay: Downey 2:18.06. 200 Yard Freestyle: Emma Silveria (D), 2:25.22. 200 Yard IM: Alexis Gerardo (J), 3:06.66. 50 Yard Freestyle: Gillian Lehman (D), 31.16. 100 Yard Butterfly: Ella Vickery (D), 1:14.07. 100 Yard Freestyle: E. Silveria (D), 1:05.80. 500 Yard Freestyle: Tegan Jackson (D), 6:34.50. 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Downey 2:07.99. 100 Yard Backstroke: Riley Browning (D), 1:43.45. 100 Yard Breaststroke: Koleka Felt (J), 1:27.38. 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Downey 4:41.38.
F-S: Downey Won.
Gregori 125, Davis 39
Results
200 Medley Relay: Gregori 2:14.22. 200 Free: Pyeatt (G), 2:24.66. 200 I.M.: Rousseau (G), 2:33.36. 50 Free: Carrol (G), 29.35. 100 Fly: Pyeatt (G), 1:18.25. 100 Free: Gutowski (G), 1:05.86. 500 Free: Cheek (G), 6:04.70. 200 Free Relay: Gregori 2:04.34. 100 Back: Lizzarraga (G), 1:15.84. 100 Breast: Rousseau (G), 1:23.24. 400 Free Relay: Gregori 4:25.74.
F/S: Gregori Won.
Tennis
College Women
Non Conference
Late Friday
Stanislaus State 7, Holy Names 2
Singles – Cassidy Ferrell (Stan) d. Jahan Bayramova, 6-2, 6-1; Dominique Ernst (HN) d. Kayla Nguyen, 6-0, 6-4; Symone Jacques (HN) d. Megan Hagerty, 6-1, 6-3; Miliaana Proft (Stan) d. Eliza McKean, 6-3, 6-2; Ebone Qualls (Stan) d. Julia Golub, 6-0, 6-0. Taylor Galya (Stan) d. Rutendo Gwaze, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles – C. Ferrell/K. Nguyen (Stan) d. J. Bayramova/D. Ernst, 8-4; M. Hagerty/T. Galya (Stan) d. S. Jacques/E. McKean, 8-2, E. Qualls/M. Proft (Stan) d. R. Gwaze/A. Hernandez, 8-0.
Record: Stanislaus State 3-8, Holy Names 4-12.
Volleyball
High School Boys
Late Thursday
Central California Athletic
Millennium 3, Big Valley Chr. 0
Big Valley Christian (2-5-0, 0-3 CCA)
Kills: Kyler Wampler 6. Assists: Izaiha Homa 6. Digs: Rylee Carlson 14. Blocks: Kyler Wamper 2. Aces: Izaiha Homa 4.
Millennium (5-2-1, 2-0 CCA)
No Stats Reported.
