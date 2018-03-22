Thursday’s Modesto area high school results

Local
Baseball
Modesto Metro Conference/Late Wednesday
Beyer 5, Downey 2
Downey
001
000
1
—
2
3
2
Beyer
200
021
x
—
5
4
2
Matt Scott (6), Bundy (1), and Gonzalez, Fisicaro. Anderson Grover and Zach Cooper. WP – Scott. LP – Grover.
Beyer (6-3, MMC 4-0) – Cardozo (2 runs), Gonzalez 1-2 (2B, RBI, run), Fisicaro 1-1 (2 RBI), Schott 1-3 (HR, RBI, run).
Downey (1-6-2, MMC 0-4) – Grouker 2-4, Cooper 1-3 (run), Trammel 1-3, Trester 1-3 (run).
Modesto 13, Johansen 0 (5)
Modesto
326
11
—
13
14
0
Johansen
000
00
—
0
1
1
Carlos Castillo and RJ Berumen, Micah Buckelew (4). Rito Rivera, Jose Gonzalez (2), Jesse Rodriguez (3) and Clifford Williams. WP – Castillo. LP – Rivera.
Modesto (8-2, MMC 5-0) – Tyler Shafer 2-2 (3B, 2 RBI, 2 Runs), Trent Prokes 3-3 (2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 runs), Castillo (2b), Colton Cruce 2-3 (2 runs), Carson Hull (2b).
Johansen (1-7, MMC 0-4) – Jesse Rodriguez 1-2.
Enochs 11, Davis 0 (5)
Davis
000
00
—
0
1
2
Enochs
504
2x
—
11
10
1
England and Jon Silva. Rodriquez(4) Morse and Buckles. WP – England. LP – Rodriquez.
Enochs – Brown 2-3 (2 runs, 2 RBI), Beaudette 2-3 (run), Alanis 1-1 (HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI), Cordova 1-3 (run, 2 RBI).
Davis – Boyarsky 1-2.
JV: Enochs 14 Davis 2. Frosh: Enochs 12 Davis 2.
Tennis
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 5, Johansen 4
Singles – Jared Dixon (D) d. Elias Kause 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; Syed ALi (J) d. Kole Gilbert 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Alex Roa (J) d. John Swisegood 6-3, 6-3; Joseph Bessolo (D) d. Mike Ordae 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Jairus Lovell (D) d. Hunter Simmons 6-1, 6-1; Allen Benjamin (J) d. Jaimare Limbrick 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles – Micah Tek/Michael Swallow (D) d. Caesar Castro/Johnny Saengohanh 6-1, 6-3; Johnathon Aguilar/Fabian Ramirez (J) -Blake Sutter/Ronald Ortiz 6-3, 3-0 (rain out); 3rd doubles default from Johanson.
Modesto 9, Beyer 0
Singles – Coby McCaig (M) d. Jared Clark 6-0, 6-0; Noah Raj (M) d. Ashton Tutorow 6-0, 6-0; Darshan Vijaykumar (M) d. Jacob Manalo 6-0, 6-1; Kadmiel Gwasira (M) d. Tu Ngo 6-0, 6-0; Austin Zheng (M) d. Vinal Chand 6-0, 6-1; Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Daniel Vermeulen 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles – Ibrahim Dagher/Aidan McAllister (M) d. Elias Padilla/Jorge Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Ekum Sanghera/Luke Bridges (M) d. Camelo Garma/Regan Garma 6-1, 6-0; 3rd doubles forfeit by Beyer.
Downey 7, Davis 2
Singles – Kade Nomof (Dow) d. Logan Brownlee 6-4, 6-0; Matthew Ciccarelli (Dow) d. Jonathan Zeng 6-0, 6-0; Jared Dixon (Dow) d. Dustin Hiatt 6-1, 6-2;; Damian Medrano (Dav) d. Kale Gilbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Jairus Lovell (Dow) d. Kenneth Fabela 6-1, 7-5; 6th Singles - Davis Forfeit.
Doubles – Michael Rascon/David Mendoza (Dav) d/ John Swisegood/Bryan Pompa 6-8T, 6-1, 6-3; Giancarlo Garcia/Micah Tek (Dow) d. Eduardo Alcaraz/Andrew Rich 6-8T, 6-3; Michael Swallow/Jiamare Limbrick (Dow) d. Ethan Taylor/Luis Perez 6-1, 6-2.
Gregori 7, Enochs 2
Singles – Cole Whang (G) d. Michael Apostol 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; Brian Felton (G) d. Brian Pham 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, (10-8); Ethan Switzer (G) d. George Dominise 6-4, 4-6, (10-2); Ian Felton (G) d. Rather Naval 6-3, 6-2; #5 Justin Lynch (G) d. Nathan Pineda 6-1, 6-2; Thai Nguyen (G) d. Alexis Vigil 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles – C. Soderstrom/A. Chowd (G) d. J. Doyle/S. Sanghera 6-3, 6-2; T. Temple/ D. Von Stade (E) d. A. Jensen/S. Su 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; C. Snyder/J. Darted (E) d. M. Goab/B.Epperson 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Records – Gregori 6-0, Enochs 5-2.
