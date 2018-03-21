Wednesday’s Modesto area college and high school results

Local
Baseball
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 5, Downey 2
Never miss a local story.
Downey
001
000
1
—
2
3
2
Beyer
200
021
x
—
5
1
5
Matt Scott (6), Bundy (1), and Gonzalez, Fisicaro. Anderson Grover and Zach Cooper.
WP – Scott. LP – Grover.
Beyer (6-3, MMC 4-0) – Cardozo (2 runs), Gonzalez 1-2 (2B, RBI, run), Fisicaro 1-1 (2 RBI), Schott 1-3 (HR, RBI, run).
Downey (1-6-2, MMC 0-4) – Grouker 2-4, Cooper 1-3 (run), Trammel 1-3, Trester 1-3 (run).
Modesto 13, Johansen 0 (5)
Modesto
326
11
—
13
14
0
Johansen
000
00
—
0
1
1
Carlos Castillo and RJ Berumen, Micah Buckelew (4). Rito Rivera, Jose Gonzalez (2), Jesse Rodriguez (3) and Clifford Williams.
WP – Castillo. LP – Rivera
Modesto (8-2, MMC 5-0) – Tyler Shafer 2-2 (3B, 2 RBI, 2 Runs), Trent Prokes 3-3 (2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 runs), Castillo (2b), Colton Cruce 2-3 (2 runs), Carson Hull (2b).
Johansen (1-7, MMC 0-4) – Jesse Rodriguez 1-2.
Enochs 11, Davis 0 (5)
Davis
000
00
—
0
1
2
Enochs
504
2x
—
11
10
1
England and Jon Silva. Rodriquez(4) Morse and Buckles.
WP – England. LP – Rodriquez.
Enochs – Brown 2-3 (2 runs, 2 RBI), Beaudette 2-3 (run), Alanis 1-1 (HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI), Cordova 1-3 (run, 2 RBI).
Davis – Boyarsky 1-2.
JV: Enochs 14 Davis 2. Frosh: Enochs 12 Davis 2.
Golf
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 255, Johansen 272
Modesto - Chase Rodriguez 49, Dakota Nicholson-Estabrook 50, Shivam Patel 51, Rohin Walia 51, Rahul Walia 54.
Johansen - Jose Alvarez 47, Dylan Sharma 48, Collin Taylor 49, Daniel Rodriguez 61, Dominic Madrigal 67.
Trans-Valley League
Escalon 216, Hilmar 311
at Oakdale Golf & CC, Par 36
Escalon (3-0) - Nolan Rockwell 35, Mat Spurgeon 42, Danny Bava 45, Steven Gately 47, Nick Lattig 47, Nathan Sarkozy 49.
Hilmar (2-2) - Ian Johnson 49, Josh Howard 59, Bryce Betschart 65, Carlos Fagundes 65, Travis Maynard 73, Mason Ackenheil 78.
Softball
Non Conference
C. Washington 5, Stanislaus 3
C. Washington
121
010
0
—
5
6
3
Stanislaus St.
000
003
0
—
3
1
5
Lexie Strasser and Jacie Daniels. Anyssa Garvin, Kylie Ragsdale (2), Megan Stacy (7) and Alanah Laupua-Vanisi.
WP – Strasser (7-3). LP – Garvin (1-1).
Central Washington (14-4) – Bethaney Balucan 1-3 (2 RBI, 2B), J. Daniels 1-3 (RBI, 2B), Katie Kastining 1-3 (RBI, 2B), Strasser (CG).
Stanislaus State (14-12) – Alexus Martinez 1-3 (run), A. Garvin (RBI), Bryanna Menor (run), Makenzie Sylvester (run).
Tennis
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 5, Davis 4
Singles - Logan Brownlee (D) d. Jack Clark, 6-0, 6-1; Ashton Tutorow (B) d. Jonathan Zeng, 6-4, 6-3; Jacob Manolo (B) d. Dustin Hiatt, 8-6, 4-6, 6-4; Tu Ngo (B) d. Jesus Duarte, 6-0, 6-0; Damian Medrano (D) d. Daniel Vermeulen, 6-3, 6-1; Vinal Chand (B) d. Kenneth Fabela, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles - Michael Rascon/David Mendoza (D) d. Elias Padilla/Lev Grinman, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Jorge Gonzalez/Carmello Garma (B) d. Eduardo Alcaraz/Andrew Rich, 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Taylor/Luis Perez (D) d. Ben Padilla/Regan Garma, 6-0, 5-7, (10-4).
Enochs 6, Modesto 2
Singles - Coby McCaig (M) d. Michael Apostol, 6-0, 6-0; Brian Pham (E) d. Noah Raj, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; George Dominise (E) d. Darshan Vijaykumar, 6-2, 6-4; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Kadmiel Gwasira, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Nathan Pineda (E) d. Austin Zheng, 7-5, 6-3; Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Alexis Vigil, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles - Summet Singh/Daniel Choahn (M) v. Sahil Sanghera/Josh Doyle (E) 7-6 (8-6), 3-5 ( postponed by rain); Troy Temple/Dash Von Stade (E) d. Ibrahim Dagher/Natinderpal Sandhu, 2-6, 7-5, (10-5); Jose Duarte/Cole Snyder (E) d. Derek In/Athony Lopes, 6-0, 6-3.
Records: Enochs 5-1, Modesto 4-2.
Comments