Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

Creekside Ladybugs
First Flight: 1. Patti Truett 107-21-86.
Second Flight: 1. Elma Savage 109-29-80.
Third Flight: 1. Carmen Ingols 117-39-78; 2. Maria Arevalo 117-36-81.
Softball
College
CCAA
Stanislaus 11, San Bernardino 9 (Gm 2)
Stanislaus
000
701
3
—
11
10
3
San Bernardino
003
132
0
—
9
11
4
Megan Stacy, Kyle Ragsdale (6), Anyssa Garvin (7) and Ruby Quiralte. Amanda Ramirez, Bailey Powell (5), Kendra O’Cull (6) and Jessica Brown. WP – Ragsdale (4-4). LP – Ramirez (7-5). S – Garvin (1).
Stanislaus State (14-9, 9-7 CCAA) – Desiree Gonzalez 2-4 (2 RBI), Bryanna Menor 2-3 (2 runs, 2B), M. Stacy 1-3 (2 RBI, 2B), R. Quiralte 1-4 (run, 2 RBI, HR), Maya Yoshiura 1-4 (2 runs, 3 RBI, 2B).
CSU San Bernardino (12-9, 7-9 CCAA) – Briana Quintana 3-4 (run, 3 RBI, HR), Samantha Vacko 2-3 (2 runs, 2 RBI, 2B, Hr), Morgan Ratliff 2-4 (2 runs, 2B, sb), J. Brown 1-2 (2 runs, 2 RBI, 2-bb).
San Bernardino 9, Stanislaus 2 (Gm 1)
Stanislaus
000
020
0
—
2
8
2
San Bernardino
131
004
x
—
9
9
2
Amanda Ramirez and Jessica Brown. Kylie Ragsdale, Kristin Borst (5) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Ramirez (7-4). LP – Ragsdale (3-4).
CSU San Bernardino (12-8, 7-8 CCAA) – J. Brown 1-2 (2 runs, RBI, 2-bb, HR), Monica Maddox 2-3 (run), Morgan Ratliff 1-3 (run, 2 RBI, bb, HR), Samantha Vacko 1-3 (2 runs, 2 RBI, HR, sb), Ramirez (CG).
Stanislaus State (13-9, 8-7 CCAA) – Desiree Gonzalez 2-4 (2 RBI, 2B), R. Quiralte 2-3, Aliyah Garvin 1-3, Alexus Martinez 1-3.
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 96, Beyer 74
Results – Medley Relay: Gregori 1:47.95; 200 Freestyle: Britton (G) 1:49.57; 200 IM: A. Wong (G) 2:13.73; 50 Freestyle: Guyowski (G) 23.24; 100 Fly: A. Wong (G) 57.88; 100 Freestyle: C. Wong (G) 49.98; 500 Freestyle: Britton (G) 4:59.09; 200 Freestyle: Gregori 1:36.72; 100 Backstroke: C. Wong (G) 59.67; 100 Breaststroke: Oh (G) 1:14.58; 400 Freestyle: Gregori 3:35.06.
JV: Gregori Won.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 101, Beyer 69
Results – Medley Relay: Beyer 1:38.41; 200 Freestyle: Berry (B) 2:09.05; 200 IM: Hamilton (B) 2:26.82; 50 Freestyle: Kim (G) 28.54; 100 Fly: Hamilton (B) 1:06.55; 100 Freestyle: Kim (G) 1:03.57; 500 Freestyle: Rousseau (G) 5:47.79; 200 Freestyle: Gregori 1:54.98; 100 Backstroke: Lizarraga (G) 1:13.24; 100 Breaststroke: Mak (G) 1:23.06; 400 Freestyle: Gregori 4:11.87.
JV: Gregori Won.
