Sports

Wednesday’s Modesto are high school results

March 14, 2018 08:56 PM

Local

Baseball

Modesto Metro Conference/Late Wednesday

Beyer 14, Johansen 0 (5)

Beyer

019

04

14

13

1

Johansen

000

00

0

0

3

Wheeler and Scott (3). Bundy and Gonzalez (2). Manipol and Rivera (2), Solano (3). WP – Wheeler. LP – Manipol.

Beyer (4-4, 2-0 MMC) – Polack 1-1 (RBI, run), Wheeler 2-3 (2B, RBI, run), Alvarez 1-2 (RBI, sb, run), Keller 1-2 (RBI), Rosas 1-2 (RBI), Cardozo 1-3 (2 runs), Pugh 1-3 (2 runs).

Johansen (1-5, 0-2 MMC) – No Stats.

Gregori 10, Downey 0 (5)

Downey

000

00

0

2

2

Gregori

801

1x

10

12

0

Favela and Boney, Heiny (5). Anderson, Cole (2) and Zach Cooper. WP – Favela. LP – Anderson.

Gregori (4-1, 2-0 MMC) – Zimmerman 2-2 (RBI), Heiny 2-2, Vega 2-2, Pasion 2-3 (2b, RBI), Favela 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI, CG), Urrutia 1-3 (3B, 2 RBI).

Downey (1-5, 0-2 MMC) – Bryce 1-2, 2b.

Basketball

High School Boys

CIF Nor Cal Playoffs

Open Division

Tuesday/Regional Semifinal

Bishop O’Dowd 61, Modesto Christian 58

Division III

Tuesday/Regional Semifinal

Central Catholic 59, Valley Christian 55

Saturday/Regional Final

No. 4 Central Catholic at No. 2 Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

Division V

Tuesday/Regional Semifinal

Argonaut 51, Urban 44

Saturday/Regional Final

No. 3 Colfax at No. 1 Argonaut, 6 p.m.

Division VI

Tuesday/Nor Cal Championhip

Sacramento Adventist 57, Ripon Chr. 47

