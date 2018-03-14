Wednesday’s Modesto are high school results

Local
Baseball
Modesto Metro Conference/Late Wednesday
Beyer 14, Johansen 0 (5)
Beyer
019
04
—
14
13
1
Johansen
000
00
—
0
0
3
Wheeler and Scott (3). Bundy and Gonzalez (2). Manipol and Rivera (2), Solano (3). WP – Wheeler. LP – Manipol.
Beyer (4-4, 2-0 MMC) – Polack 1-1 (RBI, run), Wheeler 2-3 (2B, RBI, run), Alvarez 1-2 (RBI, sb, run), Keller 1-2 (RBI), Rosas 1-2 (RBI), Cardozo 1-3 (2 runs), Pugh 1-3 (2 runs).
Johansen (1-5, 0-2 MMC) – No Stats.
Gregori 10, Downey 0 (5)
Downey
000
00
—
0
2
2
Gregori
801
1x
—
10
12
0
Favela and Boney, Heiny (5). Anderson, Cole (2) and Zach Cooper. WP – Favela. LP – Anderson.
Gregori (4-1, 2-0 MMC) – Zimmerman 2-2 (RBI), Heiny 2-2, Vega 2-2, Pasion 2-3 (2b, RBI), Favela 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI, CG), Urrutia 1-3 (3B, 2 RBI).
Downey (1-5, 0-2 MMC) – Bryce 1-2, 2b.
Basketball
High School Boys
CIF Nor Cal Playoffs
Open Division
Tuesday/Regional Semifinal
Bishop O’Dowd 61, Modesto Christian 58
Division III
Tuesday/Regional Semifinal
Central Catholic 59, Valley Christian 55
Saturday/Regional Final
No. 4 Central Catholic at No. 2 Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Division V
Tuesday/Regional Semifinal
Argonaut 51, Urban 44
Saturday/Regional Final
No. 3 Colfax at No. 1 Argonaut, 6 p.m.
Division VI
Tuesday/Nor Cal Championhip
Sacramento Adventist 57, Ripon Chr. 47
