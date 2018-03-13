More Videos

Nathan Sharp of Modesto knocks out Keith Berry in Tustin, Calif. March 9. Video courtesy Nathan Sharp jcortez@modbee.com
Sports

A Sharp right hand leads to crushing KO for Modesto light heavyweight

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

March 13, 2018 04:19 PM

TUSTIN

Nathan “The Tank” Sharp rank his professional record to 3-0 with his third consecutive knockout on March 9 as part of the Fight Night 20 card at the Marconi Automotive Museum

Sharp, a light heavyweight fighting out of Modesto, flattened Keith “KO Kid” Berry in the fourth round of a scheduled four-round bout.

“He has a tremendous background,” said Sharp, who stopped Berry with a straight right hand to the jaw. “I didn’t get in there with just an average Joe. That boy was a beast.”

Though both fighters entered the contest with matching 2-0 records with two knockouts, Beyer had 31 mixed martial arts bouts under his belt.

“I got a knockdown in the second round, which was lovely,” said Sharp, a native of Merced. “That shot my confidence out the roof, to be in there with somebody of his level. His level is higher than mine, I’ll admit it.”

Berry weighed in at 174.5 pounds and had a height and reach advantage over Sharp, who tipped the scales at 173.4.

“He came in a lot bigger than us,” said Sharp, who fights out of the Red Shield Boxing Club. “He’s a natural at that weight, 6-1, long reach. I’m 5-0 and don’t have a long reach. He’s built bigger. He’s an athlete.”

Now, Sharp and his team are eyeing another bout within six to eight weeks.

“Hopefully early May in Sacramento or the Bay Area,” said trainer Juan Barrera, who envisions Sharp eventually landing in the Super Middleweight (168) division. “He’s strong, but I think he’ll be a lot stronger at a lower weight.”

Barrera thinks his fighter is progressing nicely early in his career.

“I see a fighter who’s more relaxed in the ring,” said Barrera. “I see him picking his shots and not just throwing. … I see him learning.”

