Sports

Sunday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

March 11, 2018 09:26 PM

LOCAL

Baseball

College

CCAA

Stanislaus 8, East Bay 4

Stanislaus

001

000

214

8

10

2

East Bay

100

001

020

4

13

2

Matt Pulos, Kevin Hahn, Jarrett Veiga, Chase Wheatcroft and Anthony Enwiya. Jacob Call, Ransome Alexander, Nick Risucci, Mark Woinarowicz and Matt Cantelme. WP – Wheatcroft (1-1). LP – Alexander (0-1).

Stanislaus State (12-8, 8-6 CCAA) – Braeden Oki 3-4 (3 runs, 2B), Ethan Utler 1-2 (2-bb), Jack Large 2-5 (2 runs, 2 RBI, HR).

Cal State East Bay (7-11, 4-8 CCAA) – Dallas Dey 2-3 (run, 2-bb, sb), M. Cantelme 2-4 (RBI), Paul Bryniarski 2-4 (sb).

High School/Late Saturday

Pedretti Tournament - Turlock

Turlock 9, Modesto 3

Modesto

000

030

0

3

4

1

Turlock

131

004

x

9

9

1

Clayton Souza, Bobby Martinez (3), Lance Couchman (5), Alden Norquist (6), Garret Fountain (7) and Case Pacheco. TJ Prokes, Adam Perez (3), Evan Klump (6) and RJ Berumen. WP – Souza. LP – Prokes.

Turlock (6-0) – Justine Hines 3-4 (RBI), Mason King (3B, RBI), Tyler Soderstrom 3-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Eathan Hurte (2B).

Modesto (3-2) – Berumen (2B), Colton Cruce (RBI).

Scores Saturday

Gregori 9, Golden Valley 3

Oakdale 13, Enochs 3

Lodi 13, Pitman 3

Lodi 9, Golden Valley 0

Final Tournament Records: Turlock 3-0, Lodi 3-0, Modesto 2-1, Gregori 2-1, Pitman 1-2, Oakdale 1-2, Golden Valley 0-3, Enochs 0-3.

Running

9th Annual Modesto Marathon

Top 3 Men

1. Jesus Campos, age 33, Fresno, 2:33:10

2. Guannan Le, age 35, Santa Clara, 2:33:49

3. Ivan Medina, age 32, Hayward, 2:34:27

Top 3 Women

1. Wanwen Qi, age 42, Pleasanton, 2:58:47

2. Elisa Angulo, age 36, Fresno, 3:09:21

3. Michelle Van Ornum, age 49, Fresno, 3:11:49

Half Marathon

Men: Benjamin Madrigal, age 30, Madera 1:14:55

Women: Tiffany McBroom, age 30, Pacific Grove, 1:20:50

5K

Men: Roberto de Loera Jr., age 15, Sanger, 17:20

Women: Ramona Sanchez, age 40, Sparks, NV, 17:22

For further results visit: svetiming.com.

Shooting Sports

Valley Trap League

Division Standings

Division 1

Oakdale #3 1784

Shilbers Smokin Guns 1692

Bottom Feeders 1677

Outcast Allstars 1663

Division 2

Trap Dogs 1636

Blowin Wads 1632

For The Hull of It 1630

Division 3

Hammerheads 1608

Gallo Glass 1605

Buffalo Chips 1602

Shooting Obsession 1600

B-Bar-Y Traders 1598

Serpas Trucking 1595

Division 4

Angels Orange 1584

Robin's Merry Maids 1581

The Excuses 1566

The Misfits 1554

Division 5

Waterford Clay Crushers 1534

Slingin Lead 1529

OFC Rebels 1528

Rebel Dogs 1526

Division 6

4 Hits and A Miss 1491

Popeye's Chicken 1458

Oakie Boys 1391

Division 7

Wild West Commodities 1363

The Wadfathers 1315

Nuts With Guns 1220

Newman Trap League

Shoot #6

Top 5 Teams

Alquist Arms 559

Newman Ratz 547

Newman 1 546

Alquist Arms #3 518

Alquist Arms #2 511

Singles (25 x 25)

8 shooters with 25 x 25

Handicap (50 possible)

Kitt Kahl (Chowchilla Sportsmen Juniors) 50

Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 48

Andy Jensen (Chowchilla Sportsmen #1) 47

Cliff Piper (Newman Ratz) 47

Mike Mora (Alquist Arms #3) 47

Rick Dugo (Alquist Arms) 47

Doubles (50 possible)

Tim Coffey (David Weiss Trucking) 48

Carl Kruppa (Newman Ratz) 47

Darrell Thompson (Alquist Arms) 47

Ray Rissetto (Oakdale) 47

Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 47

Tom Brennan (Oakdale) 47

Antonio Samao (Alquist Arms #3) 46

Dennis McCutcheon (Alquist Arms) 46

Luke Miller (It’s the Guns Fault) 46

High Overall (125 possible)

Tim Coffey (David Weiss Trucking) 119

Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 117

Carl Kruppa (Newman Ratz) 115

Kitt Kahl (Chowchilla Sportsmen Juniors) 115

Mike Mora (Alquist Arms #3) 115

Softball

College

CCAA

Stanislaus 6, S.F. State 2 (Gm2)

Stanislaus

000

010

5

6

10

1

S.F. State

000

011

0

2

10

1

Megan Stacy and Alanah Laupua-Vanisi. Karla Soto and Angelica Terrel. WP – Stacy (6-1). LP – Soto (1-5).

Stanislaus State (13-8, 8-6 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 4-4 (run, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, sb), Maya Yoshiura 2-3 (2B), Katelyn McDonald 1-3, M. Stacy (CG).

San Francisco State (8-16, 5-10 CCAA) – Michelle Castro 4-4 (run, RBI, 2B, sb), Megan Asher 1-1 (run, sb), Mallory Cleveland 2-3, K. Soto (CG).

S.F. State 5, Stanislaus 1 (Gm1)

Stanislaus

000

000

1

1

6

0

S.F. State

050

000

x

5

5

1

Lindsey Cassidy and Angelica Terrel. Mackenzie Dekay, Kylie Ragsdale and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Cassidy (4-7). LP – Dekay (0-1).

San Francisco State (8-15, 5-9 CCAA) – Michelle Castro 2-3 (run, 2 RBI, 2B), Mallory Cleveland 1-2 (run, bb), Andrea Hildan 1-3 (2 RBI), L. Cassidy (CG).

Stanislaus State (12-8, 7-6 CCAA) – Desiree Gonzalez 1-2 (2-bb), Alexus Martinez 1-2 (bb), Maya Yoshiura 1-2 (run, bb, 2B), Katelyn McDonald 1-3.

