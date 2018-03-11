Sunday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

LOCAL
Baseball
College
CCAA
Stanislaus 8, East Bay 4
Stanislaus
001
000
214
—
8
10
2
East Bay
100
001
020
—
4
13
2
Matt Pulos, Kevin Hahn, Jarrett Veiga, Chase Wheatcroft and Anthony Enwiya. Jacob Call, Ransome Alexander, Nick Risucci, Mark Woinarowicz and Matt Cantelme. WP – Wheatcroft (1-1). LP – Alexander (0-1).
Stanislaus State (12-8, 8-6 CCAA) – Braeden Oki 3-4 (3 runs, 2B), Ethan Utler 1-2 (2-bb), Jack Large 2-5 (2 runs, 2 RBI, HR).
Cal State East Bay (7-11, 4-8 CCAA) – Dallas Dey 2-3 (run, 2-bb, sb), M. Cantelme 2-4 (RBI), Paul Bryniarski 2-4 (sb).
High School/Late Saturday
Pedretti Tournament - Turlock
Turlock 9, Modesto 3
Modesto
000
030
0
—
3
4
1
Turlock
131
004
x
—
9
9
1
Clayton Souza, Bobby Martinez (3), Lance Couchman (5), Alden Norquist (6), Garret Fountain (7) and Case Pacheco. TJ Prokes, Adam Perez (3), Evan Klump (6) and RJ Berumen. WP – Souza. LP – Prokes.
Turlock (6-0) – Justine Hines 3-4 (RBI), Mason King (3B, RBI), Tyler Soderstrom 3-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Eathan Hurte (2B).
Modesto (3-2) – Berumen (2B), Colton Cruce (RBI).
Scores Saturday
Gregori 9, Golden Valley 3
Oakdale 13, Enochs 3
Lodi 13, Pitman 3
Lodi 9, Golden Valley 0
Final Tournament Records: Turlock 3-0, Lodi 3-0, Modesto 2-1, Gregori 2-1, Pitman 1-2, Oakdale 1-2, Golden Valley 0-3, Enochs 0-3.
Running
9th Annual Modesto Marathon
Top 3 Men
1. Jesus Campos, age 33, Fresno, 2:33:10
2. Guannan Le, age 35, Santa Clara, 2:33:49
3. Ivan Medina, age 32, Hayward, 2:34:27
Top 3 Women
1. Wanwen Qi, age 42, Pleasanton, 2:58:47
2. Elisa Angulo, age 36, Fresno, 3:09:21
3. Michelle Van Ornum, age 49, Fresno, 3:11:49
Half Marathon
Men: Benjamin Madrigal, age 30, Madera 1:14:55
Women: Tiffany McBroom, age 30, Pacific Grove, 1:20:50
5K
Men: Roberto de Loera Jr., age 15, Sanger, 17:20
Women: Ramona Sanchez, age 40, Sparks, NV, 17:22
For further results visit: svetiming.com.
Shooting Sports
Valley Trap League
Division Standings
Division 1
Oakdale #3 1784
Shilbers Smokin Guns 1692
Bottom Feeders 1677
Outcast Allstars 1663
Division 2
Trap Dogs 1636
Blowin Wads 1632
For The Hull of It 1630
Division 3
Hammerheads 1608
Gallo Glass 1605
Buffalo Chips 1602
Shooting Obsession 1600
B-Bar-Y Traders 1598
Serpas Trucking 1595
Division 4
Angels Orange 1584
Robin's Merry Maids 1581
The Excuses 1566
The Misfits 1554
Division 5
Waterford Clay Crushers 1534
Slingin Lead 1529
OFC Rebels 1528
Rebel Dogs 1526
Division 6
4 Hits and A Miss 1491
Popeye's Chicken 1458
Oakie Boys 1391
Division 7
Wild West Commodities 1363
The Wadfathers 1315
Nuts With Guns 1220
Newman Trap League
Shoot #6
Top 5 Teams
Alquist Arms 559
Newman Ratz 547
Newman 1 546
Alquist Arms #3 518
Alquist Arms #2 511
Singles (25 x 25)
8 shooters with 25 x 25
Handicap (50 possible)
Kitt Kahl (Chowchilla Sportsmen Juniors) 50
Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 48
Andy Jensen (Chowchilla Sportsmen #1) 47
Cliff Piper (Newman Ratz) 47
Mike Mora (Alquist Arms #3) 47
Rick Dugo (Alquist Arms) 47
Doubles (50 possible)
Tim Coffey (David Weiss Trucking) 48
Carl Kruppa (Newman Ratz) 47
Darrell Thompson (Alquist Arms) 47
Ray Rissetto (Oakdale) 47
Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 47
Tom Brennan (Oakdale) 47
Antonio Samao (Alquist Arms #3) 46
Dennis McCutcheon (Alquist Arms) 46
Luke Miller (It’s the Guns Fault) 46
High Overall (125 possible)
Tim Coffey (David Weiss Trucking) 119
Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 117
Carl Kruppa (Newman Ratz) 115
Kitt Kahl (Chowchilla Sportsmen Juniors) 115
Mike Mora (Alquist Arms #3) 115
Softball
College
CCAA
Stanislaus 6, S.F. State 2 (Gm2)
Stanislaus
000
010
5
—
6
10
1
S.F. State
000
011
0
—
2
10
1
Megan Stacy and Alanah Laupua-Vanisi. Karla Soto and Angelica Terrel. WP – Stacy (6-1). LP – Soto (1-5).
Stanislaus State (13-8, 8-6 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 4-4 (run, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, sb), Maya Yoshiura 2-3 (2B), Katelyn McDonald 1-3, M. Stacy (CG).
San Francisco State (8-16, 5-10 CCAA) – Michelle Castro 4-4 (run, RBI, 2B, sb), Megan Asher 1-1 (run, sb), Mallory Cleveland 2-3, K. Soto (CG).
S.F. State 5, Stanislaus 1 (Gm1)
Stanislaus
000
000
1
—
1
6
0
S.F. State
050
000
x
—
5
5
1
Lindsey Cassidy and Angelica Terrel. Mackenzie Dekay, Kylie Ragsdale and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Cassidy (4-7). LP – Dekay (0-1).
San Francisco State (8-15, 5-9 CCAA) – Michelle Castro 2-3 (run, 2 RBI, 2B), Mallory Cleveland 1-2 (run, bb), Andrea Hildan 1-3 (2 RBI), L. Cassidy (CG).
Stanislaus State (12-8, 7-6 CCAA) – Desiree Gonzalez 1-2 (2-bb), Alexus Martinez 1-2 (bb), Maya Yoshiura 1-2 (run, bb, 2B), Katelyn McDonald 1-3.
Comments