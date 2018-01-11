Sports

Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

January 11, 2018 09:16 PM

Basketball

High School Boys

Valley Oak League

Late Wednesday

Oakdale 54, East Union 43

East Union

6

5

17

15

43

Oakdale

12

10

16

16

54

East Union – Jojo Espinoza 8, Drew Sena 12, Jay Gakhal 2, Christian Cuevar 11, Blake Greenley 10. Totals: 11 9-13 43.

Oakdale – John Foreman 8, Marc Dickson 13, Michael Echavarria 7, Drew Legan 8, Jace Krick 5, Sam Medlin 13. Totals: 15 12-19 54.

3-pointers: Oakdale 4 (Foreman 2, Echavarria 2), EU 4 (Cuevar 2, Greenley 2). Total Fouls: Oakdale 11, EU 13.

Soccer

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 2, Beyer 0

Gregori (6-3-1, 2-0 MMC)Goals: Axel Romo, Axel Lomeli. Assists: Estevan Rico. Saves: Armand Ashrafzadeh.

Beyer (0-3 MMC) Saves: Taylor Pinell 5

JV: Gregori 7, Beyer 0

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 4, Los Banos 1

Central Valley (8-3-3, 2-0-0 WAC)Goals: Jonathan Garcia 3, Agustin Gutierrez. Assists: Gerardo Flores 3. Goalie: Erick Martinez Stucchi 3 saves

Los BanosGoal: Antonio Diaz

Golf

Spring Creek CC Women

First Flight – Low Gross: Karina Ilardi 87. Low Net: 1. Patti Rodrick 76, 2. Low Net: Catherry Harty 76

Second Flight – Low Gross: Doreen Olmo 98. Low Net: 1. Char Witke 74, 2. Joyce Lopes 79

