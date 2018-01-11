Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

Local
Basketball
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Late Wednesday
Never miss a local story.
Oakdale 54, East Union 43
East Union
6
5
17
15
—
43
Oakdale
12
10
16
16
—
54
East Union – Jojo Espinoza 8, Drew Sena 12, Jay Gakhal 2, Christian Cuevar 11, Blake Greenley 10. Totals: 11 9-13 43.
Oakdale – John Foreman 8, Marc Dickson 13, Michael Echavarria 7, Drew Legan 8, Jace Krick 5, Sam Medlin 13. Totals: 15 12-19 54.
3-pointers: Oakdale 4 (Foreman 2, Echavarria 2), EU 4 (Cuevar 2, Greenley 2). Total Fouls: Oakdale 11, EU 13.
Soccer
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 2, Beyer 0
Gregori (6-3-1, 2-0 MMC) – Goals: Axel Romo, Axel Lomeli. Assists: Estevan Rico. Saves: Armand Ashrafzadeh.
Beyer (0-3 MMC) – Saves: Taylor Pinell 5
JV: Gregori 7, Beyer 0
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 4, Los Banos 1
Central Valley (8-3-3, 2-0-0 WAC) – Goals: Jonathan Garcia 3, Agustin Gutierrez. Assists: Gerardo Flores 3. Goalie: Erick Martinez Stucchi 3 saves
Los Banos – Goal: Antonio Diaz
Golf
Spring Creek CC Women
First Flight – Low Gross: Karina Ilardi 87. Low Net: 1. Patti Rodrick 76, 2. Low Net: Catherry Harty 76
Second Flight – Low Gross: Doreen Olmo 98. Low Net: 1. Char Witke 74, 2. Joyce Lopes 79
Comments