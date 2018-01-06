Sports

Saturday’s Modesto area college results

January 06, 2018 09:05 PM

Local

Basketball

College Men

CCAA

East Bay 72, Stanislaus 63

Cal State East Bay (8-8, 4-6 CCAA) - Juwan Anderson 16, Drew Bender 15, Keshawn Bruner 10, Kyle Frakes 8, Patrick Marr 7, Druce Asah 5, Jelani Mitchell 5, Jordan Baiser 4, Deiondre Bird 2. Totals: 28-62, 7-14 72.

Stanislaus State (10-6, 6-5 CCAA) - Ty Davis 15, Caleb Baskett 12, Kyle Gouveia 11, Andy Cleaves 10, Kaelen Mitchell 6, Xavier Francois 4, Mat Bradshaw 3, Richard Medina 2, Rolaun Dunham 0, Jordan Santa Maria 0. Totals: 18-56, 23-28, 63.

Halftime: Stanislaus State 29, East Bay 29. Second Half: East Bay 43, Stanislaus State 34. 3 pt. goals: East Bay 9 (Anderson 4, Bender 2, Asah, Frakes, Marr), Stanislaus State 4 (Baskett, Bradshaw, Cleaves, Davis). Rebounds: East Bay 41 (Frakes, Anderson and Bruner 7), Stanislaus State 35 (Baskett, Cleaves and Davis 7). Total Fouls: East Bay 19, Stanislaus State 14. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Francois (Stan. St.)

Big 8 Conference

Modesto JC 78, Sierra 73

Modesto JC (10-6, 3-1 Big 8) - Donte Walker 30, Anthony Lewis 12, Ryan Donnelly 11, Jaron Dickson 9, Jemell King 9, Nick Obazuaye 4, Jake Polack 3. Totals: 30, 9-11, 78.

Sierra (8-8, 3-2 BIg 8) - Tre Finch 16, Justin Asuncion 11, Chris Fairchild 10, Tamarcus Smith 9, Aidan Cantwell 8, Mike Odom 8, Kenny Olsem 7, Josh Gonzalez 4. Totals: 28, 12-15, 73.

Halftime: Modesto JC 43, Sierra 33. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 9 (Walker 6, Dickson, Polack, KIng), Sierra 5 (Asuncion 3, Olsem, Finch). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 16, Sierra 12. Fouled Out: None.

College Women

CCAA

East Bay 73, Stanislaus 71

Stanislaus

21

16

19

15

71

East Bay

11

21

24

17

73

Cal State East Bay (10-6, 6-4 CCAA) - Kayla Blair 18, Elayshia Woolridge 16, Janae Chamois 11, Morgan Green 10, Kincso Kelemen 7, Savannah McGill 5, Bri Guillory 3, Kayley Hsiung 3, Zaria Branch 0, Chloe Kellum 0, Faith Turner 0. Totals: 27-61, 9-18, 73.

Stanislaus State (6-10, 3-7 CCAA) - Lizzy Alexander 27, Zahria Hendrix 13, Brittney Livingston 11, Kyanna Davis 9, Erika Larsen 8, Caprina Pipion 3, Angelica Baylon 0, Letty Infante 0, Kaitlin Keding 0, Aleseana Whitney 0. Totals: 23-54, 13-18, 71.

3 pt. goals: Stanislaus State 12 (Alexander 5, Livingston 3, Hendrix 2, Davis, Pipion), Cal State East Bay 10 (Chamois 3, Woolridge 3, Guillory 2, Hsiung, Kellum). Rebounds: East Bay 41 (Greene 14), Stanislaus State 31 (Larsen 8). Total Fouls: East Bay 21, Stanislaus State 17. Fouled Out: None.

Big 8 Conference

Sierra College 102, Modesto JC 61

Sierra

17

26

24

35

102

Modesto

10

22

10

19

61

Sierra College (17-0, 5-0 Big 8) - Bri Moore 46, Shanel Jamison 14, Payton Garvey 9, Lauren Richardson 8, Aycee Willis 6, Akyiah Bowens 5, Gina Lockhart 4, Grace Hester 4, Taylor Avila 3, Leah Richardson 3. Totals: 34, 23-38, 102.

Modesto JC (7-7, 0-4 Big 8) - Akaysha Simpkins 20, Shaylen Craven 16, Mikaela Jimenez 10, Dezmine Washington 5, Colleen Ibasco 3, Povai Fesili 3, Tamara Uti 2, Tia Patterson 1, Jennifer Pedretti 1. Totals: 23, 7-17, 61.

Halftime: Sierra 43, Modesto JC 32. 3 pt. goals: Sierra 11 (Jamison 4, Garvey 3, Moore 2, Avila, Bowens), Modesto JC 8 (Craven 4, Jimenez 2, Ibasco, Fesili). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 29, Sierra 15. Fouled Out: Washington (M).

