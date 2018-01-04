Thursday’s Modesto area college, high school and local golf results

Local
College Men
CCAA
Stanislaus 83, Monterey Bay 57
Stanislaus State (10-5, 6-4 CCAA) - Kaelen Mitchell 19, Caleb Baskett 18, Andy Cleaves 13, Mat Bradshaw 9, Rolaun Dunham 8, Kyle Gouveia 6, Ty Davis 4, Xavier Francois 4, Jordan Santa Maria 2, Parker Griffin 0, Richard Medina 0, Jaelen Ragsdale 0. Totals: 34-70, 4-5, 85.
CSU, Monterey Bay (4-10, 3-7 CCAA) - Josh Kollman 15, Koen Sapwell 10, Brain Garrett 8, Jonquis Bouyea 7, Mateo Jones 6, Mehren Nazarian 4, Gregg Polosky 4, Stephen Matthew 3, Joe Covarrubias 0, Jahvon Johnson 0, Chris Turner 0. Totals: 21-55, 3-11, 57.
Halftime: Stanislaus 45, Monterey Bay 34. 3 pt. goals: Monterey Bay 12 (Kollman 5, Sapwell 3, Jones 2, Matthews, Nazarian), Stanislaus 11 (Bradshaw 3, Baskett 2, Cleaves 2, Dunham 2, Mitchell 2). Rebounds: Stanislaus 48 (Gouveia 9), Monterey Bay 28 (Jones 7). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 14, Monterey Bay 13. Fouled Out: None.
Big 8 conference
Modesto JC 85, SJ Delta 69
Modesto JC (9-6, 2-1 Big 8) - Jemell King 23, Jaron Dickson 21, Nick Obazuaye 12, Donte Walker 7, Rigo Gutierrez 7, Anthony Lewis 6, Ryan Donnelly 4, Brandon Lamb 3, Mike Easter 2. Totals: 27, 19-31, 85.
SJ Delta (4-8, 1-2 Big 8) - Devin Pierce 12, Alex Smith 11, Alvin Crenshaw 10, Jhordin Mellion 9, Austin Dongon 8, John Berna 6, Elijah Johnson 5, Darnell Harris 4, Jazz Swanson 2, Spence Monteiro 2. Totals: 26, 13-25, 69.
Halftime: Modesto JC 44, SJ Delta 33. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 12 (Dickson 4, King 3, Gutierrez 2, Walker, Lewis, Lamb), SJ Delta 4 (Smith 3, Johnson). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 22, SJ Delta 18. Fouled Out: None.
High School Boys
Valley Oak League/Late Wednesday
Kimball 66, Oakdale 53
Oakdale
14
8
13
18
—
53
Kimball
15
14
18
19
—
66
Kimball (8-6, 1-0 VOL) - John Harris 15, Kainoa Ballungay 13, Drew Reddick 11, Matthew Oli 9, Rashid Potter 8, Derek Eubanks 2, Brandon Gee 2, Joe Lomas 2, Imran Madison 2, Ryan Ziller 2, William Pojim 0. Totals: (18, 15-19) 66.
Oakdale (5-8, 0-1 VOL) - Medlin 20, Krick 14, Legan 12, Dickson 6, Waterworth 1, Crowley 0, Echovarria 0, Foreman 0. Totals: (18, 5-12) 53.
3-Pt. Goals: Kimball 5 (Potter 2, Ballungay, Oli, Reddick), Oakdale 4 (Legan 3, Krick). Total Fouls: Oakdale 16, Kimball 8. Fouled Out: None.
College Women
CCAA
Monterey Bay 67, Stanislaus 56
Stanislaus
21
12
15
8
—
56
Monterey
17
14
27
9
—
67
CSU, Monterey Bay (4-11, 3-7 CCAA) - Aubri Smith 26, Courtney Keaton 17, Briana Tucker 10, Jordana Price 6, Christine Golfo 3, Emily Hardin 3, Alexa Sperling 1, Vai Thompson 1, Jessie Evans 0. Totals: 16-49, 3-21, 67.
Stanislaus State (6-9, 3-6 CCAA) - Lizzy Alexander 14, Brittney Livingston 11, Caitlin Keding 8, Kyanna Davis 4, Zahria Hendrix 4, Angelica Baylon 3, Erika Larsen 3, Caprina Pipion 3, Letty Infante 2, Samantha Rudd 2, Aleseana Whitney 2. Totals: 15-49, 6-17, 56.
3 pt. goals: Stanislaus 6 (Alexander 3, Keding 2, Livingston), Monterey Bay 3 (Hardin, Smith, Tucker). Rebounds: Stanislaus 35 (Hendrix 6), Monterey Bay 33 (Keaton 14). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 33, Monterey Bay 19. Fouled Out: Alexander (Stan St), Hardin (MB).
Big 8 conference
SJ Delta 69, Modesto JC 59
SJ Delta
16
22
17
14
—
69
Modesto
9
17
12
21
—
59
SJ Delta (10-5, 3-0 Big 8) - Valicia Horne 15, Daisia Williams 12, Jolene Delaney 10, Mia Jones 9, Creonah Bryant 8, Paiton Demps 6, Donwanae Anthony 6, jaelee Anices 3. Totals: 27, 9-17, 69.
Modesto JC (7-6, 0-3 Big 8) - Povai Fesili 16, Akaysha Simpkins 10, Jennifer Pedretti 8, Miakaela Jimenez 6, Tia Patterson 5, Shealyn Craven 5, Dezmine Washington 4, Colleen Ibasco 3, Micaela Maaske 2. Totals: 23, 9-16, 59.
Halftime: SJ Delta 39, Modesto JC 26. 3 pt. goals: SJ Delta 6 (Williams 2, Demps 2, Jones, Anices), Modesto JC 4 (Fesili 2, Ibasco, Craven). Total Fouls: SJ Delta 15, Modesto JC 15. Fouled Out: Craven (MJC), Demps (SJD).
High School Girls
Souther League
Le Grand 61, Delhi 21
Le Grand
16
17
20
8
—
61
Delhi
3
2
10
6
—
21
Le Grand (4-7, 1-1 SL) - Alexa Ultreras 31, Lily Vazquez 10, Esmeralda Ceja 7, Naomi Bond 6, Sam Gonzalez 5, Paola Bedolla 2.
Delhi (1-10, 0-2 SL) - Sabrina 13, Ariana 4, Mariana 4.
3 pt. goals: Le Grand 1 (Ceja).
Golf
Local Clubs
Creekside Ladybugs
First Flight: 1. Marilyn McRitchie 76, 2. Elma Savage 82.
Second Flight: 1. Myrna Runyon 75, 2. Maria Arevalo 76.
Chip-in - Birdie: # 4 Maria Arevalo
Closest-to-the-Pin: # 8 Maria Arevalo
Dryden Women’s Club
Captain's Trophy
Results: 1. Pam Adams 68, 2. Doreen Gray 74, 3. Erlinda Martinez and Shirley Keyser 77.
Captain's Trophy: P. Adams
Chip-in: S. Keyser
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
2 Best Balls of the Foursome
First: Sally Oblauskii, Barb Craig, Michelle Schilber, Judy Lehr 102.
Second: Pat Briscoe, Lisa Cope, Lue O'Brien, Phyllis Sparkman 112.
Spring Creek CC Women's Results
First Flight - Low Gross: Patty Davis 91, First Low Net: Silver Lamb 76, Second Low Net: Jan Blasquez 77.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Mary Whitaker 103, First Low Net: Doreen Olmo 76, Second Low Net: Frannie Lay 78.
Soccer
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 4, Ceres 2
Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2, Jonathan Garcia, Agustin Gutierrez. Assists: Mauricio Perez. Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez Stucchi 3.
Ceres - No Stats Reported
JV: Central Valley 4, Ceres 0
