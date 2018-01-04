Sports

Thursday’s Modesto area college, high school and local golf results

January 04, 2018 09:19 PM

College Men

CCAA

Stanislaus 83, Monterey Bay 57

Stanislaus State (10-5, 6-4 CCAA) - Kaelen Mitchell 19, Caleb Baskett 18, Andy Cleaves 13, Mat Bradshaw 9, Rolaun Dunham 8, Kyle Gouveia 6, Ty Davis 4, Xavier Francois 4, Jordan Santa Maria 2, Parker Griffin 0, Richard Medina 0, Jaelen Ragsdale 0. Totals: 34-70, 4-5, 85.

CSU, Monterey Bay (4-10, 3-7 CCAA) - Josh Kollman 15, Koen Sapwell 10, Brain Garrett 8, Jonquis Bouyea 7, Mateo Jones 6, Mehren Nazarian 4, Gregg Polosky 4, Stephen Matthew 3, Joe Covarrubias 0, Jahvon Johnson 0, Chris Turner 0. Totals: 21-55, 3-11, 57.

Halftime: Stanislaus 45, Monterey Bay 34. 3 pt. goals: Monterey Bay 12 (Kollman 5, Sapwell 3, Jones 2, Matthews, Nazarian), Stanislaus 11 (Bradshaw 3, Baskett 2, Cleaves 2, Dunham 2, Mitchell 2). Rebounds: Stanislaus 48 (Gouveia 9), Monterey Bay 28 (Jones 7). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 14, Monterey Bay 13. Fouled Out: None.

Big 8 conference

Modesto JC 85, SJ Delta 69

Modesto JC (9-6, 2-1 Big 8) - Jemell King 23, Jaron Dickson 21, Nick Obazuaye 12, Donte Walker 7, Rigo Gutierrez 7, Anthony Lewis 6, Ryan Donnelly 4, Brandon Lamb 3, Mike Easter 2. Totals: 27, 19-31, 85.

SJ Delta (4-8, 1-2 Big 8) - Devin Pierce 12, Alex Smith 11, Alvin Crenshaw 10, Jhordin Mellion 9, Austin Dongon 8, John Berna 6, Elijah Johnson 5, Darnell Harris 4, Jazz Swanson 2, Spence Monteiro 2. Totals: 26, 13-25, 69.

Halftime: Modesto JC 44, SJ Delta 33. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 12 (Dickson 4, King 3, Gutierrez 2, Walker, Lewis, Lamb), SJ Delta 4 (Smith 3, Johnson). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 22, SJ Delta 18. Fouled Out: None.

High School Boys

Valley Oak League/Late Wednesday

Kimball 66, Oakdale 53

Oakdale

14

8

13

18

53

Kimball

15

14

18

19

66

Kimball (8-6, 1-0 VOL) - John Harris 15, Kainoa Ballungay 13, Drew Reddick 11, Matthew Oli 9, Rashid Potter 8, Derek Eubanks 2, Brandon Gee 2, Joe Lomas 2, Imran Madison 2, Ryan Ziller 2, William Pojim 0. Totals: (18, 15-19) 66.

Oakdale (5-8, 0-1 VOL) - Medlin 20, Krick 14, Legan 12, Dickson 6, Waterworth 1, Crowley 0, Echovarria 0, Foreman 0. Totals: (18, 5-12) 53.

3-Pt. Goals: Kimball 5 (Potter 2, Ballungay, Oli, Reddick), Oakdale 4 (Legan 3, Krick). Total Fouls: Oakdale 16, Kimball 8. Fouled Out: None.

College Women

CCAA

Monterey Bay 67, Stanislaus 56

Stanislaus

21

12

15

8

56

Monterey

17

14

27

9

67

CSU, Monterey Bay (4-11, 3-7 CCAA) - Aubri Smith 26, Courtney Keaton 17, Briana Tucker 10, Jordana Price 6, Christine Golfo 3, Emily Hardin 3, Alexa Sperling 1, Vai Thompson 1, Jessie Evans 0. Totals: 16-49, 3-21, 67.

Stanislaus State (6-9, 3-6 CCAA) - Lizzy Alexander 14, Brittney Livingston 11, Caitlin Keding 8, Kyanna Davis 4, Zahria Hendrix 4, Angelica Baylon 3, Erika Larsen 3, Caprina Pipion 3, Letty Infante 2, Samantha Rudd 2, Aleseana Whitney 2. Totals: 15-49, 6-17, 56.

3 pt. goals: Stanislaus 6 (Alexander 3, Keding 2, Livingston), Monterey Bay 3 (Hardin, Smith, Tucker). Rebounds: Stanislaus 35 (Hendrix 6), Monterey Bay 33 (Keaton 14). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 33, Monterey Bay 19. Fouled Out: Alexander (Stan St), Hardin (MB).

Big 8 conference

SJ Delta 69, Modesto JC 59

SJ Delta

16

22

17

14

69

Modesto

9

17

12

21

59

SJ Delta (10-5, 3-0 Big 8) - Valicia Horne 15, Daisia Williams 12, Jolene Delaney 10, Mia Jones 9, Creonah Bryant 8, Paiton Demps 6, Donwanae Anthony 6, jaelee Anices 3. Totals: 27, 9-17, 69.

Modesto JC (7-6, 0-3 Big 8) - Povai Fesili 16, Akaysha Simpkins 10, Jennifer Pedretti 8, Miakaela Jimenez 6, Tia Patterson 5, Shealyn Craven 5, Dezmine Washington 4, Colleen Ibasco 3, Micaela Maaske 2. Totals: 23, 9-16, 59.

Halftime: SJ Delta 39, Modesto JC 26. 3 pt. goals: SJ Delta 6 (Williams 2, Demps 2, Jones, Anices), Modesto JC 4 (Fesili 2, Ibasco, Craven). Total Fouls: SJ Delta 15, Modesto JC 15. Fouled Out: Craven (MJC), Demps (SJD).

High School Girls

Souther League

Le Grand 61, Delhi 21

Le Grand

16

17

20

8

61

Delhi

3

2

10

6

21

Le Grand (4-7, 1-1 SL) - Alexa Ultreras 31, Lily Vazquez 10, Esmeralda Ceja 7, Naomi Bond 6, Sam Gonzalez 5, Paola Bedolla 2.

Delhi (1-10, 0-2 SL) - Sabrina 13, Ariana 4, Mariana 4.

3 pt. goals: Le Grand 1 (Ceja).

Golf

Local Clubs

Creekside Ladybugs

First Flight: 1. Marilyn McRitchie 76, 2. Elma Savage 82.

Second Flight: 1. Myrna Runyon 75, 2. Maria Arevalo 76.

Chip-in - Birdie: # 4 Maria Arevalo

Closest-to-the-Pin: # 8 Maria Arevalo

Dryden Women’s Club

Captain's Trophy

Results: 1. Pam Adams 68, 2. Doreen Gray 74, 3. Erlinda Martinez and Shirley Keyser 77.

Captain's Trophy: P. Adams

Chip-in: S. Keyser

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

2 Best Balls of the Foursome

First: Sally Oblauskii, Barb Craig, Michelle Schilber, Judy Lehr 102.

Second: Pat Briscoe, Lisa Cope, Lue O'Brien, Phyllis Sparkman 112.

Spring Creek CC Women's Results

First Flight - Low Gross: Patty Davis 91, First Low Net: Silver Lamb 76, Second Low Net: Jan Blasquez 77.

Second Flight - Low Gross: Mary Whitaker 103, First Low Net: Doreen Olmo 76, Second Low Net: Frannie Lay 78.

Soccer

High School Boys

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 4, Ceres 2

Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2, Jonathan Garcia, Agustin Gutierrez. Assists: Mauricio Perez. Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez Stucchi 3.

Ceres - No Stats Reported

JV: Central Valley 4, Ceres 0

