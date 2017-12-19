Tuesday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

Local
Basketball
College Women
Napa Tournament
Late Monday
Modesto JC 82, Fresno 75 (OT)
Modesto
16
14
17
20
15
—
82
Fresno
12
19
18
18
8
—
75
Modesto Junior College (6-3) – Akaysha Simpkins 20, Shealyn Craven 17, Dezmine Washington 15, Povai Fesili 10, Jennifer Pedretti 10, Mikaela Jimenez 5, Makayla Martin 3, Tia Patterson 2. Totals: (31, 13-24) 82.
Fresno City College (9-5) – VA Dranidaulo 17, Alli Ramelli 14, Mashaylee Giles 13, Chanae Hacket 10, Brenna Chavez 5, Tamarah Brewer 4, Holly Wood 4, Antoinette Agmata 4, Quannah Ryan 2, Natalia Velasquez 2. Totals: (27, 12-21) 75.
3-Pt. Goals – Fresno 9 (Dranidalo 5, Ramelli 3, Chavez), Modesto 7 (Craven 5, Jimenez, Martin). Total Fouls: Fresno 20, Modesto 19. Fouled Out: Simpkins (MJC), Giles (FCC), Hackett (FCC).
High School Girls
Patterson Tournament
From 12/14-12/16
Turlock 43, Downey 16
Turlock
14
14
12
3
—
43
Downey
2
12
0
2
—
16
Turlock (5-0) – Sarah Musselman 19, Hope Salsig 10, Jayden Williams 9, Sofia Andres 2, Jade Washington 2.
Downey (1-7) – Madison Price 8, Jackie Recio 2, Lily Wong 2, Sam Smedshammer 2, A. Van Diepen 2.
3-pointers – Turlock 4 (Musselman 3, Salsig).
Hughson 45, Downey 32
Downey
8
16
5
3
—
32
Hughson
7
10
16
12
—
45
Downey (1-8) – M. Price 8, L. Wong 8, J. Ruggieri-Vesey 7, K. Soppit 4, S. Smedshammer 2, A. Van Diepen 2, R. James 1.
Hughson (5-1) – Giana Martella 10, Julia Hudelson 10, Caleigh Martella 7, Kinsey Langley 7, Kali Gose 5, Esmeralda Ceja 3, Morgan Hicks 3.
3-Pt. Goals – Hughson 3 (Ceja, Gose, Langley).
Other Scores
Patterson Tournament
Downey 55, McNair 37
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Late Monday
Beyer 76, Downey 49
Beyer
23
26
21
6
—
76
Downey
19
3
15
12
—
49
Beyer (6-4, 1-0 MMC) – Kris Fore 19, Hayden Keller 16, Ben Polacic 10, McKay Bundy 9, Brandon Gray 7, James Tonge 4, Robert Walker 3, Isaac Quinteros 3, Don Fiscicaro 2, Jeron Glover 2, Tanner Schell 1, Isaiah Histo 0, Manny Mendoza 0. Totals: (21, 10-17) 76.
Downey (3-7, 0-1 MMC) – Malachi Butler 11, Kyle Correia 8, Jairol Harris-Rico 8, Miko Sablan 7, Matt Williams 6, Blake Taylor 4, Kade Nomof 3, Chris Raya 2, Anderson Grover 0, Ethan G. 0, Ethan Hernandez 0. Totals: (13, 10-21) 49.
3-pointers – Beyer 8 (Bundy 3, Keller 3, Polacic, Quinteros), Downey 4 (Correia, Nomof, Sablan, Williams). Total Fouls: Downey 19, Beyer 18. Fouled Out: None.
Bowling
McHenry Bowl
Leagues
Mixed Match Point: Gene Stamps 265, James Brodie 940, Juanita French 224, Lana Trantham 709. Monday Madness: Joseph Fried 267/693, Richard Gitmed 267, Julie Lynch 221/530. Del Rio: Rick Simi 237/707, Blanca Dunscomb 157/440. Monday Scratch: Brandon Worth 266, Raymond Waring 266, Barry Norton 874, Tina Cantaloube 171, Becca Johnson 652. Tuesday Triples: Ronald Swickard 279/714, Kelly Lebherz 243/634. Paramount: Jason Showalter 244, Richard Perez 679, Tess Waitzman 190/471.
Wed. Vets: Wing Pong 247, JohnSchamante 624, Lina Carlson 180/452. Midweek Madness: Ken Davidson 230/592, Bre Sandoval 222/575. Reno Mixed: Rick Lazaro 265/759, Karen French 224/621. Wed. Mixed Five’s: Bruce Cramer 257/666, Sharon Hahn 188, Steffani Lucas 520. Pioneer: Charmaigne Tyner 187/482. Fall Fest: David Costa 227, Josh McDermot 567, Kat Gonzales 169/437.
El Portal: Kelly Homen 188/537. Black Oak Classic: Brandon Bates 289, Jeff Warner 289, Freddy Irvin 945. Black Oak Ladies: Cindy James 191, Jamie Marksman 506. City Employess: Jeff Mills 278, Steven Heune 690, Tena Cozby 185/499. Federal: Sean Schafer 246/636. Suburban: Mario DeHaro 255, Gordon Divaian 709, Jacquelyn Mitchell 202, Debbie Fortino 522.
Friday Vets: George Burrows 267/669, Carol Riggs 172/490. Dairymen: Joe Smith 243/640, Alma Overweg 172/490. Special Olypmics: Eric Hawkins 199, Stacy Dent 139. Reno Bound: Chris Hackett 268, John Olvian 705, Mary Figures 263/736. Blind Bowlers: Jacob Gaddam 237, Katie Farren 145. Weekenders: Nick Kelly 286, James Spoonemore 705, Jamie Marksman 237/610.
Seniors
Friendly Villagers: Farrin Cummins 219/602, Anita Hay 181, Margaret Dodd 475. Young at Heart: Bob Selover 194, George Vieths 484, Helen Clouse 190/494. SIR: Jay Faughn 249/626. Classy Ladies: Janie Casucci 201/533. Cross Point: Terry McChensey 217, Bob Chapman 555, Angie Bosio 183, Janet Spooner 486. Prime Timers: Todd Risting 172/472, Charlotte Scott 167/457.
Yosemite Lanes
Day Leagues
Veterans: Lou Waller 255, Bill Click 243/639, Ieko Click 191, Pat Akins 172/474. Midway Scratch: Ray Gamble 225, Gordon Doham 216/581, Linda David 234, Camilla Delgado 224/608. Jalopy Seniors: Bob Webster 247, Gordon Dorham 230/575, Marcie Ingalls 201/491. Morning Belles: Vikki Latorre 200, April Doran 190/545. Golden Age: Jim Bass 255, Jim Ranson 232/661, Linda David 191/563. National Seniors: Cliff Marceau 237/642, Janie Casucci 228/551. Staikoff: Dan Errica 299/752.
Night Leagues
San Joaquin: Art Graeme 268/695, Bre Sandoval 211/564. Black Oak Classic Alex Bermudez 288, Will Garber 279/797, Jill Creamer 237, Mary Morales 236/659. Comet: Chris Hackett 279/718, Jim Taliaferro 279, Bonnie Garber 268/696. Town & Country: Gabe Machado 279, Ron Gilert 266/750. Guys & Gals: Kevin Bingham 268/778, Michelle Brasher 224, Randi Blomdahl 207/608. Telco: Charlie Garner 278/736.
CSA League
Mexican American: Carl Stanard 249/723, Bonnie Garber 258/713. Gallo Industrial: Ron Gilbert 290/783, Sharon Aronson 269/676. Road Runners: Eric Hawkins 192/368, Janeen Koch 117/218. Major: Rich Custer 300/774, Jill Creamer 233/625. Reno/Tahoe: Scott Eastman 257, Andre Smith 244/662, Cat Eastman 182/516. Sunday Jr./Adult: Joseph Fried 259, Jim Ranson 256/701, Natalie Hunter 204/544. Sunday Fun Mixers: Scott Eastman 298/746, Kelly Lewis 244/651.
Youth
Sunday Jr./Adult: Nickel Chambers 231, Carter Christensen 585, Vikki Walker 201/520.
Golf
Local Clubs
Del Rio 18 Hole Ladies Winners
First Flight - Low Gross: Gail Perez 88; Low Net: Charlotte Brewer 73; Second Net: Kathy Holmquist 74; Third Net: Jean Diehl 79.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Nan Winter 107; Low Net: Sun Ohn 80; Second Net: Annalynn Barton 81; Third Net: Melanie Griffith 86.
Closest-to-the-Pin: Katja Holmquist.
Muni Niners
First Flight: 1. Marilyn McRitchie 51-14-37.
Second Flight: 1. Carmen Ingols 52-20-32, 2. Tami Krauss 54-17-37.
Third Flight: 1. Barbara Baker 55-22-33.
Other Scores
Late Friday (12/15/17)
Del Rio Country Club: Bob Lemos, #2 Bluff, 133 yards, 6 iron.
