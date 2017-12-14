Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local results

LOCAL
Basketball
High school boys
Nonconference
Manteca 72, Foothill 40
Foothill
11
15
7
7
—
40
Manteca
19
19
24
10
—
72
Manteca (1-4) - Gino Campiotti 14, Josh Ruiz 7, Michael Ballard 9, Raymond Valdivia 1, Isaac Bill 1, Jordan Burciaga 7, Derek Range 4, Jorge Cedano 20, Matthew Ender 8, Dayvion Mayes 1.
Foothill-Sacramento (1-9) - Tyrel Morris 20, Jordan Green 3, Hakeem Denley 2, Traivion Drummer 2, Anthony James 5, Nate Hubbard 3, TJ Pesefea 7, Rashaun Gallow 1.
Nonconference/late Wednesday
Kimball 78, Enochs 67
Enochs
19
15
16
17
—
67
Kimball
19
18
15
26
—
78
Kimball (4-4) – Kainoa Ballungay 18, Matthew Oli 14, John Harris 11, Drew Reddick 9, Ryan Ziller 8, Rashid Potter 7, William Pojim 6, Brandon. Gee 2, Imran Madison 1, Cody Collins 0, Derek Eubanks 0, Jaden Rome 0, Johnny Tran 0, Sam Zuniga 0. Totals: (20, 15-28) 78.
Enochs (3-4) – Wesley Williams-Burgh 29, Nephrey Donasco 13, Chanpreet Sangha 8, Caleb Whorton 5, Khalil Smith 4, Inderbir Gill 3, Dylan Lahti 2, Andrew Munoz 2, Noel Gomez 1, Cameron Crandall 0, Travis Ramos 0. Totals: (22, 16-26) 67.
3-Pt. Goals: Kimball 7 (Ziller 2), Enochs 2 (Donasco, Williams-Burgh). Team Fouls: Enochs 31, Kimball 23. Fouled out: Eubanks (K), Gomez (E), Munoz (E), Whorton (E) and Williams-Burgh (E).
High school girls
Nonconference
Waterford 56, Johansen 42
Johansen
11
3
10
18
—
42
Waterford
14
13
18
11
—
56
Waterford (11-1) – Alyssa Silva 22, Taylor Brewer 15, Alyssa Donaldson 5, Leslie Viera 5, Rebekah Shepherd 4, Karina Lupercio 2, Kylie Miller, 2. Madi Van Mater 1.
Johansen (1-5) – Kadeka 18, Jackie 11, Rosee 6, Samantha 5, Waterford Own Goal 2.
3-Pt Goals: Waterford 6 (Silva 3, Brewer 2, Viera) Johansen: 4 (Jackie 2, Kadeka, Rosee). Team Fouls: Johansen 16, Waterford 15. Fouled Out: Shepherd (W) .
East Union 60, Central Valley 17
C. Valley
2
6
7
2
—
17
East Union
16
11
19
14
—
60
East Union (2-4) - Julia Vezaldenos 18, Donja Payne 9, Hailey Gosney 7, Nina Murphy 7, Moriah James 6, Leilani Menor 6, Kayla Montoya 4, Vonika Pok 2, Stephanie Mata 1. Totals: (25, 6-8) 60.
Central Valley (1-6) - Nina Knight 7, Chetna Kumar 6, Rosie Duarte 2, Sunaina Dhillon 2. Totals: (7, 0-0) 17.
3-Pt Goals: East Union 4 (Vezaldenos 2, Murphy, Gosney), Central Valley 1 (Knight). Team Fouls: Central Valley 11, East Union 3. Fouled Out: None.
JV: East Union won. Frosh: East Union won.
Golf
Local clubs
Dryden Women’s Golf Club
O.N.E.S.
Results - 1. Erlinda Martinez 34, 2. Doreen Gray 36.5, 3. Cindy Klevmyer and Gayle Denkenson 38.
Chip-in: Susie Williams
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Par Point Teams - 9 Holes
Team Results
First: Vicki Dallas, Barbara Craig, Judi O'Connell, Sheila Mihelich - 80.
Second: Linda Haley, Donna Uhler, Sandi Dempster, Pat Miller - 72.
Third: Bonnie Booker, Claudia Matthys, Tracy Davis, Marlene Brown - 70.
Fourth: Linda Oehrlein, Paulette Aldrich, Diane Pohl, Michelle Schilber - 68.
