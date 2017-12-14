Sports

Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local results

December 14, 2017 08:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOCAL

Basketball

High school boys

Nonconference

Manteca 72, Foothill 40

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Foothill

11

15

7

7

40

Manteca

19

19

24

10

72

Manteca (1-4) - Gino Campiotti 14, Josh Ruiz 7, Michael Ballard 9, Raymond Valdivia 1, Isaac Bill 1, Jordan Burciaga 7, Derek Range 4, Jorge Cedano 20, Matthew Ender 8, Dayvion Mayes 1.

Foothill-Sacramento (1-9) - Tyrel Morris 20, Jordan Green 3, Hakeem Denley 2, Traivion Drummer 2, Anthony James 5, Nate Hubbard 3, TJ Pesefea 7, Rashaun Gallow 1.

Nonconference/late Wednesday

Kimball 78, Enochs 67

Enochs

19

15

16

17

67

Kimball

19

18

15

26

78

Kimball (4-4) – Kainoa Ballungay 18, Matthew Oli 14, John Harris 11, Drew Reddick 9, Ryan Ziller 8, Rashid Potter 7, William Pojim 6, Brandon. Gee 2, Imran Madison 1, Cody Collins 0, Derek Eubanks 0, Jaden Rome 0, Johnny Tran 0, Sam Zuniga 0. Totals: (20, 15-28) 78.

Enochs (3-4) – Wesley Williams-Burgh 29, Nephrey Donasco 13, Chanpreet Sangha 8, Caleb Whorton 5, Khalil Smith 4, Inderbir Gill 3, Dylan Lahti 2, Andrew Munoz 2, Noel Gomez 1, Cameron Crandall 0, Travis Ramos 0. Totals: (22, 16-26) 67.

3-Pt. Goals: Kimball 7 (Ziller 2), Enochs 2 (Donasco, Williams-Burgh). Team Fouls: Enochs 31, Kimball 23. Fouled out: Eubanks (K), Gomez (E), Munoz (E), Whorton (E) and Williams-Burgh (E).

High school girls

Nonconference

Waterford 56, Johansen 42

Johansen

11

3

10

18

42

Waterford

14

13

18

11

56

Waterford (11-1) – Alyssa Silva 22, Taylor Brewer 15, Alyssa Donaldson 5, Leslie Viera 5, Rebekah Shepherd 4, Karina Lupercio 2, Kylie Miller, 2. Madi Van Mater 1.

Johansen (1-5) – Kadeka 18, Jackie 11, Rosee 6, Samantha 5, Waterford Own Goal 2.

3-Pt Goals: Waterford 6 (Silva 3, Brewer 2, Viera) Johansen: 4 (Jackie 2, Kadeka, Rosee). Team Fouls: Johansen 16, Waterford 15. Fouled Out: Shepherd (W) .

East Union 60, Central Valley 17

C. Valley

2

6

7

2

17

East Union

16

11

19

14

60

East Union (2-4) - Julia Vezaldenos 18, Donja Payne 9, Hailey Gosney 7, Nina Murphy 7, Moriah James 6, Leilani Menor 6, Kayla Montoya 4, Vonika Pok 2, Stephanie Mata 1. Totals: (25, 6-8) 60.

Central Valley (1-6) - Nina Knight 7, Chetna Kumar 6, Rosie Duarte 2, Sunaina Dhillon 2. Totals: (7, 0-0) 17.

3-Pt Goals: East Union 4 (Vezaldenos 2, Murphy, Gosney), Central Valley 1 (Knight). Team Fouls: Central Valley 11, East Union 3. Fouled Out: None.

JV: East Union won. Frosh: East Union won.

Golf

Local clubs

Dryden Women’s Golf Club

O.N.E.S.

Results - 1. Erlinda Martinez 34, 2. Doreen Gray 36.5, 3. Cindy Klevmyer and Gayle Denkenson 38.

Chip-in: Susie Williams

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

Par Point Teams - 9 Holes

Team Results

First: Vicki Dallas, Barbara Craig, Judi O'Connell, Sheila Mihelich - 80.

Second: Linda Haley, Donna Uhler, Sandi Dempster, Pat Miller - 72.

Third: Bonnie Booker, Claudia Matthys, Tracy Davis, Marlene Brown - 70.

Fourth: Linda Oehrlein, Paulette Aldrich, Diane Pohl, Michelle Schilber - 68.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

    Strathmore outlasted Hilmar 53-52 by going for two in double overtime in the 6AA NorCal Play-in Game on Friday night in Hilmar.

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar 3:23

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 12:35

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights 4:43

Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights

View More Video