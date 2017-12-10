Cologne wastes 3-goal lead to lose 4-3 to Freiburg

Austrian coach Peter Stoeger talks to the media at a press conference of Borussia Dortmund, where he is presented as the new head coach of the Bundesliga soccer club in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Borussia Dortmund displaced Dutch head coach Peter Bosz Saturday after a defeat against Werder Bremen. Stoeger was dismissed as head coach of FC Cologne earlier this month. Martin Meissner AP Photo