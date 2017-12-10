Austrian coach Peter Stoeger talks to the media at a press conference of Borussia Dortmund, where he is presented as the new head coach of the Bundesliga soccer club in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Borussia Dortmund displaced Dutch head coach Peter Bosz Saturday after a defeat against Werder Bremen. Stoeger was dismissed as head coach of FC Cologne earlier this month.
Austrian coach Peter Stoeger talks to the media at a press conference of Borussia Dortmund, where he is presented as the new head coach of the Bundesliga soccer club in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Borussia Dortmund displaced Dutch head coach Peter Bosz Saturday after a defeat against Werder Bremen. Stoeger was dismissed as head coach of FC Cologne earlier this month. Martin Meissner AP Photo
Austrian coach Peter Stoeger talks to the media at a press conference of Borussia Dortmund, where he is presented as the new head coach of the Bundesliga soccer club in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Borussia Dortmund displaced Dutch head coach Peter Bosz Saturday after a defeat against Werder Bremen. Stoeger was dismissed as head coach of FC Cologne earlier this month. Martin Meissner AP Photo

Sports

Cologne wastes 3-goal lead to lose 4-3 to Freiburg

By CIARAN FAHEY Associated Press

December 10, 2017 07:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

Nils Petersen scored two late penalties — one in the 90th minute and another in injury time — as Freiburg came from three goals down to beat Cologne 4-3 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Petersen started his team's comeback in the first half and his hat trick denied Cologne what would have been its first league win of the season at the 15th attempt, one week after the club fired Peter Stoeger as coach.

Stoeger was presented by Borussia Dortmund as its new coach earlier Sunday, after Dortmund responded to its league slump by firing Peter Bosz.

Kickoff in Cologne was delayed by a half-hour due to a snowstorm that continued as the game got underway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hosts Cologne raced into a three-goal lead inside the first 30 minutes. Lukas Kluenter opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Sehrou Guirassy added a second from the penalty spot before United States midfielder Caleb Stanko's own-goal.

In a 30-minute span, Cologne had scored half as many goals as it had in the previous 14 league games.

But Petersen pulled one back with a fine volley in the 39th, and Janik Haberer ensured a nervy finale when he scored for Freiburg midway through the second half after a period of prolonged pressure from the visitors.

Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn prevented an equalizer before his overwhelmed side gave away two penalties. Petersen converted them both to complete an unlikely comeback.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

    Strathmore outlasted Hilmar 53-52 by going for two in double overtime in the 6AA NorCal Play-in Game on Friday night in Hilmar.

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar 3:23

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 12:35

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights 4:43

Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights

View More Video