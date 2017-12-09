Sports

December 9, 2017 10:20 PM

Saturday’s Modesto area college and high schools results

LOCAL

Basketball

College Men

CCAA

Stanislaus 67, Sonoma 57

Stanislaus State (8-2, 5-2 CCAA) – Kyle Gouveia 20, Andy. Cleaves 9, Vida Faniel 9, Ty Davis 7, Caleb Baskett 6, Mat Bradshaw 6, Xavier Francois 6, Kaelen Mitchell 3, Richard Medina 1, Rolaun Dunham 0, Jaelen Ragsdale 0. Totals: (20, 23-29) 57.

Sonoma State (3-6, 1-4 CCAA) – Jackson Gion 11, Armani Nicolis 10, Jordan Fleck 8, Naaman Hightower 8, Brandon Tillis 7, Isaac Davidson 6, Lewayne Grant 3, Jordan Hickman 2, Davion Mize 2, Eric Nielsen 0, Mason Phillips 0. Totals: (16, 18-19) 57.

Halftime: Sonoma 34, Stanislaus 30. 3 pt. goals: Sonoma 7 (Gion 3), Stanislaus 4 (Bradshaw 2). Rebounds: Sonoma 30 (Gion 8), Stanislaus 28 (Cleaves 4, Francois 4, Gouveia 4). Assists: Stanislaus 15 (Baskett 4), Sonoma 12 (Fleck 3). Blocks: Stanislaus 1 (Davis), Sonoma 0. Steals: Stanislaus 9 (Cleaves 3), Sonoma 3 (Davidson, Fleck, Tillis). Total Fouls: Sonoma 22, Stanislaus 16. Fouled Out: None.

80th Annual MJC Tournament

Championship Game

Mendocino 75, Cuesta 71

Mendocino (8-1) - Jamarlin Jackson 31, Deshaunte Woods 13, Nate Hale 11, Lawrence Bryson 9, Diegoe Ryes 8, Jared Strate 3. Totals: (26, 12-17) 75.

Cuesta (5-7) - Noah Saunders 15, Jorge Bueno 13, Iker Cruz 13, Josh Wilson-Murry 7, Rodrigo Marjarin 3, Nic Gabsch 2, Finn Whetstone 2. Totals: (25, 10-15) 71.

Halftime: Mendocino 36, Cuesta 22. 3 pt. goals: Mendocino 11 (Jackson 3, Woods 3, Hale 3), Cuesta 11 (Gonzalez 4). Total Fouls: Cuesta 17, Mendocino 16. Fouled out: None.

3rd Place Game

Modesto JC 86, Copper Mountain 81

Modesto JC (7-4) - Donte Walker 15, Jemell King 15, Jaron Dickson 14, Rigo Gutierrez 14, Ryan Donnelly 11, Nick Obazuaye 8, Jake Polack 6, Esteban Martin 3. Totals: (28, 16-19) 86.

Copper Mountain (12-4) - Ronald Bell 31, Murshid Randle 18, Isaiah Blackmon 9, Jailen Moore 9, Tre'von Bentley 6, Rosemond Alexis 5, Jaleel Simmons 4, Hyking Brisbon 4, Dominique Anderson 3, Steven Menease 2. Totals: (31, 10-17) 81.

Halftime: Modesto JC 43, Copper Mountain 42. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 14 (Gutierrez 4), Copper Mountain 9 (Blackmon 3, Moore 3). Total Fouls: Copper Mountain 19, Modesto JC 17. Fouled out: None.

5th Place Game

Fresno City 84, Ohlone 72

Fresno City (8-3) - David Rico 18, Fred Lavender 12, Georgie Dancer 11, Drew Cobb 9, Tommy Nuno 8, Jess Spivey 6, Carl Sunder 5, Isaiah Flynn 4, Jonah Brown 4, Zach Savage 4, Sumeer Gill 3. Totals: (28, 17-22) 84.

Ohlone (7-6) - Devonte Butler 31, Bryce Thompson 12, Vinnie Safin 9, Cameron Bradley 9, Kai Winterling 6, Mitchell McKenna 3, Lachie Hunter 2. Totals: (24, 12-14) 72.

Halftime: Fresno City 34, Ohlone 30. 3 pt. goals: Ohlone 12 (Butler 4), Fresno City 11 (Rico 6). Total Fouls: Fresno City 19, Ohlone 20. Fouled out: Nuno (F).

Consolation Championship

Yuba 77, Sacramento City 64

Yuba (7-4) - Jayshon Lewis 14, Brandon Ruaro 14, Clayton Sultultz 12, Josh Dhatt 10, Elishja Duplechan 7, Isaiah Bates 7, Jeryn Lucas 5, Donald Jackson 4, Stevie James 2, Thomas Austerfjord 2. Totals: (29, 11-20) 77.

Sacramento City (8-5) - Gabe Serna 18, Troy Owens 15, Ryan Reed 9, Kyle Williams 9, Jhalen Lumpkins 4, Terry Moody 4, Reeshahr Crawford 3, Michael Kirkland 2. Totals: (24, 10-12) 64.

Halftime: Yuba 43, Sacramento City 33. 3 pt. goals: Yuba 8 (Ruaro 4), Sacramento City 6 (Serna 4). Total Fouls: Yuba 15, Sacramento City 14. Fouled out: None.

High School Boys

Godinez Tournament

7th Place

Ceres 46, Davis 41

Ceres

12

11

11

12

46

Davis

10

19

7

5

41

Ceres (4-0) – Oneal 7, Sandu 15, Durrossett 6, Perretti 2, Murray 6, Hughes 10.

Davis (2-4) – Williams 10, Gunn 5, Williams 7, Henrie 11, Shaw 1, Guptill7.

Late Friday

Turlock 76, East Union 37

E. Union

7

6

13

11

37

Turlock

19

12

26

12

76

Turlock (4-0) – Bains 13, Tilby 2, Patterson 7, Walker 5, Espinoza 8, Sherwood 16, Lott 2, Norquist 8, Johnson 4, Boone 2.

East Union (2-4) – Espinosa 8, Greenlee 19, Silva 5, Cline 2, Munguia 2, Gakhal 1.

Pitman 67, Golden Valley 47

G. Valley

5

20

7

15

47

Pitman

12

24

19

12

67

Pitman (6-1) – Frank 17, Stanton 7, D. Anderson 4, M. Anderson 13, Williams 21, Van Waaden 5.

Golden Valley (4-2) – Martinez 11, Livesay 4, Daniel 5, Nole 6, Allen 18, Tangeran 3.

Stonebarger Tournament

Consulation Game

Kimball 61, Enochs 58

Enochs

11

18

16

13

58

Kimball

11

17

15

18

61

Kimball (3-3) – Kainoa Ballungay 14, Matthew Oli 12, Drew Reddick 12, Rashid Potter 9, John Harris 6, Imran Madison 4, Derek Eubanks 2, Sam Zuniga 2, Jaden Rome 0. Totals: (19, 8-43) 71.

Enochs (3-4) – Chanpreet Sangha 25, Wesley Williams-Burse 20, Noel Gomez 4, Harris 4, Andrew Munoz 3, Caleb Whorton 2, Cameron Crandall 0, Dylan Lahti 0, Anthony Shamoun 0. Totals: (20, 9-26) 58.

3-pointers: Kimball 5 (Potter 2, Madison, Oli, Reddick), Enochs 3 (Sangha 3). Total Fouls: Kimball 20, Enochs 16. Fouled Out: Ballungay (K)

College Women

CCAA/Late Saturday

Sonoma 69, Stanislaus 57

Stan St

10

12

12

23

57

Sonoma

14

17

15

23

69

Sonoma State (3-4, 1-3 CCAA) – Ugochi Anudokem 23, Carly Gill 12, Sam Erisman 11, Jessica Mitz 9, Kim Savio 5, Joice Beda 4, Madison Burroughs 3, Taylor Todd 2, Jerrica Crosby 0. Totals: (22, 23-28) 69.

Stanislaus State (5-5, 2-4 CCAA) – Kyanna Davis 11, Caprina Pipion 11, Brittney Livingston 9, Lizzy Alexander 7, Erika Larsen 7, Zahria Hendrix 6, Cameo Warren 4, Letty Infante 2, Kyra Brady 0, Caitlin Keding 0, Samantha Rudd 0, Aleseana Whitney 0. Totals: (19, 17-24) 57.

3 pt. goals: Stanislaus 2 (Alexander, Hendrix), Sonoma 2 (Mitz, Savio). Rebounds: Sonoma 42 (Anudokem 14), Stanislaus 31 (Larsen 7). Assists: Sonoma 20 (Burroughs 7), Stanislaus 6 (Alexander 2, Davis 2). Blocks: Sonoma 4 (Anudokem 3), Stanislaus 2 (Hendrix, Larsen). Steals: Stanislaus 8 (Davis 5), Sonoma 3 (Beda, Gill, Mitz). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 27, Sonoma 22. Fouled Out: Hendrix (Stanislaus).

High School Girls

Big Valley Holiday Classic

Big Valley 35, Modesto 26

BVC

11

7

9

8

35

Modesto

7

5

6

6

26

Big Valley Christian (5-2) – Miedema 13, Camoirano 16, Raingruber 6. Totals: (12, 11-26) 35.

Modesto (1-4) – Gusman 4, Ambriz 2, Waraich 5, Pedretti 10, Zemaryalai 1, Kidd 4. Totals: (8, 6-14) 26.

3-pointers: Modesto 2 (Pedretti, Waraich). Fouled Out: Waraich (MHS).

Soccer

High School Boys

East Union Tournament

McClatchy 1, Central Valley 1

(PKs: McClatchy 4, Central Valley 2)

Central Valley - Goals: Isaac Juarez, Victor Torres, Jonathan Garcia. Assists: Hector Hernandez. Goalie-Saves: Mauricio Perez 4.

McClatchy - No Stats Reported.

Central Valley 2, East Union 1

Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2. Assists: Isaac Juarez, Victor Torres. Goalie-Saves: Mauricio Perez 5.

East Union - No Stats Reported.

Jv Group-D

Central Valley 1, Folsom 0

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'We deserve peace too', mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system 3:03

"We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system

Pause
Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:29

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Fire hits Mexican market in Modesto 1:24

Fire hits Mexican market in Modesto

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:04

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

Fresno Bee carrier and wife killed in alleged DUI crash 0:43

Fresno Bee carrier and wife killed in alleged DUI crash

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Thanksgiving shopping at Modesto Toys R Us 0:47

Thanksgiving shopping at Modesto Toys R Us

  • Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

    Strathmore outlasted Hilmar 53-52 by going for two in double overtime in the 6AA NorCal Play-in Game on Friday night in Hilmar.

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

View more video

Sports