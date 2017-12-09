Saturday’s Modesto area college and high schools results

3:03 "We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system Pause

1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

1:29 Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

1:24 Fire hits Mexican market in Modesto

1:04 What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

0:43 Fresno Bee carrier and wife killed in alleged DUI crash

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?