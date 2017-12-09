Saturday’s Modesto area college and high schools results

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
CCAA
Stanislaus 67, Sonoma 57
Stanislaus State (8-2, 5-2 CCAA) – Kyle Gouveia 20, Andy. Cleaves 9, Vida Faniel 9, Ty Davis 7, Caleb Baskett 6, Mat Bradshaw 6, Xavier Francois 6, Kaelen Mitchell 3, Richard Medina 1, Rolaun Dunham 0, Jaelen Ragsdale 0. Totals: (20, 23-29) 57.
Sonoma State (3-6, 1-4 CCAA) – Jackson Gion 11, Armani Nicolis 10, Jordan Fleck 8, Naaman Hightower 8, Brandon Tillis 7, Isaac Davidson 6, Lewayne Grant 3, Jordan Hickman 2, Davion Mize 2, Eric Nielsen 0, Mason Phillips 0. Totals: (16, 18-19) 57.
Halftime: Sonoma 34, Stanislaus 30. 3 pt. goals: Sonoma 7 (Gion 3), Stanislaus 4 (Bradshaw 2). Rebounds: Sonoma 30 (Gion 8), Stanislaus 28 (Cleaves 4, Francois 4, Gouveia 4). Assists: Stanislaus 15 (Baskett 4), Sonoma 12 (Fleck 3). Blocks: Stanislaus 1 (Davis), Sonoma 0. Steals: Stanislaus 9 (Cleaves 3), Sonoma 3 (Davidson, Fleck, Tillis). Total Fouls: Sonoma 22, Stanislaus 16. Fouled Out: None.
80th Annual MJC Tournament
Championship Game
Mendocino 75, Cuesta 71
Mendocino (8-1) - Jamarlin Jackson 31, Deshaunte Woods 13, Nate Hale 11, Lawrence Bryson 9, Diegoe Ryes 8, Jared Strate 3. Totals: (26, 12-17) 75.
Cuesta (5-7) - Noah Saunders 15, Jorge Bueno 13, Iker Cruz 13, Josh Wilson-Murry 7, Rodrigo Marjarin 3, Nic Gabsch 2, Finn Whetstone 2. Totals: (25, 10-15) 71.
Halftime: Mendocino 36, Cuesta 22. 3 pt. goals: Mendocino 11 (Jackson 3, Woods 3, Hale 3), Cuesta 11 (Gonzalez 4). Total Fouls: Cuesta 17, Mendocino 16. Fouled out: None.
3rd Place Game
Modesto JC 86, Copper Mountain 81
Modesto JC (7-4) - Donte Walker 15, Jemell King 15, Jaron Dickson 14, Rigo Gutierrez 14, Ryan Donnelly 11, Nick Obazuaye 8, Jake Polack 6, Esteban Martin 3. Totals: (28, 16-19) 86.
Copper Mountain (12-4) - Ronald Bell 31, Murshid Randle 18, Isaiah Blackmon 9, Jailen Moore 9, Tre'von Bentley 6, Rosemond Alexis 5, Jaleel Simmons 4, Hyking Brisbon 4, Dominique Anderson 3, Steven Menease 2. Totals: (31, 10-17) 81.
Halftime: Modesto JC 43, Copper Mountain 42. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 14 (Gutierrez 4), Copper Mountain 9 (Blackmon 3, Moore 3). Total Fouls: Copper Mountain 19, Modesto JC 17. Fouled out: None.
5th Place Game
Fresno City 84, Ohlone 72
Fresno City (8-3) - David Rico 18, Fred Lavender 12, Georgie Dancer 11, Drew Cobb 9, Tommy Nuno 8, Jess Spivey 6, Carl Sunder 5, Isaiah Flynn 4, Jonah Brown 4, Zach Savage 4, Sumeer Gill 3. Totals: (28, 17-22) 84.
Ohlone (7-6) - Devonte Butler 31, Bryce Thompson 12, Vinnie Safin 9, Cameron Bradley 9, Kai Winterling 6, Mitchell McKenna 3, Lachie Hunter 2. Totals: (24, 12-14) 72.
Halftime: Fresno City 34, Ohlone 30. 3 pt. goals: Ohlone 12 (Butler 4), Fresno City 11 (Rico 6). Total Fouls: Fresno City 19, Ohlone 20. Fouled out: Nuno (F).
Consolation Championship
Yuba 77, Sacramento City 64
Yuba (7-4) - Jayshon Lewis 14, Brandon Ruaro 14, Clayton Sultultz 12, Josh Dhatt 10, Elishja Duplechan 7, Isaiah Bates 7, Jeryn Lucas 5, Donald Jackson 4, Stevie James 2, Thomas Austerfjord 2. Totals: (29, 11-20) 77.
Sacramento City (8-5) - Gabe Serna 18, Troy Owens 15, Ryan Reed 9, Kyle Williams 9, Jhalen Lumpkins 4, Terry Moody 4, Reeshahr Crawford 3, Michael Kirkland 2. Totals: (24, 10-12) 64.
Halftime: Yuba 43, Sacramento City 33. 3 pt. goals: Yuba 8 (Ruaro 4), Sacramento City 6 (Serna 4). Total Fouls: Yuba 15, Sacramento City 14. Fouled out: None.
High School Boys
Godinez Tournament
7th Place
Ceres 46, Davis 41
Ceres
12
11
11
12
—
46
Davis
10
19
7
5
—
41
Ceres (4-0) – Oneal 7, Sandu 15, Durrossett 6, Perretti 2, Murray 6, Hughes 10.
Davis (2-4) – Williams 10, Gunn 5, Williams 7, Henrie 11, Shaw 1, Guptill7.
Late Friday
Turlock 76, East Union 37
E. Union
7
6
13
11
—
37
Turlock
19
12
26
12
—
76
Turlock (4-0) – Bains 13, Tilby 2, Patterson 7, Walker 5, Espinoza 8, Sherwood 16, Lott 2, Norquist 8, Johnson 4, Boone 2.
East Union (2-4) – Espinosa 8, Greenlee 19, Silva 5, Cline 2, Munguia 2, Gakhal 1.
Pitman 67, Golden Valley 47
G. Valley
5
20
7
15
—
47
Pitman
12
24
19
12
—
67
Pitman (6-1) – Frank 17, Stanton 7, D. Anderson 4, M. Anderson 13, Williams 21, Van Waaden 5.
Golden Valley (4-2) – Martinez 11, Livesay 4, Daniel 5, Nole 6, Allen 18, Tangeran 3.
Stonebarger Tournament
Consulation Game
Kimball 61, Enochs 58
Enochs
11
18
16
13
—
58
Kimball
11
17
15
18
—
61
Kimball (3-3) – Kainoa Ballungay 14, Matthew Oli 12, Drew Reddick 12, Rashid Potter 9, John Harris 6, Imran Madison 4, Derek Eubanks 2, Sam Zuniga 2, Jaden Rome 0. Totals: (19, 8-43) 71.
Enochs (3-4) – Chanpreet Sangha 25, Wesley Williams-Burse 20, Noel Gomez 4, Harris 4, Andrew Munoz 3, Caleb Whorton 2, Cameron Crandall 0, Dylan Lahti 0, Anthony Shamoun 0. Totals: (20, 9-26) 58.
3-pointers: Kimball 5 (Potter 2, Madison, Oli, Reddick), Enochs 3 (Sangha 3). Total Fouls: Kimball 20, Enochs 16. Fouled Out: Ballungay (K)
College Women
CCAA/Late Saturday
Sonoma 69, Stanislaus 57
Stan St
10
12
12
23
—
57
Sonoma
14
17
15
23
—
69
Sonoma State (3-4, 1-3 CCAA) – Ugochi Anudokem 23, Carly Gill 12, Sam Erisman 11, Jessica Mitz 9, Kim Savio 5, Joice Beda 4, Madison Burroughs 3, Taylor Todd 2, Jerrica Crosby 0. Totals: (22, 23-28) 69.
Stanislaus State (5-5, 2-4 CCAA) – Kyanna Davis 11, Caprina Pipion 11, Brittney Livingston 9, Lizzy Alexander 7, Erika Larsen 7, Zahria Hendrix 6, Cameo Warren 4, Letty Infante 2, Kyra Brady 0, Caitlin Keding 0, Samantha Rudd 0, Aleseana Whitney 0. Totals: (19, 17-24) 57.
3 pt. goals: Stanislaus 2 (Alexander, Hendrix), Sonoma 2 (Mitz, Savio). Rebounds: Sonoma 42 (Anudokem 14), Stanislaus 31 (Larsen 7). Assists: Sonoma 20 (Burroughs 7), Stanislaus 6 (Alexander 2, Davis 2). Blocks: Sonoma 4 (Anudokem 3), Stanislaus 2 (Hendrix, Larsen). Steals: Stanislaus 8 (Davis 5), Sonoma 3 (Beda, Gill, Mitz). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 27, Sonoma 22. Fouled Out: Hendrix (Stanislaus).
High School Girls
Big Valley Holiday Classic
Big Valley 35, Modesto 26
BVC
11
7
9
8
—
35
Modesto
7
5
6
6
—
26
Big Valley Christian (5-2) – Miedema 13, Camoirano 16, Raingruber 6. Totals: (12, 11-26) 35.
Modesto (1-4) – Gusman 4, Ambriz 2, Waraich 5, Pedretti 10, Zemaryalai 1, Kidd 4. Totals: (8, 6-14) 26.
3-pointers: Modesto 2 (Pedretti, Waraich). Fouled Out: Waraich (MHS).
Soccer
High School Boys
East Union Tournament
McClatchy 1, Central Valley 1
(PKs: McClatchy 4, Central Valley 2)
Central Valley - Goals: Isaac Juarez, Victor Torres, Jonathan Garcia. Assists: Hector Hernandez. Goalie-Saves: Mauricio Perez 4.
McClatchy - No Stats Reported.
Central Valley 2, East Union 1
Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2. Assists: Isaac Juarez, Victor Torres. Goalie-Saves: Mauricio Perez 5.
East Union - No Stats Reported.
Jv Group-D
Central Valley 1, Folsom 0
Comments