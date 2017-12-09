Portland State hits final 16 FGs, beats Santa Clara 87-84

Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Deontae North scored 25 of his career-high-tying 30 points in the second half and Portland State ended the game with 16 consecutive field goals to rally past Santa Clara 87-84 on Saturday night.

Holland Woods added a career-high 26 points for the Vikings (8-2), who erased a 17-point, second-half deficit to win their fourth straight. Portland State trailed 56-39 with 14 minutes to go and didn't miss another shot from field, finishing the second half 20 of 24 (83.3 percent).

But Santa Clara (3-6) held back Portland State's rally with its own hot shooting, making 12 of 17 from the field during the same stretch. Portland State didn't take the lead until Michael Mayhew's 3-pointer made it 83-82 with 56 seconds left. It was Portland State's first lead since 4-3.

North added a pair of free throws for a three-point lead, Matt Hauser closed it back to one for the Broncos and Portland State capped it with Brandon Hollins' pair of free throws after surviving a pair of Santa Clara misses in the final seconds.

Hollins added 12 points for Portland State and Mayhew finished with eight.

KJ Feagin had 24 points, Hauser scored 22, Henry Caruso 16 and Josip Vrankic 12 with 14 rebounds for the Broncos.

