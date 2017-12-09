Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo holds up one of his five Golden Ball trophy prior the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo holds up one of his five Golden Ball trophy prior the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Francisco Seco AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo holds up one of his five Golden Ball trophy prior the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Francisco Seco AP Photo

Sports

Ronaldo celebrates Ballon d'Or with 2 goals in Madrid rout

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

December 09, 2017 09:37 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BARCELONA, Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his fifth Ballon d'Or award by scoring twice to lead Real Madrid's 5-0 rout of Sevilla in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Ronaldo presented his trophy for the best player in football to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd before kickoff. He received the honor on Thursday in Paris, his fifth trophy equaling Barcelona rival Lionel Messi.

After soaking up the ovation from his fans, the Portugal star went on to have his best performance in the league this season. His brace earned him another loud round of applause when he was substituted late.

Madrid moved into third place, five points behind leader Barcelona, which visits Villarreal on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sevilla entered the game tied on points with a Madrid side that was without first-choice defenders Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal and midfielder Casemiro, who were all suspended for one match, and injured center back Raphael Varane.

But with Ronaldo and the forwards on song, Zinedine Zidane's bunch decided the match with five goals before halftime.

"We were missing important players, but we all stepped up. We played very comfortably," said Nacho Fernandez, who scored Madrid's opener. "We are happy for Ronaldo. He presented his fifth Ballon d'Or today and I hope he wins many more. Playing like he did today he surely will."

Madrid will take a break from La Liga and travel to the United Arab Emirates to dispute the Club World Cup as the Champions League winner.

Sevilla's nightmare started in the third minute when Simon Kjaer failed to clear a corner kick. Instead, the ball hit teammate Luis Muriel in the shoulder and bounced toward the goal, where Fernandez only had to finish it off.

After a brief spell when Sevilla tried to respond, a silky smooth pass by Marco Asensio met Ronaldo on his run past left back Lionel Carole. Ronaldo put the ball past goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Sevilla never recovered, and a handball by Jesus Navas to block Marcelo's pass in the area sent Ronaldo to the penalty spot. Rico anticipated the direction, but Ronaldo's powerful shot bounced off his gloves and body before finding the net.

The goals were only Ronaldo's third and fourth through 11 league games. That low tally contrasts with his performances in the Champions League, where he became the first player to score in all six group matches this season.

Up 3-0, Madrid poured forward and after Rico saved strikes by Luka Modric and Ronaldo he could not deny Toni Kroos when he worked a one-two passing combination on the break with Lucas Vazquez.

Teenager Achraf Hakimi rounded off the demolition when the right back scored his first career goal with a classy finish to beat Rico after Karim Benzema set him up on the break.

Sevilla defender Gabriel Mercado apologized to supporters for what he agreed was its worst outing of the season.

"We ask our fans to forgive us," Mercado said. "We need to be very self-critical to correct what went wrong."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

    Strathmore outlasted Hilmar 53-52 by going for two in double overtime in the 6AA NorCal Play-in Game on Friday night in Hilmar.

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar 3:23

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 12:35

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights 4:43

Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights

View More Video