Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

Stanislaus (7-2, 4-2 CCAA) – Andy Cleaves 16, Vida Faniel 16, Kyle Gouveia 9, Caleb Baskett 8, Mat Bradshaw 7, Xavier Francois 6, Ty Davis 5, Rolaun Dunham 0, Richard Medina 0, Kaelen Mitchell 0, Jaelen Ragsdale 0. Totals: (22, 16-28) 67.
Humboldt St. (3-7, 0-5 CCAA) – Kameron Curl 16, Tyras Rattler Jr. 12, Justin Everett 9, Davasyia Hagger 7, Will Taylor 7, Jalen Terry 5, Colin Caslick 3, Jack Kaub 3, Ashton Pomrehn 0, Calvin Young II 0. Totals: 20 15-20) 62.
Halftime: Tied 31-31. Second Half: Stan. St. 36-31. 3-pointers: Stan. St. 7 (Faniel 3, Cleaves 2, Baskett, Bradshaw), Humboldt 7 (Curl 2, Rattler Jr. 2, Caslick, Kaub, Terry). Rebounds: Stan. St. 47, Humbolt 38. Assists: Stan. St. 12, Humboldt 6. Total Fouls: Humboldt 21, Stan. St. 16. Fouled Out: Francois (Stan. St.), Taylor (Hum. St.). Technical Fouls: Baskett (Stan. St.).
80th Annual MJC Tournament
Consolation Semifinals
Yuba 82, Reedley 79
Yuba (7-4) - Isaiah Bates 17, Josh Dhatt 14, Jeryn Lucas 10, Elishja Duplechan 9, Simon Ramirez 9, Thomas Austerfjord 9, Clayton Stultz 8, Brandon Ruaro 6. Totals: (31, 15-22) 82.
Reedley (3-6) - Hassan Bolden 22, Ruben Parks 16, Alfredo Jimenez 13, Elijah Clark 8, Cohen Blythe 8, Toye Olagunju 8, Elijah Jefferies 4. Totals: (30, 6-10) 79.
Halftime: Reedley 48-39. 3 pt. goals: Yuba 5 (Ruaro 2, Lucas 2, Lewis), Reedley 13 (Bolden 6, Parks 4, Clark 2, Jimenez). Total Fouls: Yuba 16, Reedley 23. Fouled Out: Jimenez (R), Austerfjord (Y).
Sacramento City 99, Alameda 86
Sacramento City (8-4) - Gabe Serna 25, Ryan Reed 16, Troy Owens 15, Jhalen Lumpkins 12, Terry Moody 12, Raphael Durr 9, Michael Kirkland 6, Kyle Williams 4. Totals: (37, 18-27) 99.
Alameda (2-6) - Daniell Henderson 24, DJ Ward 20, Muhammad Gilchrist 14, Chiddy Golden 14, Joshua Hamilton 9, Faheim Fayvar 3, Rhys Hoenstein 2. Totals: (31, 12-17) 86.
Halftime: Sacramento City 54-40. 3 pt. goals: Sacramento City 7 (Serna 3, Reed 2, Lumpkins, Owens), Alameda 12 (Henderson 6, Ward 3, Gilchrist 2, Fayvar). Total Fouls: Sacramento City 18, Alameda 25. Fouled Out: Gilchrist (A).
5th Place Semifinals
Fresno City 70, Saddleback 54
Fresno City (7-3) - Tommy Nuno 16, Drew Cobb 12, David Rico 7, Georgie Dancer 7, Carl Synder 7, Zach Savage 6, Jess Spivey 5, Fred Lavender 5, Jonah Brown 3, Summer Gill 2. Totals: (25, 17-24) 70.
Saddleback (6-6) - J.J. Overton 21, Reggie Varner 9, Justin Faison 6, Isaiah Brooks 5, Colin Ferrier 3, Chance Kalaugher 3, Lucas Araujo 3, Nicholas Brannon 2, Anthony Naimle 2. Totals: (21, 7-13) 54.
Halftime: Fresno City 37-19. 3 pt. goals: Fresno City 3 (Spivey, Rico, Synder), Saddleback 5 (Varner 2, Brooks, Ferrier, Kalaugher). Total Fouls: Fresno City 20, Saddleback 17. Fouled Out: None.
Ohlone 71, Shasta 70 (OT)
Ohlone (6-4) - Cameron Bradley 21, Vinnie Safin 14, Devonte Butler 10, Richard Oryem 10, Kai Winterling 6, Bryce Thompson 5, Pearce Mack 3, Lachie Hunter 2. Totals: (24, 11-15) 71.
Shasta (7-5) - Kellen Gerig 15, Hunter Johnson 12, Zach Lowe 12, Blake Trent 10, Kehmarr McMillian 8, Jordan Spaschak 8, Grant Smith 3, David O'Biren 2. Totals: (26, 10-11) 70.
Halftime: Shasta 38-36. Regulation: Tied 65-65. Overtime: Ohlone 6-5. 3 pt. goals: Ohlone 12 (Bradley 4, Butler 2, Safin 2, Oryem 2, Winterling, Mack), Shasta 8 (Spaschak 2, Trent 2, Johnson 2, Gerig, Lowe). Total Fouls: Ohlone 15, Shasta 12. Fouled Out: None.
Quarterfinals/Late Thursday
Copper Mountain 92, Fresno City 84
Copper Mountain (12-2) - Ronald Bell 27, Murshid Randl3 17, Jaleel Simmons 11, Rosemond Alexis 9, Tre'von Bentley 9, Dominique Anderson 8, Steven Menease 4, Isaiah Blackmon 3, Jailen Moore 2, Hyking Brisbon 2. Totals: (33, 24-40) 92.
Fresno City (6-3) - Tommy Nuno 20, Tyus Millhollin 14, Fred Lavender 13, Zach Savage 10, Jess Spivey 8, Eric Pierce 8, Drew Cobb 6, David Rico 3, Carl Synder 2. Totals: (32, 14-23) 84.
Halftime: Fresno City 46-44. 3 pt. goals: Copper Mountain 2 (Blackmon, Randle), Fresno City 6 (Millhollin 3, Spivey 2, Rico). Total Fouls: Copper Mountain 27, Fresno City 24. Fouled Out: None.
Cuesta 60, Saddleback 54
Cuesta (4-6) - Finn Whetstone 18, Noah Saunders 15, Rodrigo Majarin 10, Iker Cruz 9, Jorge Bueno 3, Nico Gonzalez 3, Josh Wilson-Murry 2. Totals: (23, 6-9) 60.
Saddleback (6-5) - Reggie Varner 10, Shawn Stith 9, J.J. Overton 7, Anthony Naimle 7, Nicholas Brannon 6, Isaiah Brooks 5, Devonte Evans 5, Justin Faison 3, Chance Kalaugher 2. Totals: (17, 18-26) 54.
Halftime: Cuesta 33-18. 3 pt. goals: Cuesta 8 (Cruz 3, Majarin 2, Bueno, Saunders, Gonzalez), Saddleback 2 (Varner 2). Total Fouls: Cuesta 17, Saddeback 15. Fouled Out: None.
Modesto JC 82, Ohlone 73
Modesto JC (6-3) -- Jemell King 24, Anthony Lewis 18, Donte Walker 16, Jaron Dickson 12, Ryan Donnelly 9, Nick Obazuaye 3. Totals: (31, 9-15) 82.
Ohlone (5-4) -- Bryce Thompson 23, Pearce Mack 9, Cameron Bradley 9, Kai Winterling 8, Devonte Butler 7, Mitchell McKenna 5, Richard Oryem 5, Lachie Hunter 4, Vinnie Safin 2, Felipe Marasigan 1. Totals: (25, 14-21) 73.
Halftime: Ohlone 31, Modesto JC 30. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 11 (Walker 4, King 3, Dickson 2, Lewis), Ohlone 9 (Thompson 3, Winterling 2, Butler, McKenna, Mack, Bradley). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 18, Ohlone 22. Fouled Out: Obazuaye (O).
High School Boys
Nonconference
Kimball 71, Central Valley 69
Cen. Valley
17
11
12
23
6
—
69
Kimball
17
16
16
14
8
—
71
Kimball (2-3) – Kainoa Ballungay 35, John Harris 12, Drew Reddick 6, Ryan Ziller 5, Jaden Rome 4, Rashid Potter 3, Derek Eubanks 2, Imran Madison 2, Matthew Oli 2. Totals: (31, 6-16) 71.
Central Valley (2-5) – Daniel Villasenor 36, David Serrano 9, Max Sanchez 6, Miguel Jimenez 5, Munraj Singh 5, Keven Figueroa 2, Tony Gaut Jr. 2, Carson Hy 2, Grant Neang 2, Phil Jackson 0. Totals: (10, 9-13) 71.
3-pointers: Central Valley 12 (Villasenor 8, Sanchez 2, Jimenez, Singh), Kimball 1 (Ziller) . Total Fouls: Central Valley 16, Kimball 11. Fouled Out: None.
Nonconference/Late Thursday
East Union 57, Davis 40
Davis
9
12
9
10
—
40
East Union
15
18
15
9
—
57
East Union – Jojo Espinosa 6, Drew Sena 4, Grant Silva 1, Blake Greenlee 24, Chris Munguia 2, Jay Gakhal 18, Jester Ramirez 2.
Davis – Jamar Barnes-Williams 2, Jayvon Gunn 17, Taylor Henrie 3, Tim Wilcoxson 3, Dylan Shaw 2, Jay Guptill 4, Tobias Holloway 4, Edgar Alvarez 5.
3-pointers: Davis 3 (Henrie, Wilcoxson, Alvarez) East Union 3 (Greenlee 2, Gakhal). Total Fouls: Davis 14, East Union 6. Fouled Out: None.
Godinez Tournament
Ripon 54, Ceres 49
Ceres
14
11
10
14
—
49
Ripon
13
12
11
18
—
54
Ripon – Sisk 18, Schroen 3, Brogan 5, Wood 2, Gaalswyk 11, Cheema 9, Olmo 6.
Ceres – Oneal 10, Sando 7, Vasquez 2, Dorrasseti 22, Murray 6, Hughes 2.
Franklin 71, Davis 32
Davis
4
14
9
5
—
32
Franklin
24
14
21
12
—
71
Franklin – Serrato 5, Ochoa 3, Nunez 4, Uttue 15, Churchill 5, Lopez 4, Robinson 2, Farodove 16, Mordues 3, D Mordues 12.
Davis – Willcoxson 3, Williams 3, Gunn 4, Henrie 6, Wilson 2, Guptill 8, Holloway 6.
Late Thursday
Pitman 45, Ripon 42
Ripon
7
14
12
9
—
42
Pitman
10
17
9
9
—
45
Pitman – Frank 5, Shansia 2, Stanton 5, Anderson 4, M. Anderson 20, Williams 7, Van Walden 2.
Ripon – Sisk 14, Schroen 3, Illardi 4, Brogan 2, Gaalswik8, Cheema5, Olmo 6.
3-pointers: Ripon 3 (Sisk 2, Schroen) Pitman 1 (Frank).
Turlock 67, Franklin 46
Franklin
7
7
14
18
—
46
Turlock
22
9
25
11
—
67
Turlock – Bains 6, Tilby 8, Patterson 2, Walker 5, Espinoza 10, Roe 1, Sherwood 17, lott 2, Norquist 8, Johnson 8.
Franklin – Serrato 5, Ochoa 2, nunez 10, Little 6, Curchill2, Wilson 2, Mordues 14, Lopez 2, Farooque 2, Mordues 1.
3-pointers: Turlock 10 (Tilby 2, Walker, Espinoza 2, Sherwood 5), Franklin 3 (Serrato, Nunez, Mordues).
High School Girls
Big Valley Classic/Late Thursday
Big Valley Chr. 46, Denair 16
BVC
14
9
7
16
—
46
Denair
0
4
7
5
—
16
Big Valley Christian (4-1) – Miedema 17, Camoirano 11, Raingruber 6, Brown 4, Thompson 4, Morris 2, Affholter 2. Totals: (18, 7-14) 46.
Denair (1-4) – Fletcher 8, Gomes 5, Potter 1, Davis 2. Totals: (6, 1-7) 16.
3-pointers: Big Valley Chr. 3 (Miedema 3), Denair 3 (Fletcher 2, Gomes 1).
Golf
Local Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight - Low Gross: 1. Marilyn McRitchie 39-8-31, Low Net: 2. Blanche Mcguire 41-11-30, 3. Deb Penero, 43-11-32.
Second Flight - Low Gross: 1. Margie Lopes, 40-15-25, Low Net: 2. Carol Knoll 44-16-28, 3. Clare Buchanan 45-16-29.
Third Flight - Low Gross: 1. Merry Roche 44-17-27, Low Net: 2. Monica Gonzales 46-18-28.
Birdies: Knoll, #3
Soccer
High School Boys
East Union Tournament
Group D
Central Valley 4, Davis 0
Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2, Isaac Juarez, Edivaldo Yepez. Assists: G. Flores, Pedro Amaya, Joel Arellano, Agustin Gutierrez. Goalie-Saves: Mauricio Perez 6.
Davis - No Stats Reported.
Central Valley 5, Mountain House 0
Central Valley - Goals: Pedro Vargas 2, Angel Arellano, Isaac Juarez, Agustin Gutierrez. Assists: Gerardo Flores, I. Juarez, A. Gutierrez. Goalie-Saves: Mauricio Perez 5.
Mountain House - No Stats Reported.
Jv Group-D
Central Valley 4, Davis 0
Central Valley 11, Mountain House 0
