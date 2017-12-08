Sports

Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

December 08, 2017 09:36 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Local

Basketball

College Men

CCAA/Late Thursday

Stanislaus 67, Humboldt St. 62

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stanislaus (7-2, 4-2 CCAA) – Andy Cleaves 16, Vida Faniel 16, Kyle Gouveia 9, Caleb Baskett 8, Mat Bradshaw 7, Xavier Francois 6, Ty Davis 5, Rolaun Dunham 0, Richard Medina 0, Kaelen Mitchell 0, Jaelen Ragsdale 0. Totals: (22, 16-28) 67.

Humboldt St. (3-7, 0-5 CCAA) – Kameron Curl 16, Tyras Rattler Jr. 12, Justin Everett 9, Davasyia Hagger 7, Will Taylor 7, Jalen Terry 5, Colin Caslick 3, Jack Kaub 3, Ashton Pomrehn 0, Calvin Young II 0. Totals: 20 15-20) 62.

Halftime: Tied 31-31. Second Half: Stan. St. 36-31. 3-pointers: Stan. St. 7 (Faniel 3, Cleaves 2, Baskett, Bradshaw), Humboldt 7 (Curl 2, Rattler Jr. 2, Caslick, Kaub, Terry). Rebounds: Stan. St. 47, Humbolt 38. Assists: Stan. St. 12, Humboldt 6. Total Fouls: Humboldt 21, Stan. St. 16. Fouled Out: Francois (Stan. St.), Taylor (Hum. St.). Technical Fouls: Baskett (Stan. St.).

80th Annual MJC Tournament

Consolation Semifinals

Yuba 82, Reedley 79

Yuba (7-4) - Isaiah Bates 17, Josh Dhatt 14, Jeryn Lucas 10, Elishja Duplechan 9, Simon Ramirez 9, Thomas Austerfjord 9, Clayton Stultz 8, Brandon Ruaro 6. Totals: (31, 15-22) 82.

Reedley (3-6) - Hassan Bolden 22, Ruben Parks 16, Alfredo Jimenez 13, Elijah Clark 8, Cohen Blythe 8, Toye Olagunju 8, Elijah Jefferies 4. Totals: (30, 6-10) 79.

Halftime: Reedley 48-39. 3 pt. goals: Yuba 5 (Ruaro 2, Lucas 2, Lewis), Reedley 13 (Bolden 6, Parks 4, Clark 2, Jimenez). Total Fouls: Yuba 16, Reedley 23. Fouled Out: Jimenez (R), Austerfjord (Y).

Sacramento City 99, Alameda 86

Sacramento City (8-4) - Gabe Serna 25, Ryan Reed 16, Troy Owens 15, Jhalen Lumpkins 12, Terry Moody 12, Raphael Durr 9, Michael Kirkland 6, Kyle Williams 4. Totals: (37, 18-27) 99.

Alameda (2-6) - Daniell Henderson 24, DJ Ward 20, Muhammad Gilchrist 14, Chiddy Golden 14, Joshua Hamilton 9, Faheim Fayvar 3, Rhys Hoenstein 2. Totals: (31, 12-17) 86.

Halftime: Sacramento City 54-40. 3 pt. goals: Sacramento City 7 (Serna 3, Reed 2, Lumpkins, Owens), Alameda 12 (Henderson 6, Ward 3, Gilchrist 2, Fayvar). Total Fouls: Sacramento City 18, Alameda 25. Fouled Out: Gilchrist (A).

5th Place Semifinals

Fresno City 70, Saddleback 54

Fresno City (7-3) - Tommy Nuno 16, Drew Cobb 12, David Rico 7, Georgie Dancer 7, Carl Synder 7, Zach Savage 6, Jess Spivey 5, Fred Lavender 5, Jonah Brown 3, Summer Gill 2. Totals: (25, 17-24) 70.

Saddleback (6-6) - J.J. Overton 21, Reggie Varner 9, Justin Faison 6, Isaiah Brooks 5, Colin Ferrier 3, Chance Kalaugher 3, Lucas Araujo 3, Nicholas Brannon 2, Anthony Naimle 2. Totals: (21, 7-13) 54.

Halftime: Fresno City 37-19. 3 pt. goals: Fresno City 3 (Spivey, Rico, Synder), Saddleback 5 (Varner 2, Brooks, Ferrier, Kalaugher). Total Fouls: Fresno City 20, Saddleback 17. Fouled Out: None.

Ohlone 71, Shasta 70 (OT)

Ohlone (6-4) - Cameron Bradley 21, Vinnie Safin 14, Devonte Butler 10, Richard Oryem 10, Kai Winterling 6, Bryce Thompson 5, Pearce Mack 3, Lachie Hunter 2. Totals: (24, 11-15) 71.

Shasta (7-5) - Kellen Gerig 15, Hunter Johnson 12, Zach Lowe 12, Blake Trent 10, Kehmarr McMillian 8, Jordan Spaschak 8, Grant Smith 3, David O'Biren 2. Totals: (26, 10-11) 70.

Halftime: Shasta 38-36. Regulation: Tied 65-65. Overtime: Ohlone 6-5. 3 pt. goals: Ohlone 12 (Bradley 4, Butler 2, Safin 2, Oryem 2, Winterling, Mack), Shasta 8 (Spaschak 2, Trent 2, Johnson 2, Gerig, Lowe). Total Fouls: Ohlone 15, Shasta 12. Fouled Out: None.

Quarterfinals/Late Thursday

Copper Mountain 92, Fresno City 84

Copper Mountain (12-2) - Ronald Bell 27, Murshid Randl3 17, Jaleel Simmons 11, Rosemond Alexis 9, Tre'von Bentley 9, Dominique Anderson 8, Steven Menease 4, Isaiah Blackmon 3, Jailen Moore 2, Hyking Brisbon 2. Totals: (33, 24-40) 92.

Fresno City (6-3) - Tommy Nuno 20, Tyus Millhollin 14, Fred Lavender 13, Zach Savage 10, Jess Spivey 8, Eric Pierce 8, Drew Cobb 6, David Rico 3, Carl Synder 2. Totals: (32, 14-23) 84.

Halftime: Fresno City 46-44. 3 pt. goals: Copper Mountain 2 (Blackmon, Randle), Fresno City 6 (Millhollin 3, Spivey 2, Rico). Total Fouls: Copper Mountain 27, Fresno City 24. Fouled Out: None.

Cuesta 60, Saddleback 54

Cuesta (4-6) - Finn Whetstone 18, Noah Saunders 15, Rodrigo Majarin 10, Iker Cruz 9, Jorge Bueno 3, Nico Gonzalez 3, Josh Wilson-Murry 2. Totals: (23, 6-9) 60.

Saddleback (6-5) - Reggie Varner 10, Shawn Stith 9, J.J. Overton 7, Anthony Naimle 7, Nicholas Brannon 6, Isaiah Brooks 5, Devonte Evans 5, Justin Faison 3, Chance Kalaugher 2. Totals: (17, 18-26) 54.

Halftime: Cuesta 33-18. 3 pt. goals: Cuesta 8 (Cruz 3, Majarin 2, Bueno, Saunders, Gonzalez), Saddleback 2 (Varner 2). Total Fouls: Cuesta 17, Saddeback 15. Fouled Out: None.

Modesto JC 82, Ohlone 73

Modesto JC (6-3) -- Jemell King 24, Anthony Lewis 18, Donte Walker 16, Jaron Dickson 12, Ryan Donnelly 9, Nick Obazuaye 3. Totals: (31, 9-15) 82.

Ohlone (5-4) -- Bryce Thompson 23, Pearce Mack 9, Cameron Bradley 9, Kai Winterling 8, Devonte Butler 7, Mitchell McKenna 5, Richard Oryem 5, Lachie Hunter 4, Vinnie Safin 2, Felipe Marasigan 1. Totals: (25, 14-21) 73.

Halftime: Ohlone 31, Modesto JC 30. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 11 (Walker 4, King 3, Dickson 2, Lewis), Ohlone 9 (Thompson 3, Winterling 2, Butler, McKenna, Mack, Bradley). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 18, Ohlone 22. Fouled Out: Obazuaye (O).

High School Boys

Nonconference

Kimball 71, Central Valley 69

Cen. Valley

17

11

12

23

6

69

Kimball

17

16

16

14

8

71

Kimball (2-3) – Kainoa Ballungay 35, John Harris 12, Drew Reddick 6, Ryan Ziller 5, Jaden Rome 4, Rashid Potter 3, Derek Eubanks 2, Imran Madison 2, Matthew Oli 2. Totals: (31, 6-16) 71.

Central Valley (2-5) – Daniel Villasenor 36, David Serrano 9, Max Sanchez 6, Miguel Jimenez 5, Munraj Singh 5, Keven Figueroa 2, Tony Gaut Jr. 2, Carson Hy 2, Grant Neang 2, Phil Jackson 0. Totals: (10, 9-13) 71.

3-pointers: Central Valley 12 (Villasenor 8, Sanchez 2, Jimenez, Singh), Kimball 1 (Ziller) . Total Fouls: Central Valley 16, Kimball 11. Fouled Out: None.

Nonconference/Late Thursday

East Union 57, Davis 40

Davis

9

12

9

10

40

East Union

15

18

15

9

57

East Union – Jojo Espinosa 6, Drew Sena 4, Grant Silva 1, Blake Greenlee 24, Chris Munguia 2, Jay Gakhal 18, Jester Ramirez 2.

Davis – Jamar Barnes-Williams 2, Jayvon Gunn 17, Taylor Henrie 3, Tim Wilcoxson 3, Dylan Shaw 2, Jay Guptill 4, Tobias Holloway 4, Edgar Alvarez 5.

3-pointers: Davis 3 (Henrie, Wilcoxson, Alvarez) East Union 3 (Greenlee 2, Gakhal). Total Fouls: Davis 14, East Union 6. Fouled Out: None.

Godinez Tournament

Ripon 54, Ceres 49

Ceres

14

11

10

14

49

Ripon

13

12

11

18

54

Ripon – Sisk 18, Schroen 3, Brogan 5, Wood 2, Gaalswyk 11, Cheema 9, Olmo 6.

Ceres – Oneal 10, Sando 7, Vasquez 2, Dorrasseti 22, Murray 6, Hughes 2.

Franklin 71, Davis 32

Davis

4

14

9

5

32

Franklin

24

14

21

12

71

Franklin – Serrato 5, Ochoa 3, Nunez 4, Uttue 15, Churchill 5, Lopez 4, Robinson 2, Farodove 16, Mordues 3, D Mordues 12.

Davis – Willcoxson 3, Williams 3, Gunn 4, Henrie 6, Wilson 2, Guptill 8, Holloway 6.

Late Thursday

Pitman 45, Ripon 42

Ripon

7

14

12

9

42

Pitman

10

17

9

9

45

Pitman – Frank 5, Shansia 2, Stanton 5, Anderson 4, M. Anderson 20, Williams 7, Van Walden 2.

Ripon – Sisk 14, Schroen 3, Illardi 4, Brogan 2, Gaalswik8, Cheema5, Olmo 6.

3-pointers: Ripon 3 (Sisk 2, Schroen) Pitman 1 (Frank).

Turlock 67, Franklin 46

Franklin

7

7

14

18

46

Turlock

22

9

25

11

67

Turlock – Bains 6, Tilby 8, Patterson 2, Walker 5, Espinoza 10, Roe 1, Sherwood 17, lott 2, Norquist 8, Johnson 8.

Franklin – Serrato 5, Ochoa 2, nunez 10, Little 6, Curchill2, Wilson 2, Mordues 14, Lopez 2, Farooque 2, Mordues 1.

3-pointers: Turlock 10 (Tilby 2, Walker, Espinoza 2, Sherwood 5), Franklin 3 (Serrato, Nunez, Mordues).

High School Girls

Big Valley Classic/Late Thursday

Big Valley Chr. 46, Denair 16

BVC

14

9

7

16

46

Denair

0

4

7

5

16

Big Valley Christian (4-1) – Miedema 17, Camoirano 11, Raingruber 6, Brown 4, Thompson 4, Morris 2, Affholter 2. Totals: (18, 7-14) 46.

Denair (1-4) – Fletcher 8, Gomes 5, Potter 1, Davis 2. Totals: (6, 1-7) 16.

3-pointers: Big Valley Chr. 3 (Miedema 3), Denair 3 (Fletcher 2, Gomes 1).

Golf

Local Clubs

Escalon Lady Chippers

First Flight - Low Gross: 1. Marilyn McRitchie 39-8-31, Low Net: 2. Blanche Mcguire 41-11-30, 3. Deb Penero, 43-11-32.

Second Flight - Low Gross: 1. Margie Lopes, 40-15-25, Low Net: 2. Carol Knoll 44-16-28, 3. Clare Buchanan 45-16-29.

Third Flight - Low Gross: 1. Merry Roche 44-17-27, Low Net: 2. Monica Gonzales 46-18-28.

Birdies: Knoll, #3

Soccer

High School Boys

East Union Tournament

Group D

Central Valley 4, Davis 0

Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2, Isaac Juarez, Edivaldo Yepez. Assists: G. Flores, Pedro Amaya, Joel Arellano, Agustin Gutierrez. Goalie-Saves: Mauricio Perez 6.

Davis - No Stats Reported.

Central Valley 5, Mountain House 0

Central Valley - Goals: Pedro Vargas 2, Angel Arellano, Isaac Juarez, Agustin Gutierrez. Assists: Gerardo Flores, I. Juarez, A. Gutierrez. Goalie-Saves: Mauricio Perez 5.

Mountain House - No Stats Reported.

Jv Group-D

Central Valley 4, Davis 0

Central Valley 11, Mountain House 0

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

    Strathmore outlasted Hilmar 53-52 by going for two in double overtime in the 6AA NorCal Play-in Game on Friday night in Hilmar.

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar 3:23

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 12:35

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights 4:43

Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights

View More Video