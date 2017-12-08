Randolph shows off his 3-point game as Kings down Pelicans, Cousins in overtime

Zach Randolph made two of his career-high five 3-pointers in overtime as the Kings rallied from 10 down for a 116-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Smoothie King Center.

Randolph scored a season-high 35 points to go with 13 rebounds and put on an unexpected 3-point shooting exhibition. He attempted a career-high nine 3s and scored the team’s first six points of overtime on back-to-back shots from deep.

The Kings (8-17) trailed 100-91 with 3:19 left in regulation but closed the fourth on a 11-2 run, capped by a Buddy Hield 3-pointer to tie it at 102-102 with 36 seconds to play.

DeMarcus Cousins led New Orleans (13-13) with 38 points and 11 rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Not a bad look for Georgios Papagiannis

Second-year center Georgios Papagiannis was needed Friday with JaKarr Sampson in foul trouble.

Papagiannis struggled defensively against Cousins one-on-one, as expected, but overall, his nine minutes were productive.

Papagiannis had six points on 3-of-3 shooting, three rebounds and an assist.

Getting the most out of Vince Carter

Willie Cauley-Stein’s lower back strain meant more time at power forward for Vince Carter. He played a season-high 32 minutes and defended Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter and overtime.

There was plenty of playing time to be had with Justin Jackson, Skal Labissiere and Malachi Richardson in the G League.

It will be up to the young players to improve their games and show coach Dave Joerger he doesn’t need the 40-year-old Carter to play extended minutes.

Carter looked lively Friday, even scoring on a putback dunk.

The second scorer has to be Buddy Hield

Hield is the team’s only perimeter player who has shown he can be a potent scorer. When he’s attacking on offense, it forces the opposition’s defense to respect the Kings beyond Randolph.

Hield continues to flourish as a scorer off the bench. He had 18 points and made 4 of 5 3-point attempts.