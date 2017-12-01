MJC women advance to final of their own basketball tournament

Three Modesto Junior College players scored in double figures and three others chipped in with eight points apiece as the Pirates reached the championship game of the inaugural MJC Women’s Basketball Tourney with a 62-41 victory over Gavilan on Friday night.
Sophomore point guard Povai Fesili led all scorers with 14 points, while Dezmine Washington added 12 and Jennifer Pedretti finished with 10. Tia Patters, Shealyn Craven and Akaysha Simpkins added eight apiece. Sadie Allen scored 11 to lead the Rams (2-4).
In an odd twist, Modesto Junior College coach Mike Girardi now has tournament wins against Napa Valley and Gavilan and will face Lassen on Saturday. He previously coached at all three schools.
The Pirates (4-3) will take on Lassen, an 80-71 winner over Los Medanos in Friday’s other championship bracket semifinal.
The title game is slated to tip off at 4 p.m.
Marin will take on Yuba at noon Saturday in the consolation final, while Los Medanos and Gavilan will play for third place at 2 p.m.
Lassen 80, Los Medanos 71 – Adorah Buggs scored 23 points for the Mustangs in a losing effort. Jocelyn Gandara had 17 for the Cougars, while Maddie Camacho had 14 and Shayla Carrier finished with 12. Gracie McCoy contributed 11 points to give Gavilan four players with double-digit scoring.
Marin 71, De Anza 63 – Janea Early scored a tournament-high 31 points and teammate Victoria Lane added 22 to pace the Mariners (3-3). Tabitha Simpkins scored a team-high 16 for the Dons (2-4), who also got 13 from Doryn Gomez, 12 from Ailizza Isla and 10 from Sophia Rodriguez.
Yuba 69, Napa Valley 56 – Rachel Sprague scored 23 and Esmeralda Quintana-Hernandez contributed 19 as the 49ers won for the first time this season. A’Janea Lyles had 18, Kierra MacKinzie 13 and Alivia Trzesniewskly added 11 for the winless Storm (0-5).
