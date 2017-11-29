Sports

Wednesday’s Modesto area high school results

November 29, 2017 08:57 PM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 10:02 PM

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Boys

Modesto City Tournament

Enochs 62, Atwater 40

Atwater

6

16

12

6

40

Enochs

21

14

19

8

62

Enochs (2-0) - Travis Ramos 1, Nephrey Donasco 16, Champ Sangha 18, Wesley Williams-Burse 16, Noel Gomez 2, Tyler Harris 7, Anthony Shamoun 2.

Atwater (1-1) - Omar Berrio 2, Fernando Jeronimo 4, Saul Avitia 14, Dawson Desousa 4, Jaylen Allison 5, Ashton Jantz 11, Isaiah Davis 2.

3-Pt. Goals: Enochs 4 (Donasco 2, Sangha 2), Atwater 3 (Avitia 2, Allison).

Downey 73, Central Valley 61

C. Valley

12

14

18

17

61

Downey

11

13

24

25

73

Downey (1-0) - Grover 9, Sablan 7, Nomof 4, Wilson 5, Williams 16, Webb 8, Hhernandez 6, Butler 14, Raya 2, Taylor 2..

Central Valley (0-1) - jimenez 5, Hy 10, villajenor 11, Jingh 3, Near 12, Jerrano 2, Jackson 3, Guat 9, Jamer 6

3-Pt. Goals: Central Valley 5 (Villajenor 3, Jingh 1, Jackson 1), Downey 1 (hernandez).

Football

High school

All times 7 p.m., unless noted

SJS Division III playoffs

Championship/Friday

at Lincoln H.S.

No. 1 Oakdale vs. No. 2 Manteca, 7 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Preseason

Central Valley 2, Oakdale 0

Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores and Agustin Gutierrez. Assists: Cesar Grajeda and Jonathan Garcia. Goalie - Saves: Mauricio Perez 6.

Oakdale: No Stats Reported.

JV: Oakdale 2, Central Valley 2

