Wednesday’s Modesto area high school results

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Modesto City Tournament
Enochs 62, Atwater 40
Atwater
6
16
12
6
—
40
Enochs
21
14
19
8
—
62
Enochs (2-0) - Travis Ramos 1, Nephrey Donasco 16, Champ Sangha 18, Wesley Williams-Burse 16, Noel Gomez 2, Tyler Harris 7, Anthony Shamoun 2.
Atwater (1-1) - Omar Berrio 2, Fernando Jeronimo 4, Saul Avitia 14, Dawson Desousa 4, Jaylen Allison 5, Ashton Jantz 11, Isaiah Davis 2.
3-Pt. Goals: Enochs 4 (Donasco 2, Sangha 2), Atwater 3 (Avitia 2, Allison).
Downey 73, Central Valley 61
C. Valley
12
14
18
17
—
61
Downey
11
13
24
25
—
73
Downey (1-0) - Grover 9, Sablan 7, Nomof 4, Wilson 5, Williams 16, Webb 8, Hhernandez 6, Butler 14, Raya 2, Taylor 2..
Central Valley (0-1) - jimenez 5, Hy 10, villajenor 11, Jingh 3, Near 12, Jerrano 2, Jackson 3, Guat 9, Jamer 6
3-Pt. Goals: Central Valley 5 (Villajenor 3, Jingh 1, Jackson 1), Downey 1 (hernandez).
Football
High school
All times 7 p.m., unless noted
SJS Division III playoffs
Championship/Friday
at Lincoln H.S.
No. 1 Oakdale vs. No. 2 Manteca, 7 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Preseason
Central Valley 2, Oakdale 0
Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores and Agustin Gutierrez. Assists: Cesar Grajeda and Jonathan Garcia. Goalie - Saves: Mauricio Perez 6.
Oakdale: No Stats Reported.
JV: Oakdale 2, Central Valley 2
