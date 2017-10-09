Sports

Florida, Nike unveil uniform that looks like alligator skin

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 7:18 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

The Florida Gators will actually look the part when they host Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Gators and Nike unveiled an alternate uniform Monday night that literally looks like alligator skin. The camouflage-styled jerseys will be paired with "swamp-green" helmets, pants, socks, shoes and gloves. There will be very little orange and blue, marking the first time in school history that Florida strayed from its traditional colors.

Helmets will have a Gators head logo on one side only.

The school says the new uniform took 18 months to design and produce and will be worn just once.

