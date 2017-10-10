Broncos rookie tight end Jake Butt on verge of practicing

FILE - This May 13, 2017 file photo shows Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt looking on during the team's NFL football rookie minicamp at the Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Butt will practice next week for the first time since injuring his right knee in the Orange Bowl. Butt was considered a first-round pick until he got hurt. He slipped to the fifth round. The Broncos are hoping their roll of the dice on Butt will begin paying off this season. David Zalubowski, file AP Photo