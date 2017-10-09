FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, smiles at reporters in Chicago. Jordan is donating $7 million to at-risk communities in Charlotte to launch two medical clinics in troubled areas of the city. It’s the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion.
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, smiles at reporters in Chicago. Jordan is donating $7 million to at-risk communities in Charlotte to launch two medical clinics in troubled areas of the city. It’s the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo
Hornets' Jordan donates $7 million to build medical clinics

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

October 09, 2017 9:02 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to launch medical clinics that he hopes will help at-risk communities in Charlotte.

It's the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion.

The donation will fund two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics, which are projected to open in 2020.

Jordan's spokesperson Estee Portnoy told The Associated Press Monday that he "feels so great about being able to impact the Charlotte community and help people who really deserve it. Michael and Novant are really excited about this project."

Portnoy says Jordan, 54, was motivated by a study that found poor children in Charlotte have the worst odds of those of any of the top 50 cities in the United States to lift themselves out of poverty.

