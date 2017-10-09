1 athlete caught doping in 2010 Vancouver Olympic retesting

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2010 file photo, Hans Wuthrich, chief ice-maker from Gimley, Manitoba, places the Olympic logos at the Vancouver Olympic Center before the 2010 Winter Olympic Games, in Vancouver, British Columbia. One athlete tested positive for doping in reanalysis of 1,195 samples from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, it was announced on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. The International Olympic Committee says three positive tests in total all came from the same athlete. That athlete was not identified. The IOC says urine samples reanalyzed included from all medalists and all Russian athletes. Gerry Broome, file AP Photo