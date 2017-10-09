Dolphins assistant resigns following video, is seeking help

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video allegedly showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powdery substance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo