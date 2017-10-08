NFL Week 5 highlighted by Packers, Cowboys renewing rivalry

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson catches a touchdown pass in front of Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner during the second half of an NFL football game, in Green Bay, Wis. Few receivers in the NFL are as productive inside the 20 as Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson. Four of his five touchdown catches this year already are in the red zone. Mike Roemer, File AP Photo