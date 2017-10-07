Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads the field at the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads the field at the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads the field at the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo

Sports

Hamilton wins Japanese GP to move s step closer to F1 title

By JIM ARMSTRONG AP Sports Writer

October 07, 2017 11:45 PM

SUZUKA, Japan

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, taking a major step toward winning his third Formula One title.

The Mercedes driver crossed the finish line 1.2 seconds ahead of Malaysia GP winner Max Verstappen to claim his eighth F1 victory of the season and third at the Suzuka circuit. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo was third.

Hamilton moved 59 points clear of title rival Sebastian Vettel with four races left. Vettel was forced to retire on the third lap when his Ferrari lost power.

With Vettel gone, it quickly became a showdown between Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Hamilton built a comfortable four-second lead before his first pit stop on the 23rd lap.

Verstappen pulled close over the final two laps but wasn't to able close the gap.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 0:56

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns, Week 6 6:45

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns, Week 6
Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights 2:09

Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights

View More Video